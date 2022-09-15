Wade Hubbard was 20 thousand feet over Cambodia when he ejected from the burning F-4 Phantom. The wind blast immediately ripped off his helmet and oxygen mask. As his rocket seat spun like a top, Hubbard was only able to shout a few profanities before darkness overtook him.

When he came to, he was at around 18,000 feet and still in deadfall. His parachute hadn’t deployed and, as Hubbard prepared for death, the chute suddenly unfurled like angel wings at around 10,000 feet. Feeling his seat ripped away, Hubbard took his radio and began to broadcast on an emergency frequency. Below him was nothing but a sea of tropical green. Hubbard hoped he’d land in the canopy above the treeline, shielded from enemy eyes, with pararescue picking him like fruit.

Was the information in this article useful?


Michael Leifer | 605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Michael Leifer graduated from Fordham University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2022.

Load comments