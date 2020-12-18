Officials at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre implemented COVID-19 surge procedures in early November, anticipating a “surge upon a surge” after Thanksgiving. Now three weeks post-holiday, the surge has not come, and Dr. Mikel Holland, president and chief medical officer for Avera St. Mary’s Hospital reported seeing a downward trend in hospital occupancy through the last several days.
“Things have been going very well,” Holland told the Capital Journal in a phone interview on Thursday. “At one point, we were triple our normal census. A couple weeks ago, we were at double our normal census. Today, we are at about our normal census. There’s a very, very positive turn we’ve seen in the last several days, and we hope the trend continues.”
Thursday, the COVID-19 dashboard on the state health department's website showed St. Mary’s with eight COVID-occupied hospital beds, four COVID-occupied ICU beds, and one COVID patient on a ventilator. Holland said the ICU is currently at capacity, but hospitalizations have overall decreased.
“It really took everybody to step up. People are working extra shifts; clinical staff are working hospital shifts...people are very tired. It’s been a very positive thing to see the numbers start to come down,” Holland said. “We still have some very sick patients, and the ICU is still full, but overall, our numbers have decreased, which is reassuring.”
Holland said he was worried about a possible surge after the Thanksgiving holiday, but said the community must have kept up with mitigation measures because they did a “wonderful job” at preventing a post-holiday spike.
“[The surge] really has not happened, and we think we’re beyond the time frame where we would see that,” Holland said.
However, just because hospitalizations are trending downward in central South Dakota does not mean they cannot spike again. With Christmas and New Year’s coming up, traveling for family gatherings is even more common than for Thanksgiving, while college students are beginning to come home for winter break. Holland said so long as people continue mitigation strategies, another post-holiday spike may be avoided.
“It’s very important that although things are trending well, people continue to be cautious and smart about what they’re doing. Wear masks in buildings; wash your hands; avoid large gatherings still; and know that things are looking up. The numbers are trending in the right direction for central South Dakota,” Holland said.
The downward trend coincides with the arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer. Holland reiterated that everyone should still follow mitigation measures until the bulk of the population can get vaccinated.
“We’re not anywhere close to where we can stop doing these things to mitigate the spread. It spreads very easily among the young and healthy, so we’re continuing to ask that people do the right thing — wear a mask, wash their hands, and social distance — at least for a period of time. I wish I knew how much longer that would be,” Holland said.
“We are all looking forward to the day we can take our masks off, believe me, but we’re not there yet. It is coming. We just need to hold steady and know that if we do the right thing, we will get there,” he added.
The implementation of surge procedures temporarily reduced the amount of elective surgeries, and since the lull in COVID hospitalizations is recent, non-emergent procedures at St. Mary’s are still limited for the time being. Regardless, Holland encouraged people with medical problems to come in and get evaluated, saying they should not delay care of any kind.
“We’re still a little limited on elective procedures that can be postponed, but for the most part we’re trying to get people in and taken care of,” he said.
Holland also wished the community a merry Christmas and a happy new year, and thanked the community for the outpouring of support for Pierre’s health care workers.
