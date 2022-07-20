Hughes County hired Fort Pierre’s assistant director of public works as county manager. Lori Jacobson will begin working on Aug. 8 and replace Kevin Hipple, who retires on Sept. 30.
Jacobson will receive $82,964 a year to oversee the daily operations of the county, including the courts, jail, 600 miles of roads, tax collection, elections and more.
“Hopefully I can do a good job,” the 54-year-old said on Tuesday. “I work to do my best every day. It’s just a way to better myself and better the communities where I live and work.”
The Fort Pierre City Council accepted Jacobson’s resignation during its Monday meeting.
Jacobson grew up on a livestock farm north of Watertown and graduated from South Dakota State University. She worked for state government in South Dakota, Colorado and Kansas and has been with the City of Fort Pierre for two years.
Jacobson said she was surprised to get the county manager’s position.
“I was assuming that the competition would be pretty stiff,” she said.
Jacobson expects to face challenges with employee retention and inflation.
“I sat through (county) budget hearings yesterday,” she said. “One of the biggest factors facing any city and county are fuel costs, especially for the sheriff’s department and replacement of equipment.”
“Big ticket items will be something we will have to work on,” Jacobson continued. “I’m thinking ahead and putting ideas on paper.”
Jacobson and her husband, Michael, who works for the state Retirement System, have a son, Gavin. He is a rising senior at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre.
Kevin Hipple is a Pierre native who graduated from T.F. Riggs and received a degree in civil engineering from the U.S. Military Academy West Point. He retired from the military as a captain and returned to Pierre to work at the family-owned newspaper, the Capital Journal.
The newspaper’s business manager, Hipple and his brother, Terry, sold the Capital Journal in 2005; the newspaper had been in their family since 1881.
Hipple then went to work for Hughes County as a planner and six to eight months later was named the county manager. He has held the job for 16 years.
“It’s time for someone younger to jump in and deal with the problems,” the 64-year-old said.
Challenges facing the county include the $19 million budget, including costs related to the drug-related rising crime rate.
“The other thing in South Dakota is that 20 to 25 years ago, they imposed a property tax freeze, which is our primary source of revenue,” Hipple said. “We are limited on what we can bring in for revenue and continue to have additional costs.”
He believes construction of the $12 million Hughes County Jail during his tenure was a significant accomplishment. The jail at 3100 E. Highway 34 opened in 2010 and houses between 170 and 180 inmates.
“Just keeping the place running, it gets harder every year,” Hipple said.
Hipple and his wife, Jo Anne, are the parents of Seth, the chief financial officer for Rural Health Care in Pierre, and Kimberly Hastings, a pastor in Salem, South Dakota. Jo Anne is a retired administrator from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.