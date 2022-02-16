Winter can be a long wait for many golfers itching to hit the greens at Hillsview Golf Club. And while players patiently wait for the course to open, city employees making up the course’s staff are keeping busy during the off-season.
Among the full-time employees is Chad Jensen, who has been with Hillsview for 4.5 years and works as an irrigation tech.
On Tuesday, Jensen was cashing in on the warmer temperatures and ample sunlight while he made his way around the course, upgrading decoder boxes used to control sprinklers.
Jensen said it takes about an hour to pull the old decoders and install the new model. As he knelt inside his pop-up ice fishing shack on one of Hillsview’s fairways, Jensen noted with a laugh that he only had about 105 of the course’s 130 decoders left to replace.
Hillsview’s superintendent Bryan Tipton said doing the work in-house with the course’s staff allowed the city to complete the upgrade at a fraction of the cost if they hired a contractor.
Tipton estimated hiring a contractor to complete the work could have run upward of $500,000. But he said the city is completing the job at less than $50,000, with $45,000 specifically for the new equipment.
“There’s four of us full-time out here — repairing equipment — this was kind of a rarity job here, which only happened this year,” Jensen said. “Usually, we’re just repairing the equipment and maintaining the clubhouse and doing repairs up there.”
Jensen also noted the winter is the full-time staff’s time to take vacations since the golfing season keeps the crew busy.
Tipton said it was time to replace the 20-year-old decoders since the company they purchased them from would no longer support the equipment’s system soon. He noted that the course’s crews would have to replace about 10 of the old decoders per year as well.
Jensen found he is looking forward to the new decoders more user-friendly operation. He said the new decoders could operate from a mobile device app rather than key in codes on a two-way radio to operate them or using a desktop computer in the office.
“I’m quite excited for this system to be up and going,” Jensen said.
The technology throughout Hillsview isn’t apparent when walking the course, and that’s the way Tipton likes it, thanks to the decoder system.
“A long time ago, they come up with this two- and three-wire system to where all the wires run out from the shop and these decoders ‘decode’ the signal and turn on the (sprinkler) heads from there,” Tipton said about the system’s benefits compared to other systems with more visible equipment above ground.
He added that people wouldn’t see boxes or irrigation controllers requiring concealment when they look across the course with the decoders working underground.
“It’s a good system, but unfortunately, ours is 20 years old, and in order to upgrade to the new software, Chad had to go and change out all the decoders to make it work,” he said.
There is also another benefit to the underground decoders. Tipton said the units are waterproof and able to work while submerged. He said the old satellite systems required crews to pull equipment from the field during a flood to prevent damage.
Tipton noted the course mitigated that irrigation system damage when the 2011 flood impacted the area because they switched to the decoder system before it came, which only required a shutdown.
“And that was the reason our predecessor, Dean (Heymans), that’s the reason he put decoders here — for flood events and things like that,” Tipton said. “And it paid off for him.”
The current upgrade will also allow Hillsview to add more sprinklers since the new units can handle more connections than the older models.
Tipton pointed to a few areas where this would give the course a chance to water some roughs and grow a better golfing surface than what is currently available.
There are plans to add more sprinkler heads to the course, but Tipton said it wouldn’t be too many.
“Maybe 50 to 60, in key locations,” he said. “There’s just a few areas of the course. If we don’t have water out here, we don’t have good quality conditions.”
Opening season
Tipton said the course wouldn’t open up until the irrigation system was ready for water pumping through its system. Hillsview’s crews shoot out the irrigation system with an air compressor to prevent pipes from breaking during the winter shutdown.
“Once we get some moisture in the soil, then people can drive on it,” Tipton said. “But it’s so dry right now. If I let anyone drive on it, it’ll just be down to the dirt. There’s not enough growth or protection there. But once you start getting your soil up to 45 degrees and the frost goes out, and then we start irrigating, then it’s safe to drive on, and the grass can recover and start to come back.”
But Tipton said the season could begin a little early this year because it’s been warmer, and there hadn’t been any snow, which meant the course didn’t need to wait for the grounds to dry out.
“Normally, we’re waiting for the snow to melt, and that’s really the only thing that hurts us from starting up,” he said.
While an early opening is up in the air, Tipton and Jensen anticipate having the underground decoder replacement completed before golfers begin teeing off.
“On the 50-degree days, I’m going to spend a lot of hours here,” Jensen said about getting the decoders replaced before the end of March.
