T.F. Riggs High students take a break from hitting the books to ride a float during the Homecoming Parade through Pierre in September 2019. Concerns with COVID-19 led school officials to cancel this year's parade.

Green Day - A-K in-person all day; L-Z online, except in courses requiring attendance.

White Day – L-Z in-person all day; A-K online, except in courses requiring attendance.

Monday, Oct. 12 – No School (Native American Day)

  • Noon: Powderpuff Football Game (Hollister Field)
  • 6 p.m.: Coronation (Hollister Field) – Addition for this year: A Native American Drum Group will share both an Honor Song and Victory Song with Riggs Students in honor of Native American Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 13 – Green Day

Dress up Day: Class Color Day (Staff-blue, Seniors-black, Juniors-red, Sophomore-yellow, freshmen-pink)

  • 4 p.m.: 9th Football @ RC Central
  • 4:30 p.m.: JV Football vs. Stevens at Hollister
  • 7 p.m.: Riggs Choir Concert (Theatre)
  • TBA -Boys and Girls Soccer Semi-Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 14 – White Day

Dress up Day: Movie Character Day

Thursday, Oct. 15 – Green Day

Dress up day: Dance Party – Pick a genre of music

  • 4 p.m.: MS/JV/V Cross Country @ Huron
  • 4:30 p.m.: 9th Football vs Aberdeen at Hollister
  • 5 p.m.: Competitive Cheer/Dance ESD Home (Riggs)
  • 5:30/7 p.m.: 10th/V Volleyball @ SF Washington

Friday, Oct. 16 – White Day

Dress up Day: Green and White Day

  • 7 p.m.: Varsity Football vs. Mitchell (Hollister)
  • Pre-Game: Homecoming Court announced
  • Half-Time: Band performance
  • Post-Game: Fireworks & Burning of the Letters (for all to view)
  • Approximately 9:30 p.m.: Class of 2021 picture for yearbook in Hollister Field bleachers
  • 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.: Post game activities for grades 9-12 (at Hollister)

The parade has been canceled.

