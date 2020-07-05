There were six people killed in traffic crashes in the state during the 78-hour “official” July 4 holiday as tallied by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, for the 78 hours from 6 p.m.,Thursday, July 2 through midnight, Sunday, July 5.
A crash about noon on Thursday would make the toll seven deaths, according to reports from Tony Mangan, spokesman for the DPS, which includes the state Highway Patrol.
That’s the most in at least 10 years during the July 4 holiday in the state, although the length of the holiday for reporting traffic crashes varies according to what day of the week July 4 falls on, Mangan said.
The holiday figures bring the number of traffic deaths reported so far in 2020, from Jan. 1 through July 5 to 46; in 2019, state reports indicate 35 people died in traffic crashes from Jan. 1 through July 4.
According to Mangan’s reports:
On Thursday, July 2, about 12:20 p.m., about 2 miles south of New Holland, a 16-year-old boy driving a 2002 Toyota 4-Runner SUV, was thrown from the vehicle when it went off the gravel road and rolled in the ditch. He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was involved in the crash. New Holland is 66 miles southeast of Chamberlain.
On Friday, July 3, at about 3:36 p.m., a 17-year-old boy driving a 2002 Ford Taurus east on 280th Street about 3 miles north of Hurley failed to stop at the intersection with state Highway 19 and collided with a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV southbound on Highway 19.
The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene; the investigation hadn’t determined yet if he was wearing a seat belt, Mangan said.
The 21-year-old woman driving the Santa Fe had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
About 10:42 p.m., Friday, July 3, about 1.6 mile north of Hot Springs, a 37-year-old man driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound in the north lane of U.S. Highway 385 collided with a northbound 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix. The biker was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
The 29-year-old man driving the Grand Prix sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. Three children, a boy of 15 and two girls who are 13, sustained minor injuries. All four in the Grand Prix were wearing seat belts.
Hot Springs is in the southern Black Hills, about 57 miles from Rapid City.
About 2:11 a.m., Saturday, July 4, a male walking on U.S. Highway 18 about 13 miles west of Winner was hit and killed by an eastbound 2018 Mazda3 sedan driven by a 38-year-old man.
Charges are pending against the Mazda driver, Mangan said in a news release. Neither the driver nor his passenger, a 42-year-old woman, were injured. Whether they were wearing seat belts still was under investigation on Saturday, Mangan said.
At 4:28 p.m., Sunday, July 5, a 54-year-old man driving a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle pulling a motorcycle trailer southbound on Interstate 29 just north of the Tea exit lost control when the bike’s rear tire blew out. The man and his passenger, a 46-year-old woman, were thrown off the bike. Both were taken by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital where he “eventually died from his injuries,” Mangan reported. The woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet.
About 10:47 p.m., Sunday, July 5, a 47-year-old woman was fatally injured when the van she was driving collided with a semi-truck near Clark, South Dakota, west of Watertown.
The woman was westbound on U.S. Highway 212 in a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan that hit a 2016 International TR semi-truck and trailer that was making a left turn on to 212 to go east from 428th Avenue about six miles east of Clark.
The van driver was extricated and later died of her injuries in the Watertown hospital. She was wearing a seat belt, Mangan said in a news release.
A 15-year-old boy in the van was in the Watertown hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The 24-year-old woman driving the truck was not injured.
The Patrol’s investigation of the crash continues.
In the case of the seventh holiday traffic death, Mangan said Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal officials in Dewey County handled a traffic crash over the holiday that killed one person, but he had no details on it.
The Highway Patrol each year issues warnings to state residents to be extra careful during the July 4 holiday because the number of traffic crashes, injuries and deaths is higher than normal weekends.
During the July 4 holidays in the 10 years 2010-2019, 23 people died in traffic crashes in South Dakota, according to figures from the Department of Public Safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.