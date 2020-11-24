Mrs. Bauck’s Third Grade Class
First, you need a thermometer. Next, you need a turkey. Then, you need to take off all the feathers. Finally, you need to take off the claws. By Jaden Allison
First, you hunt and skin the turkey. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Next, you put the turkey in the oven and let it cook for an hour. Take a nap until it beeps three times and you need to wake up. Then, you will need some salt and pepper and other seasonings. Let the seasoning cook into the turkey, and while that cooks, you can make mashed potatoes. Finally, set the table and eat with family. Say what you are thankful for, and have a good day. By Peyton Anderson
First, you go to the wild with a gun and find and kill the turkey. Skin the feathers off and bring it to the car. Next, you go home with the turkey and get the stuff ready to cook the turkey. Then, you preheat the oven to 360 degrees. When the oven is done preheating you put the turkey in the oven and take a nap until it beeps three times. Finally, when the turkey is done cooking, take it out and put it on the counter. Grab a tablecloth, plates, knives, spoons, and forks, and set your table. By Aspyn Briggs
First, you find and kill a turkey. Next, you put the turkey on a pan. Then, you put some seasoning on the turkey. Finally, you put the turkey in the oven. By Sophia Brueggeman
First, set the oven to 300 degrees. Next, prepare the turkey. Then, put the turkey in the oven. Finally, eat the turkey. By Will Caveny
First, you buy a turkey and take it home. Next, pluck the feathers and start warming up the oven. Then, put the turkey in and invite friends and family. Set the table. Finally, you dig in! By Connor Coppersmith
First, you find a juicy, fat turkey. Next, put it in the oven. Then you put it in a giant bucket of barbeque sauce. After that, you put chicken on it and then you wait an hour to eat it. Finally, you eat the turkey. Happy Thanksgiving! By Gunner Diedrich
First, you have to go to the barn to get one. Next, you have to take the feathers off and clean it. Then, you take it inside and put it on the pan and put it in the oven and turn it on. Finally, when it is done you take it out and eat it with your family. By Karson Ehlers
First, you put the oven on 119 degrees. Place the raw turkey in the oven. Next, press the “start” button on the oven. Prepare the other food you will be having for Thanksgiving dinner. Then, take out the turkey from the oven and let it cool down for 15-20 minutes. Finally, after the turkey cools down, sprinkle it with some salt and pepper and enjoy! By Kate Gibson
First, get the meat. Then you get a pot and cover it in corn and sausage. Wait 24 hours. Next, you get the seasoning. Then, get a chair and sit down. Get corn and get drinks. Next, you get the timer and set the timer for 24 hours. Set the pot to 345 degrees. Finally, we get the pot out with the turkey and eat! By Sonya Jundt
First, tell the turkey it is beautiful. Next, pop it in the oven and turn it to 1,000,000 degrees. Leave it in for one hour. Then, it may come out burnt, but take it out. Finally, eat it! By Jaxon Kwilinski
First, go to the store and buy a turkey. Bring the turkey home and preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Next, get the stuffing ready and put it inside the turkey. Then put the turkey on a tray and place it in the oven for four hours. While the turkey is cooking, make pudding. Then, set the table and get out the cookies and bread to put on the table. Once the turkey is done, pull it out of the oven. Finally, sit down at the table and eat all the good food! By Nina Larson
First, I am going to set up the table. Then I get the turkey out and put the sauce on top of the turkey. Next, I will put it in the stove and take it out of the stove. I’ll put lemon juice on it and put it back in the stove. Then, I wait until it is done. Then I’ll take it out again and put the ham in and put the stuffing inside the turkey. Finally, I will put it on a big plate when people come. By Zoey Moore
First, you get a turkey and boil it. Then you put it in the oven for one hour. Then, when the oven goes beep, you take it out. Then you decorate it with lettuce, tomatoes, mashed potatoes, and gravy. Finally, when everyone is not looking, take a little taste. Then, eat with everybody. By Audrie Morris
First, put salt, pumpkin spice, and cinnamon on the turkey to make it extra crispy. Preheat the oven to 369 degrees. Next, put it in the oven for 30-35 minutes. I would recommend 30 minutes. Then wait. Next, take it out and pour gravy or more pumpkin spice or cinnamon on it. Then cut it and enjoy. Thanks for reading! By Izabel Palmer
First, you need to spice the turkey. Next you need to wear oven mitts. Then, you need to cook the turkey. Finally, you need to take it out and take a little bit of it. By Morgan Potter
First, you put barbeque sauce on it. Next, put it in for one hour. Then, one hour later, take it out and put what you want on it. Finally, eat the turkey. By Xzavier Reynolds
First, you cut it open and stuff it. Next, you put it in the oven for 30 minutes. Then, you take it out and let it cool down. Finally, you eat it. By Liam Stulken
First, find a turkey. Next, cook the turkey. Then, take it out of the oven. Finally, cut it up and eat it. By Jaxson Walth
First, buy it from Walmart and set the table. Next, put salt on it. Then, cook it. Finally, eat it. By Ian Weiss
Mrs. Heckenlaible’s Third Grade Class
First, get a turkey. Next, get the smoker ready for the turkey. Then, get the other food ready. Finally, we can eat. Markus B.
