Judging of National History Day projects from Region 3 is this Saturday, March 7, at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre, from 10 a.m. to noon. Region 3 encompasses the 20 central South Dakota counties from the North Dakota to the Nebraska borders.
According to information provided by Matthew T. Reitzel, South Dakota State Historical Society, National History Day is a year-long academic program focused on historical research, interpretation, and creative expression for sixth through 12th grade students. The program promotes project-based learning. It promotes a love of research and history, as well as the development of critical thinking, writing, and research skills.
NHD is a learning curriculum, but it also has an optional competition component. Students may present their research to professional judges at the school, region, state, and national level.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.