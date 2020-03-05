Judging of National History Day projects from Region 3 is this Saturday, March 7, at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre, from 10 a.m. to noon. Region 3 encompasses the 20 central South Dakota counties from the North Dakota to the Nebraska borders.

According to information provided by Matthew T. Reitzel, South Dakota State Historical Society, National History Day is a year-long academic program focused on historical research, interpretation, and creative expression for sixth through 12th grade students. The program promotes project-based learning. It promotes a love of research and history, as well as the development of critical thinking, writing, and research skills.

NHD is a learning curriculum, but it also has an optional competition component. Students may present their research to professional judges at the school, region, state, and national level.