First, go out to like a forest or plains. Don’t bring your dog unless they never bark. Do not talk! Next, set the oven to 300 degrees. I would season the turkey with salt, just my opinion though. Or, you can have pepper. Set the table. Then, cook for an hour or two. To pass the time play Roblox Piggy, watch Youtube, or play outside. Get some other Thanksgiving food ready. Finally, get it out of the oven. It might be overcooked or undercooked. Call family or friends. Don’t forget to hug your dog if you have one and say what you are thankful for. Ty B.
First, I would go to Walmart to get a turkey. Next, I would set the oven to 410 degrees for 30 minutes and season with stuffing or rosmary. Then, I would cook it for 30 minutes. For some things to go with it you could have mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, pie, ham, cinnamon rolls, bread, chips and dip! Finally, we split the turkey and have a great Thanksgiving. P.S. we split the wishbone! August B.
First, you need to get your turkey. I would get one from Walmart. I would also get some potatoes and other things. Next, set the oven to 350 degrees and work on the side dishes and setting the table for your Thanksgiving meal. Then, you cook the turkey for 3 to 4 hours, but first you have to season the turkey with salt, pepper, garlic, and other seasonings. Finally, you get it all ready with the mashed potatoes, green beans, pecan bars, pie, rolls, and ham or chicken, and a lot more sides. Make sure you set the table and then eat. Have a Happy Thanksgiving! Charlotte B.
First, you could maybe hunt a turkey. Next, set the oven to 300 degrees Celsius. Then, cook the other food at 90 degrees. Finally, we go to my grandpa’s house so we can eat as a family. Happy Thanksgiving! Austyn B.
First, we buy the turkey from Walmart. Next, we start the smoker and set it to 300 and we put a seasoning on it with a bad word in the name. Then, we take it off the smoker. Finally, we eat and then put the plates away. Blake C.
First, you need to get the turkey from the store. Next, you set the oven to 600 degrees. Then, set the mashed potatoes and cranberries and gravy out. Finally, we carve the turkey and eat it. Jaxon D.
First, you get a turkey from Dakotamart. Next, you put seasoning on the turkey. In the morning put it in the roaster for 10-11 hours. Then, get carrots, mashed potatoes with gravy, fruits, and veggies ready. Finally, you eat it. Happy Thanksgiving! Lily E.
First, find a turkey and shoot it. Next, set the oven to 400 degrees. Then, cook for 1 hour in the oven. Finally, invite a lot of family over to come eat with you. Jackson E.
First, buy a turkey at the store, unwrap it, and put it on the oven or a Traeger. Next, put the oven to 300 degrees, then season the turkey. Then, while it is cooking, prepare vegetables and pie and other foods. Finally, you take the turkey out of the oven and the BEST part is EATING IT! Griffin F.
First, I get my turkey from Walmart. Next, I roast my turkey for 2 hours. Then, I cook corn and potatoes and stuffing. Finally, I have a feast! Caleb G.
First, I would hunt for a turkey and shoot one. Next, I would start the oven and pluck the feathers to begin roasting. Then, I cut it up and put salt on it. I make gravy and banana cream pie too. Finally, my family enjoys the food and I have a delicious pop to drink with it. Sydney H.
First, you put stuffing in the turkey and put it in the oven. Next, you wait for it to cook. Then, you get the turkey out of the oven. Finally, you can eat the yummy turkey! Dell K.
First, you find a place to get a turkey. It could be at a store or you could go hunting for it. Next, season the turkey with salt, pepper, parsley, and a little bit of chili powder. Then, put it on a sided pan and set the stove temperature on 400 degrees. Then, cook it for 4-6 hours. Check on it every half hour. Finally, when it is done cooking, take it out of the oven to cool for about 30 minutes. Then call your family and enjoy a lovely feast! Lydia K.
First, we hunt for a turkey. Next, we set the oven to 150 degrees. Then, we cook the other foods first. Finally, we eat. Elyana M.
First, buy a turkey at Walmart and unwrap it so you can put it in the oven. Next, set the oven to 300 degrees. Season the turkey with any kind of seasoning because I have no clue what kind of seasoning to put on it. Then, you go cook green beans, and stuffing, and a bunch of other stuff. Adylin M.
First, you go hunt it down or you could buy it at Walmart and get it cold. Next, you set it to 29 degrees on your oven. Then, you get other stuff like cranberries, green bean casserole, and potatoes. Finally, we all sit at the table to pray, then we eat and do other things. We play games and we invite our family members. Xarrick R.
First, you go to a store and find a turkey. Next, set the oven to 87 degrees, season the turkey and prepare it. Then, get your plates, spoons, forks, napkins, cups, bowls, and knives. Make other food and drinks. Finally, get your friends and family to come to your house and start eating! Gracyn S.
First, you need to go hunt a turkey. When you do, you need to wear orange. This helps you blend in so you can shoot the turkey. Next, when you get home, you set the oven on 4.3. You can also season the turkey with alpine, cyanne, and salt. Then, you let it cook for about 40 minutes. And some people have stuffing with their turkey or other foods. Finally, you and your family can have a great feast! Brynlee S.
First, get the turkey at Walmart in the meat aisle. Next, season the turkey. Set the oven to 29 degrees. Then, cook for 2 minutes and 23 seconds. For other foods make mashed potatoes, the turkey we made, green beans, ham, and casserole. Finally, me and my family sit at the table and eat. Happy Thanksgiving! Elise W.
