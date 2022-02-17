Purchase Access

Nine South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits officially graduate on Feb. 18.

The Class 66 graduation ceremony is in the State Capitol rotunda, starting at 10 a.m. The ceremony is also live-streamed on the Highway Patrol’s Facebook page.

The recruits will receive their Highway Patrol vehicles Friday and report to their duty stations after the ceremony.

Class 66 recruits and their duty stations are:

  • Rapid City - Matthew Cooke, Elyse Helkenn, Jeremy Schuelke and Kaleb Siferd.
  • Yankton - Matt Henry.
  • Chamberlain - Mitchell Lang.
  • Vermillion - Oswaldo Padron.
  • Sisseton - Michael Peterson.
  • Winner - Jacob Whitaker.

