You keep hearing about probiotics, and now, prebiotics, but what exactly are these foods and what do they do?
“The key to a healthy gut is nourishing the microbiome bacteria,” said Dawn Flickema, MD, Avera Medical Group Integrative Medicine. “When your gut is healthy, you feel better. At the same time, it’s better to develop a long-term plan for diet that includes pre- and probiotics regularly – they don’t offer any short-term solutions to gut health.”
Prebiotic Versus Probiotic: What’s the Difference?
There are many probiotic foods, ones that have active colonies of bacteria that will join the ranks of the other trillions of tiny residents of your esophagus, stomach and intestines. The key is fermentation.
“These foods are fermented, and fermentation is not pickling,” said Becky Hanzen, a health coach with Avera Medical Group Integrative Medicine. “Pickling adds acid and heat to preserve foods. Those processes can kill those healthy bacteria. So make sure to understand the difference – fermentation works without additional heat or acid.”
In most cases, simply adding salt to a food in a container and letting chemistry do the rest will lead to foods rich in probiotic compounds.
Fruits and vegetables contain bacteria, and when they no longer have access to oxygen, those natural bacteria convert carbs and sugars in whole foods items into an acid which then becomes an ideal environment to preserve food. In short: fermentation.
“We recommend getting in at least one to three servings of fermented foods each week, with a typical serving of about a half-cup,” Hanzen said. “But more is better.”
Prebiotics are not foods, exactly, but the fibers in food that our bodies cannot digest.
The role they play is to serve as raw fuel for the “good guys” who are keeping our gut environment happy and healthy.”
“These guys feed our bacteria, so they continue the really important work of supporting gut health,” Flickema said. “Eating proper amounts of fiber – between 25 and 45 grams daily – will give your gut the fuel it needs.”
“These fibrous food give every gut the fuel it needs to make sure optimal operation is occurring with the bacteria in the microbiome,” said Flickema. “That’s why it’s important to include prebiotic and probiotic foods in your diet.”
Pre and Probiotic Supplements Can Offer (Some) Help
Some people cannot get proper amounts of these important nutrients in their regular diet, and they turn to pre- and probiotic supplements.
“We recommend varieties of probiotics that offer at least 10 billion colony forming units per dose,” said Hanzen. “But we would stress: do not use a supplement as your only source. It’s important to really get fruits and vegetables into your diet, in their organic forms. In order to get a variety of pre- and probiotics and feed our gut garden, you will need to eat more vegetables and fruit.”
Supplements that have 10 billion colony forming units, or more, can help. But listening to your body is more important than anything else. If a supplement of that size leads to upset stomach, cut the dose in half.
“You’re adding ‘new bugs’ to the garden of your gut, so to speak,” Hanzen said. “You might need to work up to the full dose.”
Unlike probiotics, there are no recommended prebiotic supplements. The wide variety of these unique nutrients means that your gut’s system may not like one set that are part of a prefabricated easy-to-buy supplement. That’s why working with a doctor or health coach can help you best understand the changes you experience.
“We can’t rely on just supplements. If we do, we’ll miss out on the wide variety that we need,” said Hanzen.
Good gut health is always a combination platter, so to speak, in that pre- and probiotics play roles, but other factors are important. Reducing stress and getting rest helps, and diet restrictions can be effective methods, too.
“You should strive to avoid processed foods, and to reduce sugar and alcohol because they’re toxins to your good gut microbes,” Flickema said. “Diets that include more plant-based foods are going to be better for gut health, too. There’s new focus on the roles of pre- and probiotics, but the health of your gut doesn’t revolve solely around these two pieces of the puzzle. We all need more of both.”
Talk to your provider, health coach or registered dietitian to see if these foods are right for you.