Ms. Overweg’s Third Grade Class
You get a turkey at a store or from a farm. You stuff the turkey. You stick it in the oven for three or four hours. Then you let it cool. Then you get the table set for Thanksgiving and eat it! Adalyn
You put it in the fridge before you do anything with it. Then you unwrap it. Then you wash it. Then you put whatever you want on it like salt, vinegar, or whatever you want. What you can do is squirt it with some stuff. Then you put it in the oven for a couple of hours or so. And then what you do is then you take it out. And then you can eat it! Caden
We usually get our turkey at Walmart. We keep it in the freezer until it’s Thanksgiving. When it’s Thanksgiving, we stuff it. After we stuff it, we cook it at 340 degrees usually. Then we usually put everything on the table and then we put some of the stuffing in the turkey. Then we eat it! Luke
So you make the stuffing, and then you turn the oven on to 400 degrees & put the turkey in for a half an hour. Set the table with cranberries and pumpkin pie. Brody
Get the turkey from a store. Then cook it for 400 degrees for an hour. When that’s cooking, start making the mashed potatoes and the stuffing. Start making the cranberry sauce. When that’s all done, you take the turkey out of the oven. Then, you eat with your family! Evie
So once you shoot the turkey you pluck all the feathers off with a torch. You melt some of the hair off…well, all of it. Then you cut in it. And then you can put like lemons in it. Then you can cut the meat up. Then you put it in the oven for like 30 seconds, take it out & put it back in for one second. Then you take it out, and it’s finished! I watched a show “Meat Eaters”. That’s how I know a lot of this stuff. Greyson
You get the turkey from Walmart. You take it out of the bag and put it in the pan to bake it. When it’s done you take it out and put some vegetables around it. Prepare the spoons and the table. Cook up pumpkin pie. Then you can eat! Melvin
You get a turkey from the store. Then you cut it up and put stuffing in it then put it in the oven for four hours. Then take it out and see if it’s good. If it’s good, then take it out and cut it up. You can eat the turkey! Gracie
You get the turkey from Walmart. Put it in the oven and then you put seasoning on it. Then you put it on the table. And then you cut it in half. And then you eat it! Traeh
Get the turkey from Walmart. Take all the feathers off it. Then put it in the oven for 10 minutes. Then you set up the table. You take the turkey out and put it on the table until everybody gets there. Archie
First, you get a turkey. Start the oven at 300 degrees. Cook it for four to five hours. Cook the stuffing while that’s in the oven. Set the table. Take it out. Let it cool. Chop it up. Get everything else made & served. That’s all I have! Olivia
Get a turkey in the woods. Then set the oven to 90 degrees. Then you put the turkey in the oven. And then you take it out. And then you eat it! Charly
First you go and hunt the turkey. Then you heat the oven for 400 degrees. Then put the turkey in. Then get it out of the oven. Then put seasoning and then you cut it up and then you eat it with your family! Colton
You get the turkey at the store. You wait for it to thaw. Then you put it in the oven. Then you leave it for like an hour. So you got to wait for a little bit. Then you get everything else ready. Then you get the turkey out and then you put it on the table and put everything else on the table. Then you can eat! Hayley
You hunt for a turkey. Shoot it. Chop it’s head off. Cook it. You stuff stuffing in it. Then you cook it for about three or less hours and make the other desserts and stuff. Then you eat it! Jaydon
First, you shoot one. Second, pluck its feathers. Put it in the oven at 400 degrees and then wait for about four hours. Wait for it to cool down, then eat it! Gunner
One, go hunting. Next, kill a turkey and bring it home and put it in the oven for about 350 degrees for one hour and fifty minutes. Take it out. Let it cool off. Set the table. Invite guests over. At dinnertime, brag about how well you cooked the turkey. Then play Monopoly and say what we’re thankful for! Ellie
First, you kill a turkey. Then, suck all its feathers off. Then you take out all the junk. Then you get a knife and cut off the top of a can of filling. You put the filling inside of the turkey. Take the turkey, put it inside of the oven. Preheat the oven at 130 degrees and cook it for twelve minutes. Wait for it to cool down. Then you eat! Jacob
First, you hunt a turkey. Then you cook it. Then you set the table. Then you stuff the turkey. Then you eat it! Kori
You have to get it and then you stuff it. Then you put it in the oven for a half an hour. Then you let it cool. Then you eat it! Mya
I don’t really know how to cook a turkey because we mostly eat at my grandma’s but I definitely know you stuff it. You also have to cook it. My favorite part about Thanksgiving is hanging out with all my family. Natalie
You get a turkey from the store. Then take it out of the wrapper and put it inside the pan. Then you put it inside the oven. Then you put the timer on. Then you put the heat on for 50. Later you take it out then you check the temperature. Then you set the table. And then it’s done! Jalisa
Ashley Holm’s Third Grade Class
Buy one. Cook it for 1 hour then take it out and eat. By: Kooper M.
Buy a turkey and go home. Preheat the oven to 375. Season the turkey
Put it in the oven when the oven beeps. Cook it for 2-3 hours. Take it out and let it cook. Enjoy. Safety tip: Where mittens when you put in and take out the turkey. By: Ella S.
First you kill the turkey. Then you take the feathers off and cook it and why it is cooking make the stuffing and enjoy your feast. Safety tip make sure you turn up the stove before putting it in. By: Addisyn N.
1 you go buy a turkey and put it in the oven for 40 minutes. You wait for 40. In the meantime you can play board games for 40 minutes. You can also invite your friends. You take the turkey out once it’s done for 40 minutes. Cut it up into pieces so your whole family can feat. By: Alfred G.
