A woman suspected of fleeing a hit-and-run incident and driving under the influence was arrested Monday.
Jennifer BigEagle was the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash between two vehicles about 2:30 p.m. at Sioux Avenue and Poplar Avenue, according to police Capt. Bryan Walz.
Police said BigEagle failed to yield to another vehicle at the intersection and fled before police arrived.
BigEagle was seen pulling into the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of West Sioux about 3:15 p.m., police said. During the investigation, it was determined BigEagle was operating her vehicle under the influence, police said.
When the arresting officer arrived at the jail, BigEagle resisted attempts to remove her from the patrol vehicle and kicked a corrections officer, police said.
BigEagle is being held at the Hughes County Jail.
