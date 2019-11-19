The shooter-in-the-courthouse drill last week in Pierre went well, Hughes County Manager Kevin Hipple told county leaders Monday, Nov. 18, at the Hughes County Commission meeting.
It was a pretty big deal, with Pierre police and County Sheriff’s officers taking part, with fire department and ambulance crews called in. All 50 or so state and county employees in the county courthouse were in on it, as a state conservation officer played the part of a disgruntled man who had sent a threatening letter the day before and then showed up with a rifle and walked into the courthouse. It was a paint-ball rifle that didn’t even shoot paint balls. But it was rigged to make a noise when the trigger was pulled.
Hipple said it was worthwhile to find out many of the logistical details when something like that happens. The exercise was coordinated by Emergency Manager Rob Fines.
“There were a few ‘casualties,” Hipple told the Commission and other county leaders. “Most of us heard the shots. (The shooter) came around and rattled the doors.”
Once the alarm was sounded and county and state employees took their measures, such as locking doors and staying hidden, law enforcement officers responded, “secured the building and got the shooter,” Hipple said.
“Then they started escorting us out. Again, we found a few things we need to do. We need to find a gathering place.”
The “casualties” were put into an ambulance.
The bulk of the employees stood together in the parking lot a dozen yards or so from the courthouse and that probably isn’t the best idea, Hipple said. It would be better to find and designate a building, such as First United Methodist Church a block away or the St. Charles apartment building and bar a half-block away, Hipple said.
If the faux-gunman saw someone, he shot at them, Hipple said.
Commissioner Randy Vance was in the courthouse to observe the drill and said one county employee realized her office was rather open to the hallway so that any bad guy coming up the stairs would see her reaching out to close her door when alerted of a problem.
“He looked up there and shot her,” Hipple told Vance. “She was one of the casualties.” County Finance Officer Jane Naylor said that employee and one other employee’s offices are “hot spots,” that appear vulnerable to any shooter walking into the courthouse. Everyone else has a way out of danger, she said.
Commissioner Connie Hohn asked if everyone in the courthouse knew the drill was going to happen and when. They did, said Hipple and Naylor, as Fines and others got all customers and non-employees out of the courthouse before the 3 p.m. drill time on Wednesday.
“I’m not so sure if we hadn’t known one was (going to happen), we woudln’t have walked out into the hallway to see what was going on,” Naylor said about hearing the phony shots.
“That is a Midwest response,” Hipple said: “What the heck is that, what are we hearing?”
One change for another drill, Hipple suggested: “I don’t think that is what a firearm would sound like inside the courthouse.”
Sheriff Darin Johnson agreed: “I know in some training I’ve done, I have used two wooden blocks.” Knocking them hard together sounds more like a gunshot, but on the other hand you have no one appearing to have a dangerous weapon, Johnson said.
Fines led a similar drill about 4 p.m., last Wednesday, in Fort Pierre at the Stanley County Courthouse.
People from both cities talked about it before, during and after and the drillsl seemed to have a key result, Hipple said.
“It obviously made people think about it. For the rest of the afternoon and for an hour the next morning, that was the topic of discussion: How did it go? What could we do differently? How did these guys respond? What did and didn’t work?”Hipple said one thing he discovered is that the cell phone access to the courthouse’s security cameras has a significant delay, of several seconds, even 10 seconds, between the time someone approaches the outside of a county office door and when someone inside that office can see that person’s approach via cellphone images from the security cameras.
“I did not realize that,” Hipple said.
“I never thought of that,” Commission Chair Roger Inman said.
A “big question” came up in the after-action report last week, Hipple said: How do county employees know that it’s a valid law enforcement officer outside their office door telling them it’s OK, the shooter has been taken down and they should open their doors?
“Even though it was a drill, each of us were very hesitant to open the door,” for a law enforcement officer after they heard the fake shots, Naylor said.
“How would you know?” Inman asked.
Some might recognize the officer’s voice, or the officers give their name, and don’t just say, ‘open up, police,’ Hipple said.
Sheriff Johnson said at times a law enforcement officer can slide a lanyard with their ID on it under a door to show their bona fides.
Other than law enforcement officers, the only people in the courthouse who can carry weapons are judges, Hipple said.
Commissioner Hohn said it appeared “We need to get a report,” about the shooter drill and about whether any changes are needed to courthouse security and how such a crisis would be handled for real.
Sheriff Johnson said he and other participants are drawing up individual reports to submit to Fines, who likely will have them in a report within a couple of weeks.
