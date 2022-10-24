A family’s nearly century-old and cherished story found a permanent home in South Dakota’s archives after a chance connection alerted one archivist to the 27-day and 850-mile journey across the state’s rugged terrain.
Sitting in the state’s archives surrounded by bits of South Dakota’s history, manuscript/photo archivist Matthew Reitzel holds the original documents and photos featured in the South Dakota History publication’s “Hitchhiking during the Great Depression.” For Reitzel, it was an eye-catching story featuring a man’s journey across South Dakota with six kids in tow, providing a first-hand account of the state’s modern popular tourism sites.
“Day by day, it was like a new amazing adventure for them — they found something new,” Reitzel said. “One of the better stories, I think, is when they talked with the newspaper reporter in Presho. And Earl just has like one line in here that says, ‘I met with a newspaper reporter today,’ and that was it. But then I was able to look in the Lyman County Herald for the next week’s paper, and there was a little article in there.”
He said the article mentioned a hitchhiking Missouri family along with their names, Earl Neller and the six children — Carolyn Neller, Elaine Neller, Virgil Neller, Dora Kincaid, Mildred Kincaid and Albert Kincaid.
“To me, that was important because it was concrete evidence that this really happened,” Reitzel said. “I didn’t think it was made up or anything like that — it was too specific in a lot of its details — but that just gave me another secondary source to say, ‘This really happened, and they were actually here in South Dakota.’”
On June 19, 1933, Earl and his wife, Lydia, left St. Louis, heading to Sioux Falls, where he and the six kids would begin their 850-mile hitchhiking trip across South Dakota. Earl and the kids went across the state to the Black Hills and then north to Hebron, North Dakota, where Lydia eventually picked them up.
Reitzel said people often ask him why Lydia didn’t join them.
“I don’t have a good answer other than she just didn’t want to hike through South Dakota,” he said.
Reitzel added that Lydia had family in Minnesota and North Dakota, noting that she visited them while Earl and the kids made their way through South Dakota.
Reitzel said that hitchhiking across the state during the 1930s would have been much different than today since modern paved highways didn’t exist and most roads were gravel with large rural spaces between areas. He said the family received generous assistance along the way, with some families providing shelter for the night or driving to a grocery store to pick up supplies for Earl and the six kids.
As for the Kincaid children, Earl and their father, Charles Kincaid, both taught at Cleveland High School in St. Louis, with the two families becoming close by the time Earl began the hitchhiking trip.
Carolyn Neller’s daughter, Lois Quilligan, found there was a bit of luck getting Earl’s journal entries and photos preserved in South Dakota’s archives.
Quilligan said she grew up hearing the story from her mother and knew it held a special place in her memories. But she noted Earl’s journal — a collection of old sheets of paper — could have easily ended up in a landfill when she came across it in a basement.
Reitzel said he received word about the journal in June 2020.
“It was kind of a coincidence that I found him,” Quilligan said by phone from her Kentucky home. “Someone we know locally is from South Dakota, and she teaches history at the local college. And I said, ‘Do you think anybody in South Dakota would want this?’ And she goes, ‘I know just the guy.’”
Another lucky find was the photos, which Quilligan didn’t even realize existed when she shipped Earl’s stack of papers to Reitzel.
When it arrived, Reitzel said the whole journal was wrapped a few times over in old paper. He said he found the photographs in an envelope while unwrapping the acidic paper containing Earl’s journal entries.
“And the family didn’t know that the photos existed — it was new to them — and I think that really helped add to the journal itself,” Reitzel said. “They just thought the journal was in there and that was it, but it was folded in this paper somehow where they didn’t even know it.”
The small photos, roughly a bit larger than business cards, still appear well-preserved, with a unique border along its edges adding to the prints’ old-time feel.
“It was like a little piece of your own mother that you didn’t know about that is shared long after her death — and that’s a pretty exciting thing,” Quilligan said about hearing the pictures were in the journal.
She said the journal wasn’t that interesting at first glance, but she added Reitzel brought the story to life in the recent publication. She also added it was nice knowing the story her mother shared with her and her two siblings found a permanent home in South Dakota.
“We’re kind of really surprised at how much interest there’s been in it,” Quilligan said, noting Reitzel’s work and the Historical Society’s publication. “My brothers have read it. I got copies for one of the other children that was on the trip — for her children. So, we’re trying to make sure the family has it too, which for us, that’s really nice too.”
Carolyn died in the early 2000s, but her sister and fellow hitchhiker, Elaine, died only a couple of years ago. Quilligan said she spent a lot of time visiting with her, becoming close over the years. In 2016, Quilligan said she typed Elaine’s remembrances throughout her life, including a section about the hitchhiking trip through South Dakota.
Quilligan has kept track of what happened to everyone in the following years as best as possible.
“The three Neller kids are all deceased — Virgil, who was the youngest on the trip, died on Jan. 1, 1945, at the Battle of the Bulge. He’s my uncle Virgil,” Quilligan said. “That was his first day, and he was 20 years old.”
She added two Kincaid children died young. But Quilligan said the oldest, Dora, became close life-long friends with her mother, Carolyn.
Reitzel said Earl’s journal was somewhat of a rare find in that it was a travel journal with photos covering a large swath of South Dakota during 1933, a period when you wouldn’t think people would be out and about traveling.
“It provides a good window of the state at that time by individuals,” he said. “They weren’t biased when they were coming through here. They were just on a trip, and they were talking to this person, and they were talking to that person — there was no ulterior motive or anything.”
Reitzel said he enjoyed working on the recent publication and reading through Earl’s journal.
“Now it’s available for other people to read and look through,” he said.
And that sentiment isn’t lost on Quilligan, who was glad it found its way into Reitzel’s hands and South Dakota’s collection. Quilligan assumed the state archived the journal, which was the end until she heard from Reitzel that he planned to have an article on it.
“Then he sent me a copy, and I was just absolutely flabbergasted,” she said. “Because his writing is just incredible and his ability to tease out further details that make the story come to life.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.