Kill a turkey. Take off the feathers. Then skin it. Put it in a smoker.
Take it out. Then wash it. Then serve it to your family. By: Corbin G.
I will burn it and cook it and eat it and swallow the whole thing. My stove has fire. I put the turkey on the stove. I ate the turkey with my dad. It tasted yummy. By: Tyrus H.
Put the turkey in the pan. And put it in the oven for 5 minutes. And wait. And take it out and put it on the table. Eat it until you are full. By: Hudsynn G.
First buy the turkey. Next cook the turkey for 4 hours. Third, take it out of the oven. Eat it with your family with other food. By: Kaide P.
Buy a turkey then put it in for 10 minutes then you cut it up and eat it. I made it too. By: Jesse F.
Buy a turkey. Put it in the crock pot. Leave it in there. Take it out and put salt. Enjoy! By: Effy M.
Preheat the oven. Take the cover off the turkey. Put it on the pan. Put it in the oven for 40 minutes. Take it out and eat it. By: Gage S.
First you buy a turkey. Next you preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. You pluck the feathers. You put it in the oven and eat it after it cools. You can have lots of yummy food on Thanksgiving. By: Ruby B.
Mrs. Walter’s Third Grade Class
First get a roasting pan that is big enough for the turkey. Grab the turkey, place the turkey in the pan. Then set the pan in the oven for 150 through 300 F NOT 150-300 C. Next wait patiently until gets done. Last take the turkey out, put it on a plate, put whatever kind of seasoning or sauce or leave it plain and you’re done. By John
First you have to buy the turkey you want, the turkey that looks the best, then you drive home to get the turkey ready to be put in the oven, next you need to put it in the oven when the turkey is done prepare it for the table, finally put it on the table and enjoy! By Ahleise
First you need to shoot one. Second peel off the turkey’s skin. Then heat up the oven to about “350” degrees. Next put the turkey in the oven and wait a couple hours or minutes. Finally take the humongous turkey out and enjoy! By: Sienna Caldwell
First you preheat the oven. When you think It Is hot enough put the turkey on a tray then you put It In the oven. Put a timer on the oven so you no how long It Is being cooked. When It Is done you will have a roasted Turkey. By Amarah.
First: get your oven ready. set the turkey to 400 Dg. Secent: put your turkey in the oven. Let the turkey sit for 3 hour’s. Next when the turkey is Done. take it out of the oven and enjoy! By Jessica Rouse
First you get out a pan and set it at low. then you sate for people to get there, then you can eat it you can play games with them! By Ryan Kay Bothwell
First you git a gun Then you find a turkey shot it then you gut it Next you clean it. Then take it to your grandmas house and have her roast it. Next git a plate and silverware slice it put it on your plate. Use your fork cut it into little pieces then eat. The end. By Jerrick
The first thing you need to do is put it in the oven. Then you need to put it in for 10 min. Then you need to wait until it cools down then you have a fresh turkey. By Gunner
First, you buy the turkey. Then, you unpackage the turkey. then you preheat the oven to 300 F. Next you put your turkey on a roasting pan. Next you name your turkey and put it in the oven for 40 min. Then, you take out the freshly baked turkey and EAT him. By Taylor Land
To roast a turkey first you go into the woods then shoot it and take it home. Next you pluck all of its feathers out. Then you put it in the oven let it cook for probably 3 hours. Last you put any kind of seasoning on it and let it cool. Cut it up and you also have to add the sides like some cranberries and put it on the table for everyone to eat and pray then… DIG IN! By Ameerah Q.
First boil water and then you put the turkey in the the boiled water and you have to wait an hour but not 20 minutes and finally you cut the turkey when it’s done cooking and you can eat it. By Hanna Tedder
Mrs. Amber Stout’s Third Grade Class
First, you go to Gregory County and ask the landowner if you can hunt. Next, if and when you shoot a turkey, you pluck the feathers and put them in a bush where nobody will find it. Then you take it home in a plastic bag. When you get home you have to unpack all of your things. Then you put the turkey in the oven for 4 hours at 582 degrees. Then after 4 hours, you take it out of the oven with oven mitts and let it cool for approximately 5 minutes. While that happens, you invite some friends and family over. When they come over, you can enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner! It will taste good, I hope. -Brinley A.
First you buy a gun and get to a good hunting spot. Then you wait and when one comes in, you shoot it in the head. Then you pluck it and drive back home with the turkey in the back of your trunk. Next, when you get back home, you pop it in the oven at 200 degrees. When it is done, you take it out of the oven and put it on the table. Then you pray and dig in! -Bo S.
First, go to Dakotamart to buy a turkey. Next, thaw the turkey. Then, while it is thawing out, heat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook for 1 hour and 30 minutes. After the turkey is thawed, put it in the oven. Finally, the turkey should be done. If not, heat for 15 more minutes. Add salt and pepper, paprika, chili powder, hot sauce, or anything you want including stuffing, cranberries, sweet potatoes, and more! -Autumn S.
First you hunt and shoot a turkey and pull out all the feathers. Next you put it in the oven at 100 degrees. Then stuff the turkey. After that, add seasoning. Finally, eat it! -Brandon B.
First you get all dressed up in camo and go shoot a turkey. Then you will pluck the feathers. Next you get a fire going and put a pot of water above the fire. After that you will cook it up to 1,000 degrees for 7 days. Then you season it with salt and pepper. Finally, you set the table and invite some guests over and have your thanksgiving dinner! -Carter D.
