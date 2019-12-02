“How to Roast a Turkey” by local third grade students (continued from previous issue)

Alli Hedman’s students at Kennedy ElementaryFirst, you de-frost it and then you pre-heat your oven. Next, you put it in the oven. Then, stuff it with stuffing. Finally, you eat it! — Olivia
First, de-frost it and pre-heat your oven. Next, put your turkey in the oven. Then get a plate and put your turkey on it. Finally eat it! — Zoey
First, you defrost it. Next, you preheat oven. Then, you put it in the oven. Finally, you eat it. — Amara
First, you put it in the oven. Next, when it’s done in the oven you put it on a plate. Then, you get stuff to eat it. Finally, you eat it. — Theran
First you open it. Next put it in the oven. Then chek the teamperature. Last eat it. — Jordan
First, you buy a turkey. Next, you put pellets in your grill. Then, you cook it. Finally, you eat the turkey. — James
First you cook it. Next you take it out. Then you stuff it. Last you eat it.- Lex
First buy a turkey from the store. Second cook the turkey on your stove. Next put the turkey on your plate. Now you can eat the turkey. — Avery
First, I buy a turkey at Walmart. Next, I put my turkey in the oven at home. Last I eat my turkey with my family at the table. — Ryon
First, de-frost it and pre-heat your oven. Next, you put it in the oven. Then, you butter it. Finally, you eat it. — Aubrey
First, you shoot it to kill it. Then, you puck it all the way. Next, you cook it and check it to make sure it’s done. Last, you eat it up. — Ethan
First: you kill the turkey. Next: you put the turkey. Last you eat it. — Trevin
First, cook the turkey, Second, stuff the turkey. Third, check the turkey. Fourth, eat the turkey. — Brayden
First you get a turkey. Second you bring it back. Third you cook the turkey. Fourth then you put the turkey on a plate. Then you can eat it. — Lilly
First: You can buy it from the store. Then: You put it in the oven. Next: You put it on a plate. Finally: You eat the turkey. — Colt
First, put it in the oven. Next, set the temperature. Then, take it out of the oven. Finally, let it cool down and put it on a plate. — Arnold
Go to the store to get a turkey, if you already have on thats good. Second, put it in the microwave, and while you can preheat the oven. Third, the turkey is ready for the oven. Four, now you can greess the pan and you can put the turkey in the oven, and get a big plate put the turkey in the midle and put whatever you whant on the sides. — Lela
First you got to defrost it. Next pre heat the oven. Then cook it. Last, eat it. — LaTrelle
Matt Thorson’s students at Jefferson ElementaryFirst, you need to get a turkey. Next, you put vegetables by the turkey. Next, you put these seasonings on: salt and pepper. Next, make sure you cut it up perfectly. Next, put it in the oven at 300 degrees for 15-20 minutes. After that, you make soup here are the ingredients, paprika, chicken, salt, pepper, and diced tomatoes. Now take the turkey out of the oven. Make the soup in a crockpot. Put the soup at 400 degrees for 40 minutes. Now a delicious meal is made. — Kaden G.
First, you trap the turkey. Then you take it home. Next you pluck the feathers and you chop its head off! Then if you have two turkeys you will chop the other turkey’s head off! Then you put them in the oven one at a time. Next after you put it in the oven turn the temperature up to 399 degrees. Then you take them out. Then serve them. Then you pray. Next you eat. Have a happy Thanksgiving. The end. — Abby B.
First, you go buy a turkey. Then you unwrap it and preheat the oven to 500 degrees and then put it in the oven for two hours when it is done you take it out and cut the legs and wings and other parts off, and put it on the table. — Kiersten S.
First, you can go hunting for a turkey or go to Walmart and buy one. You can trap one or go hunting and go shoot one. And next you can roast a turkey or you can put it in the oven, but first you need to warm it up for 1 hour in the oven and you need to take it out and your family is eating Thanksgiving dinner. — Dominic T.
Step one buy a Turkey off of Amazon and take the Turkey and unbox it and stuff the Turkey and then stick the Turkey in the oven for 1 degree for 1 second and then take it out. Step two take it out with oven mits and places it on the table and then cut it. Finally, eat it with other foods. The end. — Mathew N.
First, go buy the turkey at Walmart and make sure no cats get it. Then preheat for half a hour and put in for 30 and take off the wrapping. Next, put salt and pepper on it and put it in for 4 hours and leave it. Finally put on gloves and take it out and put it on a plate with stuffing. Pumpkin pie, and soup. — Breanna M.
First you either purchase or hunt the turkey. And then you have to dip the turkey in warm water and pluck the feathers season it and preheat the oven or grill. Then guy it and put it in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. While the turkey is cooking make mashed potatoes. When the turkey is done cooking, sprinkle salt and pepper on it and after that, cut the turkey into little pieces and serve it at the dinner table, and last but not least, DIG IN!!! — Logan B.
