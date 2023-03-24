Inflation has left Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center about $1 million short in funds to build a new facility.
Executive Director Sarah Reinhard said the construction manager for the project – which would build a new, expanded House of Hope – recently came in at $4.7 million.
Total project costs are expected to reach $5.5 million. Reinhard said about $4.6 million has been raised thus far.
"Our construction manager had said that inflation has increased 28 percent in the last year alone. So it wasn't surprising that the cost proposal came in that high, but it is still a little disappointing," Reinhard said.
"So our board is definitely going to double down on that. As far as fundraising, we had kind of let up a little bit because we thought that we had all of the funding we needed. But that's life. We're not gonna give up that easily," she added.
The project's architect is expected to have plans 99 percent complete around mid-April, Reinhard said.
"We were hoping to start sending out bids around May and then hopefully start construction in the summer. But we'll just have to kind of see how things are going at this point with the fundraising," Reinhard said.
The organization previously received funding for the project through a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $2.02 million. But stipulations come with that grant money.
"Through the Community Development Block Grant, we do have a deadline to have everything completed by December of 2024," Reinhard said.
The South Dakota Housing Board also awarded a grant totaling $1.559 million for the House of Hope project.
But still, the project will need a successful campaign to come to fruition.
"We're just gonna have to really brainstorm, and we'll start reaching out to some people and developing an official campaign committee to help get us those funds raised," Reinhard said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.