The South Dakota House of Representatives passed a pair of bills on Tuesday that have drawn the ire of transgender rights supporters.
Senate Bill 46, introduced by the Committee on State Affairs at the request of Gov. Kristi Noem’s office, would require that participants in women’s sports sanctioned by accredited South Dakota schools and institutions of higher education be “female athletes, based on their biological sex.”
The bill defines “biological sex” as “either female or male as described by the sex listed on the athlete’s official birth certificate issued at or near the time of the athlete’s birth.” The bill is titled “protect fairness in women’s sports” on the state Legislative Research Council website.
SB 46 passed on a 50-17 vote. State Rep. Mike Weisgram, R-Dist. 24, voted nay while state Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Dist. 24, voted yea. State Sen. Mary Duvall, R-Dist. 24, voted yea for the bill when it came up for vote on the Senate floor on Jan. 19.
House Bill 1005, introduced by state Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Dist. 4, would restrict use of “multi-occupancy” rooms in public schools by sex assigned at birth and states that a student has cause for action against their school district if they encounter “a member of the opposite sex in a multi-occupancy shower room, changing room, or rest room, which... (i)s in a public school building; and... (h)as been designated for exclusive use by members of the student’s sex.”
HB 1005 defines “sex” as “a person’s immutable, biological sex, as determined by the person’s genetics and anatomy existing at the time of the person’s birth.”
HB 1005 passed on a 38-29 vote. Weisgram and Mortenson both voted nay.
