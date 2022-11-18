As of Friday, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority reported five homeless people in shelters in Hughes County and none in Stanley County.
However, Pierre School District has an average of 75 students considered homeless and in Stanley County there are four.
T.F. Riggs High School Counselor Nicole Thorson, who is the liaison for homeless students, said students classified as homeless live in a vehicle, shelter, camper, motel, with a relative or with another family.
School districts must abide by the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act of 1987. The federal law provides federal money for homeless shelter programs. The act also supports the enrollment and education of homeless students by removing as many barriers to learning as possible.
“We do make sure our frontline (personnel are aware of the law),” Thorson said. “Our secretaries are very good with identifying students.”
The registration process includes questions that would determine if a student is homeless. In Pierre, the school offers those students free lunches and transportation with River Cities Transit to and from school, she said.
“Every school district can be different to eliminate the barriers to education,” Thorson said.
She also noted that the law allows school districts to waive registration requirements, including proof of immunization and birth certificate. It’s during the registration process that school officials determine if someone is homeless.
Stanley Schools Superintendent Dan Baldwin said he, too, is familiar with McKinney-Vento.
The district provides meals and checks on students considered homeless.
“We make sure they are in school and make counselors aware of their situation,” Baldwin said. “They seem to function just fine.”
SDHDA is the lead agency for the SD Housing for the Homeless Consortium, Amanda Weisgram, director of SDHDA, said. The consortium is an open-membership, self-governing body that was created in 2000 to access federal funding, raise awareness at the local level, and coordinate the statewide effort of ending homelessness.
Weisgram said there are 1,389 homeless people across the state.
“The causes of homelessness are myriad and complex,” she said. “It is important that once an individual recounts their story of how they came to experience homelessness that we do not imprint their story, life circumstances or decisions onto the other homeless.”
The data is clear for South Dakota as for much of the nation that for the majority of households identified as homeless, this is their first experience of it and once they are housed again, they will not interact with the homeless response system again, Weisgram said.
Whereas South Dakota has a low unemployment rate, employment is not a guarantee that one can meet their needs for housing.
“Generally known as the ‘working poor,’ this demographic makes up a large portion of the population experiencing homelessness,” she said. “But this is only one of the many perspectives available when trying to understand homelessness.”
A significant portion of the homeless population cannot participate in the labor force due to disability or age, she said. This group usually lives on a fixed income and in 2022 they have been especially impacted by inflation and rising costs of housing.
The only shelter in the Pierre area is Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter.
“However, before things get to that point it is more likely these populations in Stanley and Hughes County are caught in a more rural cycle of homelessness,” Weisgram said. “Typically staying doubled-up with a friend or family member, having to move often and never really knowing where they will be tomorrow night.”
She said there is no “one size fits all” program to help the homeless.
“Funding and guidance from federal and state entities is always ongoing and with that comes all sorts of collaboration between governments, nonprofits and businesses,” Weisgram said. “But if we take all of that away there is one simple truth — the plan to address homelessness begins and ends with leadership and action at the local level.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.