Emphasizing that this year has been crisis-level wet, Highway 18 east of Lake Andes has finally been reopened by the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
This section of highway was closed for several months over the spring and summer due to flooding. The department was able to successfully raise the grade and open the highway to traffic for a brief period of time before unprecedented rain this Fall flooded the roadway once again.
A contractor has completed installing guardrail on both sides of the roadway. This was a needed safety measure due to the water still being right up to the shoulder and upwards of ten-feet deep along this section.
Motorists are advised to drive through the area with caution, especially during inclement weather.
Continued high water levels along the road will create a higher incidence of ice on this section during the winter months.
The department will continue to monitor water levels. It plans to place additional dirt embankment on the in-slopes, extend drainage culverts, and connect local roads - likely in 2020, depending on water levels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.