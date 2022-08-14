Despite their ages, the grand champions from the July 30 BBQ Pit Row contest in Winner proved their success wasn't a fluke during Saturday's Fort Pierre Backyard BBQ Competition.

Brody Alexander, 13, placed second among the 49 teams and went home with a $1,000-plus prize. His buddy, Cory Ronish, 12, took fourth and received $430.

