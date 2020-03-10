Judging of National History Day projects from Region 3 was March 7 at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre. Region 3 encompasses the 20 central South Dakota counties from the North Dakota to the Nebraska borders.
National History Day is a year-long academic program focused on historical research, interpretation, and creative expression for sixth through 12th grade students. It is a learning curriculum, as well as a competition. Students present their research to judges at the school, region, state, and national level.
Taylor Hamblin, Region 3 coordinator, provided the top results from the day.
Senior Division Group Performance: 1st place — “The Battle to Help Slaves Escape,” by Callie Hartung, Alex Seurer, and Dillion Talks (Hoven High School).
Junior Division Group Performance: 1st — “More than Music: How the Beatles Changed the World,” by Sharice DuBray and Wanakiwin Janis (Little Wound Middle School)
Senior Division Individual Exhibit: 1st — “Breaking Through at Normandy,” by Lincoln Stuwe (Hoven High School): 2nd — “Setting the ‘Desert Barren Country’,” by Connor Kaup (Hoven High School)
Junior Division Individual Exhibit: 1st — “Billy Mills the Best Runner in the Olympics,” by Daylon Few Tails (Little Wound Middle School): 2nd — “20 Plot,” by Ohitika Shangreaux (Little Wound Middle School): 3rd — “Battle of Stalingrad,” by Isaiah Red Owl (Little Wound Middle School)
Senior Division Group Exhibit: 1st — “Hidden Gender Medical Grant,” by Layla Haar, Paige Hall, Angel Mills, Maggie Neeley (Herreid High School): 2nd — “The Stammering King,” by Blake Mills, Trevor Sayler, Trey Sayler, Colton Schumacher (Herreid High School)
Junior Division Group Exhibit: 1st — “Defying the Dragon Lady,” by Carson Miner, Emily Poindexter, Joanlei Baker, Maya Howard (Miller Jr. High): 2nd — “Losing Laika the First Dog in Space,” by Tine Bear Nose, Layla Brave Heart, Matayah Brave Heart (Little Wound Middle School): 3rd — “Fight Like A Girl — Women Breaking Barriers in History,” by Savanah Hendricks and Sage Waldron (Jones County Middle School).
