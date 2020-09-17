A hot shot load of an empty shipping container on a flatbed trailer pulled by a heavy-duty Dodge pickup truck got wedged under the low-hanging railroad bridge on Pierre Street about 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17.
Nothing new there, of course, as about 11 times a year semi-trailers, RVs, and hot shot hauls like this one don’t make it under the bridge signed as being 11 feet, 3 inches above the street.
Except there was a new wrinkle this time: the empty container slid cockeyed off its trailer, its tail-end resting on the street just an inch or so, it appeared, from a nice Jeep.
The owner of the Jeep was contacted and came out of the nearby federal building that includes the U.S. Post Office and was able to slip in the driver’s door and move her Jeep slowly away.
The driver of the Dodge pickup, which is from LoadPro Trucking in Cleves, Ohio, just northwest of Cincinnati, said he was hauling the container from North Dakota to Colorado and thought his load was 9 to 10 feet in height.
From Jan.1, 2009, to July 1, 2019, there were 111 such incidents at the bridge, 10.6 times per year on average, according to a list the Pierre Police Department has been keeping.
Because the federal, state and city governments are involved in the street/highway and bridge, that nobody ever seems to get hurt and that any heightening of the bridge would be expensive, no changes are contemplated, it appears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.