Elizabeth Hopper, Pierre, has earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Sioux Falls.

Hopper was among nearly 500 students who are candidates for degrees in the 2020 graduating class.

USF mailed graduation boxes to each graduate containing a commencement program, diploma cover, and in USF tradition, a purple towel representing the commission to serve others that comes with the responsibility of an education. A virtual commencement recognition video can be viewed at www.youtube.com/usiouxfalls.

Tags

Load comments