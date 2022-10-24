Matthew Reitzel
Buy Now

Manuscript/photo archivist Matthew Reitzel holds a photo from Earl Neller's journal collection that is part of the state's archives and featured in the latest South Dakota History publication from the South Dakota Historical Society Press.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

A family’s nearly century-old and cherished story found a permanent home in South Dakota’s archives after a chance connection alerted one archivist to the 27-day and 850-mile journey across the state’s rugged terrain.

Sitting in the state’s archives surrounded by bits of South Dakota’s history, manuscript/photo archivist Matthew Reitzel holds the original documents and photos featured in the South Dakota History publication’s “Hitchhiking during the Great Depression.” For Reitzel, it was an eye-catching story featuring a man’s journey across South Dakota with six kids in tow, providing a first-hand account of the state’s modern popular tourism sites.

Presho, 1933

One of Earl Neller's photos showing Presho in 1933. A reporter from the Lyman County Herald noticed the family and wrote an article.
Annie Tallent Monument, 1933

After the group hiked through Wind Cave National Park, they rested at the Annie Tallent Monument east of Custer off U.S. Highway 16. Pictured from left to right are Carolyn Neller, Elaine Neller, Mildred Kincaid, Albert Kincaid, Virgil Neller and Dora Kincaid.
Journal
Buy Now

Matthew Reitzel with the original copy of Earl Neller's travel journal at the State Archive on Oct. 18.
Passing time

The Neller and Kincaid kids often played cards and whittled sticks to pass the time at stops along their journey
Trek

Earl and the children trekked through the backwoods in the Black Hills to cut distance off their hike from Rapid City to Keystone, but the "shortcut" proved to be strenuous. Here, the children are shown carrying their supplies through part of the overgrown path.

Was the information in this article useful?


Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

Tags

Editor

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

Load comments