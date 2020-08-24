Drought moved rather quickly across South Dakota, in the two weeks, making things abnormally dry across 42% of the state’s acres, including Pierre and Fort Pierre, according to the federal drought monitors.
Severe drought even began creeping into the far southwestern corner of the state last week, while a full 64.6% of the state was rated in “D0-D4” levels of drought, from “abnormally dry” on about 42% of the acres, in “moderate drought” on about 21.5% of the land and in “severe drought” on 0.65% of the acres, all in a little line in the southwest corner.
More than half the state’s topsoil is short (43%) or very short (10%) of moisture; 46% has adequate water and 1% surplus, according to the report Monday from U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in Sioux Falls.
That’s a big change from a year ago: on Aug. 25, 2019, only 3% of the state’s top soil was short of moisture; 72% of it had adequate amounts and 25% had surplus moisture.
On June 1, 2019, the wettest 12-month period in state history ended.
In the calendar year 2019, Pierre received 31 inches of precipitation, 11 inches, or 55%, above the 30-year annual average.
Since Jan. 1, Pierre has seen 12.02 inches of precipitation, 2.81 inches below the 30-year norm for the period. A year ago, Pierre had received 23.75 inches of precipitation by Aug. 24, well above a normal year’s worth of precipitation.
Despite a dryer-than-normal spring, last year’s effects were still felt: on June 22 this year, 83% of the state’s top soil had adequate or surplus moisture.
USDA forecast record yields in South Dakota for corn and soybeans this year, based on conditions as of Aug. 1. On Monday, the NASS office reported that the state’s corn crop was rated 64% good and 10% excellent; 5% poor and 3% very poor. A full 30% of the state’s corn crop was dented by Sunday, Aug. 23, a little ahead of the normal pace of maturation of 26% by now.
But the recent dry conditions might change forecasts.
Anthony Bly, soils field specialist for SDSU’s Extension Service, said last week that drought right now will reduce corn yields and the crop needs rain to make harvest turn out the potential that has been there. In his online report, Bly said the recent hot, dry weather, with temperatures in the high 90s for several days, mean heat stress for soybeans and could cut down the “top end yields” in some fields.
Winter wheat was harvested a week or more ago. The state’s spring wheat crop is 91% harvested as of Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 81% by now, USDA reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.