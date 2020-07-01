A grass fire which appears to have had the unusual case of double ignition sites burned across about 2.2 acres of U.S. Army Corps-owned grass and trees just northeast of Oahe Dam off Western Road near Highway 1804 starting about noon on Wednesday, the first day of July, said Chief Jason Roggow of the Pierre Rural Fire Department. It was probably of human origin - possibly from fireworks - but there's no sign yet that it was intentionally set, Roggow said.
It was one of several grass fires reported in and around Pierre and Fort Pierre on Wednesday.
The fire site reported at noon is about 8 miles north of Pierre along both sides of Western Road just east of its intersection with Highway 1804, not far from Oahe Dam. The Overlook Recreation Area is on the south side of Western Road, according to online maps, and the site is just east of East Shore Recreation Area on the west side of Highway 1804.
Early on the scene were Karsten Withers, 12, and his grandfather, Tom Withers, who said they were driving by and saw the smoke and went to check it out.
“I called it in at 12:02,” Karsten Wither said, checking his smart phone for the exact time. “I had just got off work. I was painting propane tanks at Friman Oil.”
Both Withers took photos of the fire early on, even before firefighters arrived.
The Withers said the property is used mostly by hunters in deer season.
Tom Withers said it appeared fires had started in grass on both the north and south sides of Western Road, 10 or 20 yards or more off the gravel road.
By about 12:15 p.m., the smoke was visible for miles around, including from Pierre.
By about 3:15 p.m., Roggow was pulling back in to the fire station on North Airport Road, so his crews were at the scene nearly three hours.
But the fire appeared to be mostly shut down by about 12:35 p.m.
“We don’t have an exact cause yet,” Roggow told the Capital Journal. “But certainly with ignitions on both sides of the road, it is unusual. Typically, when we see a (wheel) bearing going out or something being dragged behind a trailer, it tends to be on one side (of the road.)”
In such cases, metal can heat up from friction enough to melt, throwing off hot metal or sparks from a vehicle.
Fireworks “are definitely a possibility,” he said. “But we did not hear any and I haven’t checked with the sheriff’s office yet.”
No one was injured, Roggow said.
“There was damage to some trees which won’t survive this. The fire got into a shelter belt on the north side.” some of the trees had to be toppled to fight the fire and others got maybe too much flame and heat to survive.
“Time will tell,” Roggow said of the damaged trees.
Of the fire's cause, he said: “We didn’t have any lightning strikes. More than likely it was a mechanized and/or human cause. It could be something completely unintentional.”
The department of volunteer firefighters brought its three brush trucks designed to drive right out into a grass and tree fire such as this one, and two water tender trucks to supply the hoses from the road. About 15 firefighters were involved, Roggow said.
Wednesday, July 1, was a hot, sunny, breezy day during a fairly dry spell.
The temperature was 81 in Pierre at noon and the dry air helped it heat to 91 by about 3 p.m., said Mike Connelly of the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen.
The winds were out of the southwest at about 20 mph with gusts to about 30 mph.
It's been a dry year at the half-way point of 2020 in central South Dakota.
In June, Pierre received only 2.14 inches of rain, 1.43 inch below - or 60% of - the 30-year norm of 3.57 inches.
Since Jan. 1, only 7.92 inches of precipitation have fallen on Pierre, 2.85 inches under normal and less than half of the 16.10 inches that fell in 2019 in the first six months of the year.
At about 3:48 p.m., Wednesday, police dispatch radio indicated another grass fire was reported about two miles northeast of the Pierre Regional Airport, a mile or so north of U.S. Highway 83/14. That site is about 5 to 6 miles southeast of the noon-time fire near Oahu Dam.
At 4:06 p.m., a call came over the police dispatch radio for the Fort Pierre Fire Department reporting a grass fire in the recreation area and campground downstream of Oahe Dam a few miles north of Fort Pierre. It reportedly was small and soon extinguished.
At 6:01 p.m., the regional dispatch center in Pierre called out to the Fort Pierre Fire Department about a reported grass fire at the Verendrye Monument on the hill above the Casey Tibbs Convention Center.
