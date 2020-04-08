Reed Holwegner, a principal policy analyst for the Kansas Legislative Research Department, has been offered the director position for the South Dakota Legislative Research Council.
The executive board of the council approved the offer at the April 2 meeting. An executive committee will finalize the hiring details with Holwegner, and the full board is expected to take final action at its next meeting on April 20.
Holwegner would replace Jason Hancock, who resigned to be the deputy director in the office of the Secretary of State in Idaho. Hancock served as head of the South Dakota LRC since 2014. Hancock stayed through the end of the 2020 SD Legislative Session.
Holwegner previously worked for the SD LRC from 2003 to 2006, first as a fiscal analyst and then as the chief fiscal analyst.
Sue Cichos became interim director April 6. She has been with the LCR since 2002, beginning as a fiscal analyst and then deputy director in 2014. She also served as acting director in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.