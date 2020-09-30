More than twice as many horses were ready to race Saturday in Fort Pierre than there were places for them on the track, pointing to a big weekend for the new fall slate of races.
“On Tuesday, we took entries for Saturday’s races to see who would be participating,” said Shane Kramme, track manager for the Verendrye Benevolent Association, the nonprofit named after the 18th-century French explorer who stopped in Fort Pierre that has sponsored horse races here since 1948.
“We had an incredible number of entries — 127 entries for 56 slots over seven races for Saturday,” Kramme told the Capital Journal on Wednesday.
That’s good news since the races were discontinued in May 2018, mostly due to state funding drying up.
Kramme was one of several horse people who convinced the state to find them some funding to try racing after the summer instead of before.
He and other track officials had to choose the horses based on their earnings. Kramme said he expected to see a similar number of horses trying to get into the eight races slated for Sunday.
Holding races in the fall is a new thing in Fort Pierre, where the late March-early April slate for years served as a kind of opening race slate for horse owners to kick off the season.
The opposite this year is working: most of the other tracks, such Canterbury in the Twin Cities, have closed for the season. Many tracks never opened because of concerns about COVID-19.
So horse owners are looking for other venues, Kramme said.
“The people taking entries say they had never seen the horses they had of this caliber. People will have an opportunity to witness some top-notch race horses coming into Fort Pierre from all over the country.”
The races will run 1-6 p.m., each day. Admission is $5; free if you are under 16.
Not racing, it appears, is one of the oldest jockeys in the country.
“I didn’t get a horse,” Herman Fennell Jr., told some old friends in the horse barn on Wednesday afternoon. “If I get one more win, I get the record.”
He’s 70 and has been riding race horses going left around tracks since 1966, when he was 16 in Texas.
He’s lived in Fort Pierre for years and rode the last day of spring races in May 2018 just before they were discontinued and it looked like there would be no more horse racing at the track where it’s been going on since 1948.
On Wednesday, he was kibbitzing with other horse people in the barn, where they all are getting ready for the weekend. Just like old times.
Kenny Olson brought his horses from Billings, Montana, including Quarter Horse brothers Crafty From the GitGo, 6, and Just Follow Me, 5.
They haven’t raced all season.
“This is the first track I’ve gone to,” said Olson. “Montana, Wyoming, and Nebraska, their tracks were all shut down this year.”
Olson also takes care of the track in Fort Pierre.
Fennell had been around the racetracks since he was 10, he told the Capital Journal a few years ago.
“I grew up picking cotton, in Seguin, Texas,” he said. “The first time I walked past the racetrack and saw how much money I could make for doing that, that was it.”
His first chance as a professional jockey was at Bandera Downs just outside San Antonio in the West Texas Hill Country where Fennell was born in 1949.
He came in second.
Now he’s hoping, maybe vainly, for at least one more ride, one more win.
