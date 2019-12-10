Holiday Jam with the Hegg brothers

Returning to Pierre, Dec. 19, is Holiday Jam featuring the Hegg brothers. The concert show is presented in the T.F. Riggs High School Theatre, starting at 7 p.m.
The concert is a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls club, and is sponsored by several businesses and organizations.
According to Jeremy Hegg — creator, arranger and musician — one new member will be added to the group this year, a virtuoso guitarist.
The program includes old favorites performed in new ways, as well as fresh music, all masterfully arranged to showcase the many on-stage talents. Listen to the soulful voice of Allison Nash, the brilliance of the horn section, and the soaring of the strings. And don’t forget the keyboards or the riffs of the drummer.
The performers are striving to make the Christmas Spirit present and contagious among concert attendees. This is the seventh year that the Pierre/Fort Pierre Rotary Club has worked to bring this concert to the area.
Tickets may be purchased from Rotarians, the Boys and Girls club on-line, orPrairie Pages. Tickets may also be purchased at the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.