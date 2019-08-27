Asphalt resurfacing work on highways 1804 and 204 near Pierre will start Wednesday, Sept. 4, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
The start and end points of the project are from the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 north on South Dakota Highway 1804 (just north of the Criminal Justice Center in Pierre) to one mile north of the Hughes/Sully County line (approximately two miles north of the Spring Creek turnoff), and also across the Oahe Dam on South Dakota Highway 204.
The contractor — Duininck Inc. of Prinsburg, Minnesota — will first mill off one inch of the existing surface. Then, weather permitting, asphalt resurfacing will begin Sept. 12.
This is a $4.8 million project.
“In loose numbers, it’s 14 miles of road work on 1804,” said Dean Vandewiele, SD DOT. He said the exact miles are 14.6 on Hwy. 1804, and 2.1 on Hwy. 204, thus a total of 16.7 miles. “It’s going to be pretty quick, in a good way. I don’t think folks are going to see a grind, a continuous slow process. Be careful, but things should go pretty smooth,” said Vandewiele.
During the project time, traffic will be guided through the work zones by flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists can expect delays and will need to plan accordingly. It is anticipated that the majority of work will be done, and normal traffic restored, by Oct. 15. The overall completion date is set for Nov. 1.
