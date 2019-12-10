Holiday Jam with the Hegg brothers
Shown are just some of the vocal and instrumental musicians from last year’s performance in Pierre.

 Robin Stark

Returning to Pierre, Dec. 19, is Holiday Jam featuring the Hegg brothers. The concert show is presented in the T.F. Riggs High School Theatre, starting at 7 p.m.

The concert is a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls club, and is sponsored by several businesses and organizations.

According to Jeremy Hegg — creator, arranger and musician — one new member will be added to the group this year, a virtuoso guitarist.

The program includes old favorites performed in new ways, as well as fresh music, all masterfully arranged to showcase the many on-stage talents. Listen to the soulful voice of Allison Nash, the brilliance of the horn section, and the soaring of the strings. And don’t forget the keyboards or the riffs of the drummer.

The performers are striving to make the Christmas Spirit present and contagious among concert attendees. This is the seventh year that the Pierre/Fort Pierre Rotary Club has worked to bring this concert to the area.

Tickets may be purchased from Rotarians, the Boys and Girls club on-line, orPrairie Pages. Tickets may also be purchased at the event.