First, I hunt my turkey. Next, I pluck my turkey. Then you preheat the oven to 400 degrees. You put the turkey in the oven for 50 minutes. Next, you put it in the oven. The last you put the turkey on your table and you cut it open and put it on the plates and you eat. The end. — Madisynn S.
First, you get a turkey call and you go to the woods. Then a turkey might come and you jump on the turkey and drag him home. Next you pluck the feathers off the turkey and you get your friends and they can get the spices and you put the turkey in the oven for 1 hour and 2 minutes. You set the oven for 50 degrees. Finally, you get jelly, stuffing, salt, and pepper and you pull the turkey out of the oven and you have a big feast. — Kinsley S.
1. You go find a turkey at the store. 2. Find a parent or an adult then preheat the oven to 230 degrees. 3. Grab the turkey put it in the oven. 4. Grab the turkey out of the oven with mittens. Then put it on the plate put it on the table. 5. Then eat it with mashed potatoes and some other Food. — Jersie J.
This is how you cook a turkey. First, you go in your back yard and hunt a turkey and shoot it. Next, you get the breast out of the turkey and put the turkey in the bath tub and turn the hot water on all the way up. And leave it in for 10 minutes. Then you take it out of the bath tub and go outside and throw it on the ground and pick up the pieces that come out. At last, you put the pieces on a plate and serve it to someone with corn and beans. — Brecken F.
First, you go to the woods and with a fun and find a turkey and shoot it. When you get to your house and then you put it in hot water for 9 minutes and when minutes are done you pluck the feathers. When you’re done with that then you put it in the oven for 1 hour and a half. Then you eat it with plates and other foods and that’s how to roast a turkey. — Hudson H.
First, you have your brothers, dad, mom, or anyone hunt a turkey. Second, have them pluck the turkey. Third, bring the turkey home and freeze it. Fourth, the next day preheat the oven to about 275 degrees for 30 minutes. Next, take the turkey out of the freezer. Then put it in the oven for about one hour. Then take it out and stuff it. Then put the turkey on the platter. Finally eat it when every one gets there with cranberry’s, vegetable, and potatoes. — Hayden N.
First, you buy the turkey at Walmart. Next, you get the turkey ready and take the wrapper off. Third you get the oven to 300 degrees. Next, you put seasoning on it. Fifth, you put the turkey in the oven. Next, you wait for 10 minutes then you cut it up. Then serve it with a knife. Next you serve it a plate. Last you serve it with potatoes. — Wyatt B.
Step 1: go to the store and get a turkey. Step 2: Take the wrapping and season it. Step 3: Preheat oven for 20 degrees. Step 4: When done preheating set 2 hours and 20 minutes.
Step 5: Put turkey in oven. Step 6: While cooking, set table for dinner. Step 7: Get turkey from oven when done. Step 8: Sit down and have a delicious feast. — Avery M.
First, you go to the grocery store and buy a Turkey. You take off the wrapping and put it in the oven and precook it to 305 degrees. When it is done you can take it out of the oven and put spices on it and butter on it and put it back in the oven and put it on 305 degrees again and let it cook. When it is done take it out of the oven and let it cool off and you can eat it with stuffing, pumpkin pie, and marshmallow pudding, and last put it on a plate and put it on the table. Enjoy. — Claire H.
First, you get the turkey at the store. Next, you turn on the oven then you roast the turkey for 2 hours. And then you get the turkey out of the oven. You cool off. Next, you cut the turkey. Then you put the turkey on a plate. Then you put stuffing on the plate. Last you eat the turkey. — Jaxtin S.
1. You first need a turkey you can go to the store or you can hunt a turkey. 2. you need to buy the turkey or just take it home with you. 3. You get a pan and put the turkey on the pan you need to put the turkey in the oven. 4. You need to shut the oven door, put the oven for 20 minutes don’t leave it on too long. 5. When the turkey is done take it out of the oven. 6. Let it cool down so it will not be too hot. 7. When it’s done cooling down you can cut the turkey. 8. When you are done cutting the turkey you put the turkey on a plate and you can eat the turkey. — Jordyn B.