First, get a turkey from Walmart and put it in the stove at 100 degrees and when you are done you can put salt and pepper on it. Wash and dry your dishes. Put a plate on the table and put the stuffing on the table. If it’s hot, let it cool off. Make sure to get silverware. Have a good Thanksgiving! -Snow D.
First, shoot a turkey. Next, pluck the feathers. Then, put it in the smoker at 1000 degrees. After that, wait one day while that is cooking. Make stuffing and stuff. Finally, invite your family to eat. -Finley E.
First, buy a turkey from Walmart. Then warm it up in the microwave and when it is done, put it on the stove and set it for 200 degrees for a half hour. When you are done, let it cool down for one or two minutes before eating. -Magdalyn H.
You buy it, unwrap it, put it in the oven for 2 hours at 70 degrees, then go have fun. Take it out of the oven. Then eat. -Leo S.
First you thaw out the turkey. After you take it out of the wrapper you put it in the oven at 10,000 degrees. Then you wait 10 minutes. Next you bake carrots and put them inside a baked chicken. Then you stuff the chicken inside a duck and the chickduck inside the turkey. Now you have a turducken!
First you go to Wal-mart and buy a turkey. Thaw it out and take the plastic off. Boil it in a crockpot for 3 to 4 hours. Make sure to put it on 150 degrees. Take it out and put it on the dinner table. Now you can eat your delicious turkey! -Jasetin N.
First, you go to Walmart and buy a turkey. Once you get it home you need to mix it with some pumpkin pie. Use a spoon to mix. Then you put it in the oven at 75 degrees for 6 days. Last, pull it out and it is time to eat it. Happy Thanksgiving! -Payton L.
First, I will go out and shoot a turkey with my dad. Then I will pluck the feathers. Next, I will put it in boiling water. Then I will season it and put it in a big tin foil pan. I will put it in our smoker all night at 1250 degrees. Then I will go to bed and in the morning, I will take out the turkey and get everything ready. Finally, I will put plates, utensils, cranberries, potatoes, and the grand centerpiece turkey and call everyone to the table. -Dakota M
First, you need to go to Walmart and buy a turkey and some popcorn. Once you get home circle the turkey with popcorn. Next, get some apples and put them inside the turkey. Then you crack open an egg and put it on top of the turkey. After that you put the turkey in the oven at 65 degrees for 5 minutes. Finally, it is time to eat it. Happy Thanksgiving! -AB B.
First, you get a turkey and then you put the turkey in a pot of cooking oil. Put salt and pepper on your turkey. Next, you turn on the oven to six degrees. Then, you put the turkey in the oven for ten minutes. When the turkey is done, let it cool down. Now you can eat the turkey with your family. Enjoy! -Haylee S.
First, go to Walmart and buy a turkey. Then put it in the oven at 200 degrees for 40 minutes. Put the seasoning on the turkey such as salt, pepper, paprika, and pineapples. A lot of pineapples and pineapple juice. When the turkey is cooked, serve it to your family and friends. -Bailee S.
You could buy a turkey or go hunt it. If you buy it, you can just put it in the oven. If you hunt it, you have to get the feathers off the turkey. Then you clean it and put it in the oven at 215 degrees. Then set up the tables and your family members will come, and they might bring food too. Put the turkey on the table. Put the pumpkin pie on the table by the potatoes and cranberries and stuffing. Have a good Thanksgiving and a happy holiday! -Lexinn W.
First, I would go to Dakotamart and buy a turkey. Next, I would cook the turkey for four minutes. I need to season it before putting it in the oven at 51 degrees. Then, I would take the turkey out of the oven. We eat our turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, and for dessert we have tasty vanilla cake. Finally, sit at the table and call the rest of the family to eat. Then we all watch a movie and later on the parents take a nap! -Brooke J.
First, you need to go hunting to get the turkey. Next, you need to clean the feathers off the bird before putting it in the oven. Then, you will cook the turkey for 4 minutes at 32 degrees. When the turkey is cooked, eat with mashed potatoes, gravy, and corn on the side with pumpkin pie. Finally, you eat. Later we go back home. -Samuel B.
First, you need to take the bag off the turkey. Then, turn on the oven to 5 degrees and put the turkey in it. Next, wait for the turkey to be done. In 5 minutes, take the turkey out of the oven. Then, put it on the table. Last, cut the turkey and eat! -Carter M.
First you go outside in the woods and hunt a turkey. Next, you are going to want to go to Dakotamart to get all the seasonings. Then preheat the oven to 780 degrees Fahrenheit and put the turkey in. Now wait 16 hours. While you are waiting, put salt, pepper, paprika, and chili powder in a huge bowl. Take the turkey out of the oven and put it in the bowl with seasonings. Get a plate and put it on the table. NOW, EAT LIKE NEVER BEFORE! If you have extras, give it to the dogs or pigs. Or simply save it for grandma and grandpa. -Berkley S.
