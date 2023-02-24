Last year was another year of growth in rural Hughes County.
That's according to the Hughes County Planning and Zoning Director Eric Booth.
While presenting that 2022 Planning, Zoning and Building Report to the Hughes County Commission during their Feb. 21 meeting, Booth said the price of building a home increased by an average of $81,193 in 2022 compared to 2021.
"The average cost to build a home in Hughes county in 2022 was $422,656," Booth said.
In 2021, it was $341,463 and in 2020 it was $285,405.
The county issued a total of 60 building permits in 2022, three down from the year before.
Of those 60 permits, 19 were for single family homes.
"The number of permits is slightly down from 2021 and lowest of the eight years shown above, but estimated projected value is near the top," Booth's report stated. "Inflation likely explains the majority of the increase in project estimates."
Inflation has affected building across the board and may provide a partial explanation in the declining number of building permits.
Booth said the increased cost to build a home is due to rising costs of materials and labor, along with lending rate increases.
He noted in his report that those factors could eventually lead to construction of new homes to slow down.
Barry Mertes, general manager of Builders First Source in Pierre, echoed Booth, noting that a number of factors contribute to the increased cost to build.
"With inflation most building materials have risen, as they do yearly. Products generally go up because of the increased cost of manufacturing and labor," Mertes said.
Mertes explained one contributing factor was the volatile commodity market during the pandemic, where lumber prices soared to historic levels.
"The problem is there are so many items that are value added, where a certain amount of labor or capital goes into making that item," Mertes said. "What ends up happening is that commodities have gone down. But once the labor and wages have gone to a certain level, you can't take away their wages."
Mertes said it comes down to a very complex combination of costs.
"Again, it's the crux of what inflation does. Nobody wants to see what society looks like if we're deflating currency," Mertes said.
He explained from what he's seen, economic hardships are behind the value of currency going up and prices going down.
"The recession of 2008 is a great example — there was hardship for a while, and that sort of resets inflationary prices," Mertes said.
"Right now we're in that upswing again, it's going to be a difficult thing to get that into control. Right now the supply for construction materials is flush, there's a lot of material available. If the housing market slows down, nationally or worldwide enough that the consumption of those goods isn't good enough to keep mills running, then they'll slow down," he said, adding that if that happens, job losses tend to follow.
Booth said that for anyone looking to build in rural Hughes County, essentially their only option is to build new.
"Hughes County does have a number of attractive rural subdivisions, most of which are less than 15 years old," the report stated. "Spring Creek, the area along South Dakota Highway 34 and the area near Range Road and South Dakota Highway 1804 are seeing the most new home activity."
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.