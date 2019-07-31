Last year was kind of “flat,” for the city of Pierre, fiscal-wise, Finance Officer Twila Hight told the City Commission this week in summarizing the 24-page report for calendar year 2018.
“For the most part, 2018 was just sort of status quo,” Hight said. “Revenues were fairly flat, but we budgeted conservatively.”
It’s been that way the past couple, three years, and she expects similar performance into 2020, she told the Commission.
The city’s general fund, which comprises most of the city’s revenue and spending, with each department represented, was budgeted to spend $15.5 million, about $940,000 more than the $14.57 million budgeted for 2017, according to Hight’s report. Actual spending came in at $13.69 million for 2018, less than the $14.11 million actually spent in the general fund in 2017. Revenue for 2018 was budgeted for $14.75 million and final transfers from other fund sources in the city’s budget, will make up for the gap in actual revenue, although the final numbers weren’t in the report presented on Tuesday, July 30, at the City Commission’s weekly meeting.
The first penny of the city’s three cents of sales tax goes into the general fund and the actual revenue was 5 percent more than budget to $3.9 million in 2018.
Property tax revenue in the general fund last year totaled $3.07 million, 99 percent of what had been budgeted at the beginning of the year.
So the total tax revenue — sales taxes and property taxes — of $6.986 million coming in to the general fund was 2 percent more than what the Hight and the Commission had budgeted for 2018, according to her report.
Total sales tax revenue for the 2 cents on most goods and a third penny for food and lodging, came in at about $8 million, up 1.8 percent from 2017, a trend of slight increases she expects to continue into 2020, Hight said.
The water fund showed actual revenues of $3.59 million in 2018, 15 percent beyond what was budgeted; and well above actual spending of $2.55 million, which was 90 percent of the spending budgeted at the beginning of 2018, according to the report Hight summarized on Tuesday
In 2016 the city set a goal of increasing its reserve fund, which it had largely spent during and after the 2011 flood, to about $8 million. That figure at the end of 2018 was $14.8 million, Hight said this week, pointing out the item in the written report.
That is important because the reserves will come in handy if the city’s revenues remain as flat as she expects, Hight said. City leaders soon will begin reviewing 2019’s spending to make sure it doesn’t oustrip income, and also will begin on first drafts of a budget for 2020, Hight said.
Commissioner Jamie Huizenga told Hight, “I appreciate the summary. My personality is kind of slow and steady wins the race. We’re not the Sioux Falls metro area, we’re aren’t growing by leaps and bounds. But we just keep lugging along. We’re not like North Dakota with the oil. We’re big on (state) government, tourism and agriculture and those three things are kind of what run this economy. As long as we don’t overspend, we seem to get along pretty well out here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.