Staff at the Cultural Heritage Center decorated for the Holiday Open House on Wednesday, November 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“Our Holiday Open House is Friday, Nov. 29, always the day after Thanksgiving, from noon to 4:30 p.m. The event features free admission to the museum, holiday treats and entertainment, living-history and photos with Santa Claus,” said Jay Smith, director of the Museum of the South Dakota State Historical Society. “People are encouraged to bring a canned good to donate to the local food pantry when they enter the building.”
“This is our biggest event of the year; we usually have 500-plus people come during the day. We don’t have the entertainment all planned yet, but will be sending out a release announcing that, too. I guess Santa is our ‘special guest’.”
“The theme of this year’s Holiday Open House centers around a new exhibit we have opening this Saturday, Nov. 16. The exhibit, in the museum’s Observation Gallery, is ‘“The Right is Ours’: Women Win the Vote.” It focuses on the story of South Dakota women, men and organizations that supported state ratification in 1918 and national ratification in 1920. The gallery will also explore the multiple arguments made for suffrage as well as opposition to the movement. It will be on display through Nov. 3, 2020. There is free admission Saturday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and refreshments will be served from 10 a.m.-3 p.m,” said Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.