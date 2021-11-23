The University of Minnesota is conducting an international study on the effects of winter weather on grass, and a green on Pierre’s Hillsview Golf Course is playing its part to help the researchers.
Turfgrass Breeding and Genetics Professor Eric Watkins of the University of Minnesota’s Department of Horticultural Science told the Capital Journal his department is centered on developing cold-climate grasses.
“That’s part of a larger effort we’ve been looking at for a few years,” Watkins said of the project that includes Hillsview. “The project is trying to better understand the environmental factors that are playing a role in winter stresses of turfgrass. So, winter injury. There’s a lot that goes into grass dying in the winter. Ice cover, it could be just really low temperatures... it could be desiccation, which would be more common in South Dakota, which is kind of like a winter drought. But there’s all these factors that play a role in grass dying, but we don’t have a really good handle on what combination of the factors lead to the stress. So, how many days of ice cover under what conditions lead to grass dying, for instance. So that’s what we’re trying to understand with this project.”
To achieve this understanding, Watkins and other researchers at seven American universities and in Norway are monitoring golf greens in the United States, Canada and Scandinavia, in some cases, such as at Hillsview, placing environmental sensing nodes on the greens.
Watkins said the project has funding for the next four years, and hopefully for more after that. He added that the project could expand to nodes on as many as 150 greens around the world.
“The ultimate goal is if we can figure out the different combinations of environmental conditions under which turfgrasses are dying, we can do a few different things,” Watkins said. “One, and this is what I originally was most interested in, we can understand how to develop more winter-hardy grasses... so if we find that a certain kind of a grass is very susceptible to greater than 85 days of ice cover with soil temperatures below a certain level, then we can design experiments to select grasses under those conditions.”
Watkins said he also hopes to give turfgrass managers, or golf course superintendents, the ability to predict when winter injury to grass is going to happen.
“By using the models we’ve developed in this project, we should be able to give the superintendent some sort of warning when winter injury is imminent,” Watkins said. “Right now, golf course superintendents have very little to go on because there’s a lot of unknowns in terms of how these grasses are dying.”
Hillsview Superintendent Bryan Tipton said course staff began recording conditions for the study last November through March.
“Last year, for us, we had one snowfall event that we were able to actually get a measurement on it,” Tipton said. “If I wouldn’t have (done) it in the morning, it was already gone by the afternoon. We just didn’t have any moisture last year.”
Tipton said getting Hillsview’s greens through the winter is likely one of the most difficult parts of his, and most northern superintendents, job.
“Down South, their greens don’t go dormant, they’re playing on them almost all year round,” Tipton said. “For us, you know, we shut down in November, a lot of courses shut down in October. There’s all of these different practices being done. Covers, sand-top dressing, hydromulch, winter watering. Some people have a hot line, they have an irrigation line that’s buried five foot deep below the frost line so they can put a sprinkler base out when it’s above freezing. But nobody really has an answer to why this winter kill happens sometimes, and it’s just trying to put the pieces together.”
The fact that the study is covering considerable ground is exciting, Tipton said, because it will produce much better data than if a university’s single plot were used.
“This one’s really important because it’s going out to hundreds of courses and now they got the data loggers in at all these different greens, with all these different scenarios, I think the research will be much better,” Tipton said. “I mean, it’s going to be a lot more accurate. Having a study done at one location, you’re at the mercy of whatever weather that one location gets, where this study, at hundreds of courses, it’s going to be more real-life.”
