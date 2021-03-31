Like a lot of things at the Verendrye Museum in Fort Pierre, the collection of hats hanging on the wall are a work in progress. But it’s a work that has been going on for decades.
The hats — 111 of them in all — are part of a long-running fundraising effort that serves a dual purpose. Each hat brings in $50 in donations (up from $20 last year) and helps tell the history of the area. But to get the full story, you need to pull a three-ring binder out of a nearby drawer and start reading.
“You can tell they were well-used,” volunteer Connie Carlisle says as she points out one hat that had been sewn back together several times.
Carlisle says a lot of the hat donations come from people cleaning out homes after a family member has passed on.
“I think it’s like a memorial to them,” she says.
They used to have families fill out a 3-by-5 card with the name of the hat owner and a few details. They’ve moved on to filling pages in a book, which allows more room for history. The volunteers often add other information to the biographies from books, family memories or other sources.
A great majority are cowboy hats, though they’ll take pretty much anything. The hats belonged to farmers and ranchers, teachers and ministers, politicians and businessmen. Some have decorative bands but most spent a lot of time on the heads of people unafraid to sweat.
They all hang on willow pegs made by museum board member Brian Scott, who is hat #109.
What are they missing?
“We don’t have any women’s hats!” Carlisle says.
The museum is finishing up a three-year renovation and hopes to open for a short time at the end of this summer, though that’s still up in the air. Volunteers remain busy putting exhibits together and doing inventory on what they own, including the hats — the latest of which arrived in 2020.
Meet the hats
The hats hung high on two walls are mostly a shade of brown or beige; some have holes and are ragged, others are in mint condition. It’s the biographies that bring them to life.
No. 8 belonged to Clifford Filip Fackelman, who homesteaded in the Kirley community in 1907. He was the last man in South Dakota to operate a horse-powered threshing machine. And if you think politics are rough today, according to his bio, as far as Fackelman was concerned, “the Democratic Party was the only party.” He died Jan. 25, 1938. The hat was donated by his daughter, Edith Norman.
Norman also has a connection to #9; it belonged to her son Albert, who drowned in 1945 while driving horses across the dam.
Next to him at #10 is Roy Rogers Norman. He was born in Oklahoma in 1900, and came to South Dakota that same year. Good thing he’s separated from Fackelman by at least one hat — his bio says, “The Republican Party is the party for Roy.” Norman’s hat, of course, hangs on the right.
If you really want to get into politics, check out the hat that sticks out the most — it’s #83, the type of straw hat you’d see on the floor of political conventions. The hat band reads “McGovern.” Democrat George McGovern, who lost to Richard Nixon in the 1972 presidential election, grew up in Mitchell and was known far and wide as a strong debater.
Hat #2 is George Cooper, whose bio is among the few that tell us where he got his hat — at the Fischer Brothers store in Fort Pierre in the early ‘30s.
No. 82 is Frank Hall, who led the Fourth of July parade for years. No. 3, Norval Cooper, who did the rodeo circuit in England and rode at Madison Square Garden.
No. 106 is the only entry in the book with a photo. A young man, a teenager perhaps, holds a black derby in a sepia photo. His hat now hangs on the wall, his name is lost to history.
Don’t miss #61. That’s Charles Lee Hyde, born in 1892, whom you probably owe a debt of gratitude. He and his son, Charles Jr., are largely responsible for Pierre’s infrastructure during its early growth, according to his biography. That includes electricity for homes, street lights and public buildings. They also built a row of historic homes, the Grand Opera House, Capitol Avenue and the St. Charles Hotel. They both died in the 1980s.
Hyde clearly wore a lot of hats, but the one that matters most is hanging in the Verendyre Museum in Fort Pierre.