Mrs. Pries’s Third Grade Class
This is how to cook a turkey. First you have to hunt the turkey and take it back to your house. Next you have to put it in the oven at 400° for 1 hour and 30 min. If you want a side of stuffing and corn. Finally enjoy your Thanksgiving roast! -Travis
I am going to show you how to catch and clan a turkey. First you have to kill it. Then you pluck the turkey. Then you gut it. Then you put it on a stick and you start a fire and put seasoning on the turkey. You really need to check the turkey and when you check it s done. You can gobble it up! Happy Thanksgiving! -Dalton
Hi I’m going to tell you how to roast a turkey! First I’m going to hunt it! Next we pluck it. Then let’s add flavor. I add onions, then add oil. Then a bowl mix it up! Add seasoning on the turkey put it in the oven for 100°. Then you put it on a fire! Wait an hour! Add more seasoning. Finally an hour! Enjoy! -Jordan
How to cook a turkey. First thing you want to do is shoot it. After step one you want to put it in the back of your truck. After step 2 you drive home. And you pluck the feathers. Then you grab your fryer. After you grab your fryer you put your temperature at 500° and let it set for about 1 hour. One in awhile you want to check what temperature it is at with a thermometer. And if you want to you can put some seasoning on your turkey. Also if you put some stuffing in your turkey or you can put it on the side. After you can gobble it up. -Dane
Today I’m going to teach you how to make a turkey for Thanksgiving. The first thing you do I you get a turkey. You can hunt one or you can get one at a store. Secondly you have to wash it just in case. Next you have to set your oven to 150° I think. Then you have to get a tinfoil pan and then you put it in the tove or you can boil it or cook it over a fire. Finally you have to make the sides. I recommend salad, strawberries, cherry pie and pumpkin pie that’s not all though. I just don’t want to say them all and that is how you make a turkey for Thanksgiving. -Zoei
First you have to grab it by it’s legs and throw it on the butcher table and kill it. Next you have to put it in the oven. Then you have got to stuff it with chips and season with pepa and alt and you also have to make PIE! Finally you have to set da table but you have to warn your family it will be crunchy and don’t scrape your gums! Last you eat your turkey and if they want more you have to do the same process again ugh! You have to be nice about it. -Kloey
First thing you shoot it and wash it just in case and pluck it. Secondly you put it in the oven and put a thermometer in it before you put it in the oven. Next you get the table ready to go and you make the rest of the food. Put the turkey on 400° and stuff it with stuffing and eat it when the people come and the good part is HAVE FUN! -Brylee
First I would go to the store to by a turkey. When I get home I would start to stuff it. When I am done stuffing it you cook it. And I serve it with mashed potatoes and gravy. -Jayla
This is how to roast a turkey. First shoot the turkey. Next put it in the oven for 45 minutes at 200°. When you are done put it on a plate. Third cut the turkey up. Then put some seasoning on the turkey. Then make sure you get some pie and mash potatoes. Finally put it on some plates. Last eat it all and if it isn’t gone you made it wrong. -Jaylen
First you hunt a turkey. Second you kill the turkey. Third you shop its head off. Fourth you put it on the pan. Fifth you put a thermometer in the turkey, so you know the temp. Last you eat the turkey on a plate. -Spencer
First you go to the store. Next you pick up the turkey. Then next you pay for it. Fourth step go home. Next get it out of the wrapper. Fifth step bake it in the oven at 2,500° for 1 minute. After 1 min. you get it out then you can set the table and you are done. -Tristan
I will show you how to roast a turkey. First my dad goes hunting for the turkey. Then he plucked the feathers out. Then you preheat the oven at 400° for 5 min. and then you put the turkey in the oven at 1,000° for 30 min. Then you get the dressings out and wait for family and bon appetit. -Jersey
First you have to catch a turkey. Then you have to take the feathers off. Next put it in the oven you need to put in for 400° and I’m going to put it on for 1 hour and 10 minutes. Next you take it out of the oven. After that you put stuffing in it. And then you cook it again for 2,00000° and you put seasoning and pepper. After that you put some gold and some pepper on it and lots of sprinkles on it and snowflakes. Finally, you eat it. -Lilla
First you have to catch a turkey. Then you have to cook the turkey. I put it in the oven I put it at 2,000°. That turkey was for my grandma. I went to hunt another turkey. I got the turkey I put it in the oven I put at 1,000°. I shared it with my family. But that was for my poor friend. So the stores are closed but I did not want to go hunt another turkey. But my dad stands up for me he is going to hunt for me. So we wait then my dad comes after an hour. Then we have a family dinner. -Silaas
How to cook a turkey. First you buy a butchered turkey. Then you are going to have to prepare your turkey for your dinner. Next you have to get the oven set to the right temperature which is 400°. After the oven is warm enough then you put it in the oven. Then you wait overnight tell your turkey is finished. Finally, you can take it out and enjoy. If you want you can make stuffing and other sides like corn. -Adeline
I am going to tell you how I catch my turkey and make it. First, I shoot it with a twenty gauge shot gun and then me and my dad clean it. Sometimes we keep a foot or wing. I always want to see the gizzard. A gizzard is how the turkey eats and the gizzard is full of little rocks. I will cook my turkey in the oven for 450°. I hope you guys like my turkey. -Holden
Mr. Pilgrim here gonna catch some turkey. Items needed: gun, explorers kit, bullets, pins, logs, axe (you know what its for). So first put the bullets in the gun, then find turkey with kit and shoot it in the leg to slow it. Then put its head on logs and pin it down. Then use the axe to cut its head off. And there you go. All you need to do now is pluck it and clean it. -Billie
Hello mate I’m showing you how to cook a whole turkey, you heard a whole turkey! First get your drivers license if you don’t have one then go to Walmart only Walmart grab a turkey. Then drive to a gas station and fill a jerry can with gas and also get nine sticks and a lighter and then go home. Once your home look on the back on step by step what to do with your bought items.-Landin
Get the turkey from the store. Cook the turkey from oven. And cook the other food and eat the food. Grandma comes to my house for thanksgiving. We eat mash potato and pie. My auntie and my cousins come to thanksgiving. And we eat the food and dessert. -Annecia
First you season the turkey then you stuff the turkey with stuffing and lemons, last you cook the turkey at 3oo degrees for 30 minutes. When your all done cooking you serve the turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and ham. -Elizabeth
First you have to go to the store and buy the turkey. Then you go home to cook it. You turn the oven to hot. Wait 10 minutes before you put the turkey in the oven. You let the turkey cook for 9 minutes. Then you take it out. Finally, you cut it and serve the turkey and eat it. -Haven
Miss Regynski’s Third Grade Class
First, go hunt the turkey. Next, clean the turkey. After that season your turkey with salt, pepper, and garlic. Then, pre-heat the oven to 375 degrees. While the oven pre-heats, go to your room and read books on your computer. Cook the turkey for 2 hours. Finally, cut the turkey and set it on the table. Eat the turkey and have some garlic bread. Yum yum!! -Taylah A
First, buy a turkey. Next, thaw out the turkey. Next, season your turkey with salt and pepper. Then, pre-heat your oven to 400 degrees. While the oven pre-heats, make mashpatos. Cook the turkey for 1 hour. Finally, set the turkey down to cool down. -Bryson A.
