With COVID-19 casting a long shadow over the proceedings, members of the South Dakota Legislature convened — mostly through electronic means — for so-called “veto day” on Monday, March 30.
Members worked as one of their own — Rep. Bob Glanzer, R-Huron — remained hospitalized while battling a COVID-19 infection.
Members of the House overrode Gov. Kristi Noem’s vetoes on House Bill 1012 and its companion, HB 1013. The governor had given recommendations to correct what she believed were technical errors in statutory cross references of the two bills. House members then did agree to the style-and-form corrections suggested for Senate Bill 20 and SB 75.
“Each house shall determine its rules of proceeding,” read Steven Haugaard, House Speaker from the South Dakota Constitution. He added, “The Legislature exists whether the capitol building exists or not.”
Meanwhile, House Bill 1295 was “to revise certain provisions regarding contagious disease control and enforcement and to declare an emergency.” Along with tuberculosis and other diseases, the change includes “coronavirus respiratory syndrome” and that this additional wording be repealed July 1, 2021. Arguments against the bill included that, if the department would enact a public health emergency, the governor and the public health department already have the ability to restrict a “reasonably suspected” infected individual. As of Monday, the governor had declared a statewide emergency, though not a public health emergency.
HB 1295 originally failed its required two-thirds vote by three votes — required because of the emergency clause which would put the law into effect immediately when it is signed rather than on July 1. An amendment was accepted to remove the emergency clause, thus allowing for a simple majority vote that would send HB 1295 on to the Senate. The House’s 46-aye and 21-nay vote did just that.
HB 1296 would revise the authority of the governor in times of a disaster, act of terrorism, or emergency, and declare an emergency. With state employees not working or only necessary personnel working remotely, regulatory statutes — such as renewals of professional certifications and licenses — are currently being backlogged with no other legal recourse. HB 1296 would allow the governor to suspend these requirements. The bill was amended twice.
HB 1297 was killed by the House with a 17-aye and 50-nay vote. It would have granted the Secretary of Health certain authority during a public health emergency and to declare an emergency. The most prominent argument was that such power should not be granted to a non-elected state employee.
HB 1298 was “ to provide for the postponement of certain elections, and to declare an emergency.” It saw other amendment attempts, but was finally passed on to the Senate after “if further postponement is necessary due to public health concerns, the governor may postpone any election except the general election, to a date no later than June 30.” The state primary election is currently set for June 2.
Meanwhile, the Senate looked at eight Senate Bills. The fate of those bills will be reported by the Capital Journal in a future issue.
Senate Bill 187 — revise certain provisions regarding reemployment assistance benefits in response to Coronavirus Disease 2019 and to declare an emergency;
SB 188 — account for educational opportunities provided to students during a state of emergency and to declare an emergency;
SB 189 — provide exemptions from certain requirements for the 2019-2020 school year and to declare an emergency;
SB 190 — revise certain driver’s license requirements to allow for an extension during a statewide emergency or disaster and to declare an emergency;
SB 191 — provide emergency authority to counties, community improvement districts, and municipalities in the event of a public health crisis and to declare an emergency;
SB 192 — create the small business economic disaster relief subfund, to provide for the transfer of certain funds into the subfund, to authorize the Economic Development Finance Authority to make a grant to the subfund, to provide for the continuous appropriation of the subfund, and to declare an emergency;
SB 193 — revise Senate Bill 38, An Act to revise the General Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2020, as previously enacted by the 95th legislative session; and
SB 194 — revise certain requirements for absentee ballots and to declare an emergency.
