July 21 Class A winners: Tournament Champion Chuck Humphrey (Pierre), 2nd place James Benton (Fort Pierre), 3rd place Carlene Barber (Pierre), and 4th place Roland Kleinschmidt (Harrold)

Two horseshoe tournaments were held in Pierre at Griffin Park last month, on July 20 and 21.

Due to the World Horseshoe Tournament going on in Texas at the same time, the event produced a small turnout, but a great time was held by all, according to Carlene Barber.

  • Best In The West I – July 20, Class A, Tournament Champion Billy Markwed (Midland), 2nd place Roland Kleinschmidt (Harrold), and 3rd place Chace Humphrey (Pierre)
  • Best In The West II – July 21 - Class A – Tournament Champion Chuck Humphrey (Pierre), 2nd place James Benton (Fort Pierre), 3rd place Carlene Barber (Pierre), and 4th place Roland Kleinschmidt (Harrold)

The next horseshoe tournament being held in Pierre will be the state tournament that the Pierre Horseshoe Club will be hosting August 24 and 25.