First, buy a turkey. Next, thaw the turkey. After that, season your turkey with papprika. Then, pre-heat the oven to 520 degrees. While the oven pre-heats, make stuffing. Cook the turkey 2 hours. Finally, you need to let it cool down and stuff it with stuffing. Serve with a side of cranberries. -Carlie C.
First, hunt the turkey. Next, clean the turkey. Next, seizing your turkey with salt, pepper, paprika, chili powder, and garlic. Next, preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Play video games. Cook the turkey for 1 hour. Finally, you eat it with a side dish of potato. -Zaden C.
First, buy a turkey. Next, dethaw the turkey. Next, season your turkey with salt. Next, pre-heat the oven to 375 degrees. While the oven pre-heats, play Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2. Cook the turkey for one hour. Finally, put the cookies on the table and let the turkey and cookies cool down. Serve the turkey with a side of cookies. -Hailey F.
First, go to the store and buy a turkey. Next, thaw out the turkey. After that, season your turkey with garlic seasoning. Then, pre-heat the oven to 340 degrees. While the oven pre-heats, make corn. Cook the turkey for a hour. Finally, serve the turkey with a side of green bean casarol. Delilah G.
First hunt the turkey. Next, clean the turkey. After that, season your turkey with salt and pepper. Then, pre-heat the oven to 550 degrees. While the oven preheats, make puting. Cook the turkey for 3 hours. Finally, let the turkey cool off. Serve it with the side of garlic bread. -Hayden H.
First, buy a turkey, Next, thaw out the turkey. After that, season your turkey with paprika, chili powder, and garlic. Then, preheat your oven to 110 degrees. While the oven preheats, make stuffing. Cook the turkey for 1 and a half hours. Finale, serve the turkey with stuffing and serve it with cranberry juice. -Layne H.
First, buy a turkey. Next, thaw out the turkey. After that, season the turkey with chilli powder, salt, and pepper. Preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Cook the turkey for 23 min. Finally, it’s done. Then lay the table mat out. It’s time to eat dinner. -Olivia M.
First, buy a turkey. Next, unthaw the turkey. After that, season your turkey with salt. Then, cook it in the oven at 500 degrees. Cook it for 2 hours. Finally, it needs to sleep. -Lucas J.
First, go buy a turkey. Next, thaw out the turkey. Season your turkey with salt, pepper, chili powder, paprika, and garlic. Then, you pre-heat the oven to 400 degrees. After that, while the oven pre-heats, make stuffing. Then cook the turkey for 4 hours. Finally, serve with a side of mashed potatoes.-Hagen M.
First, you would have to buy turkey and stuffing. Next, put turkey in microwave to dethaw. Next, season your turkey with salt and pepper. Next, preheat your oven to 250 degrees. While the oven preheats, stuff your turkey with stuffing and make mashed potatoes and ham. Then, the turkey for 1 hour. Finally, take out the turkey and let cool down. Set the table. -Ben M.
First, buy the turkey. Next, thaw out the turkey. Next, season your turkey with salt. Then, preheat the oven to 300 degrees. While the oven preheats, watch tv. Cook the turkey for four hours. Finally cut the turkey. -Cooper R.
First, buy a turkey. Next, thaw out the turkey. After that, season the turkey with pepper. Then, pre-heat the oven to 230 degrees. While the oven preheats, make mashed potatoes. Cook the turkey for 2 hours. Finally, it got done. Mash potatoes.-Cashton R.
First, but a turkey. Next, thaw out the turkey. Next, you will have to season the turkey with salt or pepper. Then, preheat the oven to 500 degrees. While the oven preheats, you could cook the mashed potatoes. Cook the turkey for 2 and a half hours. Finally, cook the green beans for the side. -Kenzie R.
First, hunt the turkey. Next, clean the turkey. Next, season your turkey with pepper and salt. Next, preheat the oven to 500 degrees. While the oven preheats, make mashed potatoes. Cook the turkey for 2 and a half hours. Finally, you cut it in 18 strips. Last, but not least, surf it with mashed potatoes.-Palmer T.
