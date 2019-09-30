This chart by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Upper Missouri River Basin management office in Omaha shows the level of storage in the reservoirs behind the six mainstem dams from Gavins Point at the Nebraska border up to Fort Peck in Montana, including Oahe Dam, at the end of September, 2019.
The storage chart shows the total amount of water stored in the six reservoirs in millions of acre-feet, (MAF) comparing this year to the record year of 2011 when the Lake Oahe reservoir went over the top, and flooding caused billions of dollars of damage in Pierre, Fort Pierre and across much of the region.
The fact that the Upper Missouri River Basin’s dam system storage, measured in MAF, has moved upward this September is not typical. Usually it shows a steady decline after the peak, normally reached in June/July. But such a late season upswing has happened in other years, Army Corps officials say.
The goal now is to lower the reservoir levels enough in the next nine weeks before winter sets in so that there is enough storage space to handle next year’s runoff, Army Corps officials say.
That will require high release levels from the dams for unusually long periods for this time of year. Which means some Fort Pierre residents likely will see higher water levels on or near their properties, Mayor Gloria Hanson has said.
Army Corps information shows that Lake Oahe has been at or near its highest levels, just over or under the base of the “exclusive flood control zone,” since March; while Garrison and Fort Peck reservoirs spent less time at their top levels of storage.
The exclusive flood control zone — for Lake Oahe it’s three feet “deep” — is the “top” of the reservoir, viewed by the Army Corp as the final space to store water in times of high runoff, like this year. Generally, the Army Corps does not want to see reservoirs using that top zone for very long, but wants to reserve it for critical times.
The Army Corps’ Missouri River managers in Omaha said a week ago, in announcing plans on how much water they would be releasing from Lake Oahe and the other mainstem dams in the next two months, that they figured in the National Weather Service’s projections that precipitation in the Upper Missouri River Basin region is likely to be above normal this fall.
Above normal can include a wide range.
Over the weekend, record amounts of snow fell in the northern Rocky Mountains: 48 inches from Friday-Sunday in Browning and 19.3 inches in two days on Great Falls, the second-biggest two-day snowfall at any time at that city.
“The ongoing major winter storm across the Northern Rockies is expected to wind down on Monday,” the National Weather Service said in its forecast Monday morning, Sept. 30. But another 1 to 2 feet of snow might still fall, especially over western Montana, the weather service said.
“Winter storm warnings and advisories remain in effect for much of north-central Montana through Monday morning,” the weather service said.
The Army Corps river management officials are monitoring things up and down the Missouri Basin and have put out many more news releases this year than in previous years to keep the public informed.
Later this month, Army Corps officials will hold their fall public forums in the Upper Basin, including in Fort Pierre on Oct. 23.
The concern local officials as well as Army Corps officials have is whether enough water can be evacuated from the six mainstem reservoirs so there’s enough room to handle next year’s runoff.
Asked if the recent days of record snow over the northern Rockies might change the Army Corps plans, spokeswoman Eileen Williamson in Omaha told the Capital Journal via email: “We’re running our monthly study this week. But it all depends on when and where precipitation falls and enters the system.”
