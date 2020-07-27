Honey of a jamb during rush hour traffic

Thank goodness the hive boxes on this stalled truck and trailer were not filled with honey bees. Morning rush hour traffic was already slowed enough at the intersection of Sioux Avenue and Pierre Street. 

 Photo by Del Bartels

A truck owned by Adee Honey Farms ran into mechanical difficulties at the intersection of Sioux Avenue and Pierre Street, during the busy time of traffic between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., Monday, July 27. The truck was hauling several empty 

One police car was stopped west of the Sioux stop light, making the rush hour traffic from the west take either the left turn lane or the remaining forward lane going east on Sioux Avenue. Another patrol car was parked just east of the intersection, blocking any traffic from the stalled truck and its trailer.

Two Adee workers stayed on the sidewalk out of traffic while the third labored under the bed of the truck, preparing it to be towed out of traffic. Before 11 a.m. the truck was being taken back to Kimball for repairs.

According to Dennis Dykes, manager of the honey plant near Kimball, Adee Honey Farms was trucking empty boxes to east of Pierre to add to a hive field. Members of the crew live in Kimball, though the warehouse for these empty boxes is in Vivian. The company is based out of Bruce, Roscoe and Kimball, South Dakota, and also has operations in Nebraska.

When filled hives are transported, especially through towns, a special net is used to encompass the load. Dykes said during this time of year, each hive could contain around 150,000 bees. Transportation is then done before sunrise or after dusk.

