South Dakota law officials get focused on traffic safety around July 4 because the holiday prompts more people to drive more miles than normal — and one result tends to be more traffic crashes and deaths.
Already through the first half of 2020, traffic deaths in South Dakota are up from the record lows seen in 2019, according to figures from the state Department of Public Safety.
Through July 2, 39 people have died in traffic crashes since Jan. 1, compared with 34 in the same period a year ago, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the DPS, which includes the Highway Patrol.
Mangan announced the latest death on Thursday: Mariah LeBeau of Aberdeen, died Saturday, June 27, from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle crash June 18 about 16 miles west of Gettysburg.
The most recent fatal crash apparently was Friday, June 26, west of Lead, when a 42-year-old man driving a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle failed to make a left-hand curve and went into the ditch. He and his passenger, a 42-year-old woman, were thrown from the bike.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. She was taken to the hospital in Deadwood with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mangan’s news release on Sunday, June 28. It wasn’t known immediately if they were wearing helmets and their names have not yet been released.
On average over the past 10 years, over the Fourth of July holiday, 29 traffic crashes causing injuries occur in the state. Meanwhile, a total of 23 people have died in during the Independence Day holiday in the 10 years from 2010-2019.
That’s more than during any of the the other annual holidays in those 10 years: Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, according to the Highway Patrol’s 2019 annual report released earlier this year.
That’s why the Highway Patrol preaches “Stay Safe,” this week as July 4 falls on Saturday.
“Being a safe driver is everyone’s responsibility,” Col. Rick Miller, commander of the Highway Patrol, said in a news release on Thursday, July 2. “Our troopers will be out this weekend reminding drivers to slow down, pay attention, don’t drink and drive, and wear your seat belt.”
He also mentioned the new law making it a “primary offense,” to be texting while at the wheel. The new law means law enforcement officers can stop a driver if they see the driver texting on a cell phone or other device and cite them for the offense.
Last year saw a record low number of traffic deaths in the state:102 people died in traffic crashes, the fewest since records began being kept in 1947, and down from 130 in 2018.
In 2019, only one person died in a traffic crash during the July 4 weekend, the fewest since 2013 when the toll also was one person.
In 2018, five people died in crashes, the most in at least 10 years. The worst July 4 holiday traffic death count was 11 in 1967, according to Mangan.
The person who died in a traffic crash a year ago during the holiday was a passenger who was not wearing a seat belt, according to Mangan.
Also as the holiday approaches, the Highway Patrol is about to resume holding sobriety checkpoints every month at several locations across the state, including Hughes County, Mangan announced.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Patrol halted the checkpoint duties in early March.
The pandemic caused people to drive less and Patrol troopers noticed fewer cars on the roads, Mangan said. “But traffic has started to pick up in recent weeks,” Mangan told the Capital Journal in an email. “Troopers are expecting a busy holiday weekend.”
He said 19 checkpoints in 16 counties are planned for July to encourage people not to drive drunk. The counties will be Beadle, Brown, Brule, Butte, Codington, Custer, Fall River, Hughes, Lake, Lawrence, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Pennington, Roberts and Yankton.
