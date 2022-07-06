The Hop Scotch strip club in Fort Pierre is closed temporarily while the owner looks for a new manager.
Troy Erickson, president of M.G. Oil Co. in Rapid City and owner of the Hop Scotch for 20 years, said the manager recently quit.
“It’s tough finding people to work,” he said. “I’m hoping to reopen soon. Last week, I had quite a few people reach out to us.”
Erickson denied a rumor that the Hop Scotch at 118 Deadwood Ave. was recently cited twice in one day for serving alcohol to minors.
Stanley County Chief Deputy Sheriff Greg Swanson said his office did not cite the establishment for the rumored violations.
“That’s one of the few bars that has someone greeting you at the door,” Swanson said. “You have to identify yourself and pay a cover charge.”
Customers must be 21 years old.
Bobi Adams, deputy director of administration, strategy and communication with the state Department of Revenue, could not confirm the rumors.
“As of today, our agency has not received any notification from local law enforcement,” Adams said on Friday.
Erickson, whose Rapid City company also owns casinos, bars, convenience stores and truckstops, said the Hop Scotch will reopen within the next month. Since COVID-19, he has struggled to find servers, but finding dancers “is the easiest part of the business.”
“There are tons of them,” he said. “They make $120,000 to $150,000 a year.”
The establishment got into the adult entertainment business in 1908, he said.
“Hamm’s brewery had it in the early 1900s as executive betrothal,” Erickson said.
According to the South Dakota State Historical Society archives, when Prohibition forced it to close the establishment in 1917, the building became a movie theater and then a grocery store.
It was reopened as a saloon in 1937 and named the Hop Scotch Bar in a local contest. The establishment was night club until it became a strip club in the 1960s.
Gwen Albers