Ms. Hedman’s Third Grade Class
First, get a turkey. Second, skin the turkey. Third, freeze the turkey for 24 hours. Fourth, put it in the oven for 50 degrees about. Fifth, take it out of the oven. Sixth, put it on a nice plate. Seventh, eat mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and corn. Eighth, call for dinner. Ninth, pray for food. Tenth, eat as a family. Eleventh, enjoy turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, and green beans. Yum, yum, yum. And that is how you roast a turkey step by step. Jensen
So, if you want to know how to roast a turkey. Here are some ideas. First you go wrestle a turkey in the wild. Next you kill it. Then you put it in a fire for an hour. After that you get a knife to chop it in half. Last you put barbeque sauce on it to make it taste better. Finally it’s time to eat. YUM! Chisum
First go hunting for a turkey. Second skin the turkey. Third, set the oven for 100 degrees. Fourth put the turkey in the oven. Fifth take the turkey out of the oven. Sixth cut the turkey. Seventh, put seasoning on the turkey. Eighth put sauce on the turkey. Ninth set the turkey on the table. Tenth call for family. Eleventh have dinner with family. Jett
First you get a turkey. Second you put it in a pot of hot water. Then pull the feathers of. Then skin it and gut it.Then put it in the oven. After pull it out and add some decorations and done You have a nice feast for Thanksgiving. Cheza
First you have to get a turkey.Then you have to skin the turkey. Then you have to preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Then butter the turkey. Then put the turkey in the oven.Then wait for an hour. Then take the turkey out of the oven. Then you get your food and eat your turkey. That is how you Roast a Turkey. Aubrey
First, we need turkey. Second, Kill a turkey. Then, preheat the oven. Next, Bake a turkey. Finally, Butter the turkey. Last, eat the turkey. Henry
First find a turkey. Then get the tukey.Next turn on the oven. Next preheat the oven. Next bake the turkey. Next get it outta the oven. Then butter the turkey. Next season the turkey.Last of all eat the turkey! Kylie
Number one get a turkey. Number two set the oven at 90 degrees. Number three season the turkey .Number four put the turkey in the oven for about 20 or 25 min. Number five bring out the turkey. Number six put the turkey on a nice plate. At last you can eat it, Yes you can just try it. Calie
First you shoot a turkey. Second skin the turkey. Third, freeze it for 24 hours. Next, take the bones out. Last you roast it. Koy
First, you go hunting for a turkey. Second,you skin it.Third you season it. Fourth you preheat the oven to four hundred and fifty degrees and get a pan ready. Fifth, make stuffing for the turkey. Sixth you put the turkey on the pan and put it in the oven for two hours! Seventh, you take the turkey out of the oven and put the stuffing in the turkey. Last you eat. Ryken
So do you need a turkey for thanksgiving if yes this is how. First,hunt the turkey.Then kill it. Second, skin the turkey and cut the head off. Third, put a good filling in the turkey. Fourth, preheat the oven then put the turkey in it. Finally, eat the turkey and share with friends and family. Wyatt
First get a turkey. Then season the turkey. Then freeze the turkey Then cook the turkey. Then you let it sit for three hours.Then you cut the turkey.Then you set the turkey on the table.Then you eat the turkey. Ben
First kill a turkey. Next skin it. Next put seasoning on it. Then cook it. Then get the table ready. Then invite your family. Cook it at 450 degrees. Then have a feast. Beau
First you go to forest and you kill a turkey.second you bring back the turkey and.second you bring back the turkey and you breast it and you cut it into pieces .you set the oven 400 degrees and you put the turkey in the oven.Third you wait for the turkey to cook. Fourth you Eat the turkey and if you have some left over you wrap it and you ppt it in the freezer and you can It for next year. Preston
So first you have to find a turkey. Then second you get the turkey. Third, you kill the turkey. Fourth, you go back home. Fifth, you turn the oven on. Sex, you preheat the oven. Seventh, cook the turkey. Eight, you take the turkey out of the oven. Nine, you breast the turkey. Tenth, you put seasoning on it. Eleventh, you put sauce on it. Smooth out the sauce that’s on the turkey. Then, finally, you eat it! Hayven
Hi let me teach you how Roast a turkey. First you Get a turkey,kill it put in oven. Wait a bit. When out cut to pieces.season it.and Finally Eat the turkey. Ayuco
First get a Turkey next get seasoning for the turke. Next cook the turkey in an oven for 3 minutes. Then you cut the turkey then after you take it out of the oven. Finally, you eat the turkey. Tunkan
First put salt on it. Next put on some pepper. Then some soy sauce. Last some gravy. Lanie
So first I get a turkey. Then I skin the turkey’s feathers Then i put stuffing in it.Then I warm the oven to 560f.I buter it whill the oven get’s warm. Then i put it in oven for about 1hour. Theni take it out of the oven. Then I put it in the microwave so it can stay warm. I get the plates. Then i get a knife.Then i set on the table. And get my family and pass out plates.and cut it.I give it to my family. Rylea
Do you want to know how to roast a turkey? Ok I will show you. First go to the store and get a turkey. Second, put the turkey on a pan. Next stuff the turkey. Then season the turkey. Turn the oven on. Finally put the turkey in the oven. Now take it out of the oven. Now you can eat. Sofia