Denise Overweg’s students at Kennedy ElementaryFirst, you go to the store and you get the turkey. Then you put it in the oven for 105 degrees for 10 minutes. You take it out and let it cool for five minutes. Then you cut it and serve it. — Lexi
First you go to the grocery store and then you put it in the oven. You take it out. You put it on a plate and eat it. — Izaak
Grandma and I go to the store. We buy a turkey. Grandma calls my family. My cousins and I play outside while the turkey’s cooking. When the turkey is done we stuff it. We eat it and my cousins and I sneak homemade sugar cookies. The turkey is good. Yum! — Izabella
First, go and find a turkey. Then get a shotgun and “Bam!” Get a pot of water and put it over the fire. Then eat it and the temp is 1500 degrees for ten minutes. — Colt
My mom gets the turkey at Walmart. She gets all the juice out of the turkey and then she puts the turkey in the oven for 200 degrees. She takes it out then puts it on the table then we eat it. — Kassiah
Shoot it with a shotgun and pluck the feathers off. Cook it in the oven. What I do I cut it up with my fork and knife to pieces and pour gravy on it and I start eating it with my fork and that’s all of my turkey. — Jylia
First get a gun and shoot the turkey. Then cut the feathers off. Roast it on a plate at 120 degrees for one hour and twenty minutes. Finally get the plate out of the oven. Eat it with pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes! — Blake
First you have to kill the turkey. Next you clean the turkey. Pluck the feathers out of it and put it in the oven for forty-five minutes at 450 degrees. Take it out of the oven and eat it! — Sophia
We get it from Walmart. We take off the feathers. We get the juice out of it. We put it in the oven. Then we put it at 300 degrees. Then after it’s done we put it on the kitchen table. Then we eat it. — Laila
Roast it at 250 degrees. Take it out and butter it. Put it back in the oven for 40 minutes at 250 degrees. Get a crock pot. Put three cups of water and the turkey in it for 5 minutes at 105 degrees. Enjoy with mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie! — Tait
Go into the forest with a gun and shoot the turkey. Bring it home. Take the bullet out. Get all the feathers off. Get all the bad tasting stuff out. Put it on the stove in a pan. Enjoy! — Evan
Get a gun and a knife. Get a turkey baster. Shoot the turkey and cut off his head. Put it in the oven at 200 degrees F. Pass it out to everyone! Have fun and eat that turkey then have the best Thanksgiving you ever had! — Layne
Go to the grocery store. Put the turkey in really hot water. Then let it sit to cool off. Put the turkey in the oven. Take the turkey out of the oven and put the stuffing in the turkey. Eat the turkey with salt and pepper and butter. Happy Thanksgiving! — Brynlee
Get a shotgun and kill it. Cook it. Roast it at 310 degrees. Take the turkey out and leave it out for 10 minutes. Put it back in the oven for an hour. Take it out again and enjoy it! — Jett
My dad and grandpa go hunting for a turkey at Grandma’s. Once they get it they clean it up so my grandma can cook it and the rest of the dinner. Once dinner is done my whole family enjoys our Thanksgiving meal. Then we find my elf, Joey and pets. — Steven
First you get a shotgun. Next you go to the place you are going to hunt it. Find the turkey. Then you shoot the turkey. Then you take it home. Then you cut it’s head off. Then you smoke it for five hours at 300 degrees. Then you eat it. — Trey
First you shoot a turkey. Next you pluck the feathers and chop off the head. Then you stuff the turkey. Last you put it in the oven for 40 minutes at 350 degrees. Finally you eat the turkey. That is how you make a turkey! — Tace
First you buy the turkey at the store. Next you heat the turkey in the oven. You have to heat it to 320 degrees. The timer goes for one hour. Then you take it out of the oven. Then you cut it up and then you eat it! — Ryker
First, buy a turkey. Second, you have to thaw your turkey because the turkey that you buy will be frozen. Third, preheat your oven. Last, after the turkey is cooked, you set up your table for eating. Put the turkey on a plate. Then you can eat. Happy Thanksgiving everyone! — Destiny
Grab a gun or knife. Find a turkey. Kill it or you can’t eat it. Preheat the oven for 10 minutes. Make sure it’s dead. Cut the head off. Cook it for two hours at 155 degrees F. MAKE SURE THE TURKEY IS DEAD!!! Ok. — Brittany
First you buy a turkey from Walmart. Then you take it home and bake it for two hours at 300 degrees. Next you take it out of the oven and then butter it. Last you cut it up and enjoy! Happy Thanksgiving! — Skyler
Shelby Heckenlaible’s students at Buchanan ElementaryFirst, you go to Cow Creek to hunt the turkey and pluck the feathers. Next, preheat the oven timer and put seasoning on it. Then, put it in the oven for 50 minutes. Finally, call your friends and dig in. — Kevin A.
First, hunt a turkey and pull the feathers off. Next, make sure to set the oven to 350 and let it warm up. Then, put the turkey in a pan and put it in the oven. Finally, eat it with family and friends. — Townes B.
First, get a turkey from a farm and clean it. Next, take the feathers off and put it in the oven and set the timer at 3 hours and 50 minutes. You can also cook a pumpkin pie. Then, you have to set the table and get the forks, spoons, and plates. Finally, get the turkey for your family and friends and good luck! — Nikki D.
First, you hunt the turkey. Then, you have to get other supplies. Then, you pick all the feathers and the bones out of the turkey and set the oven to 350 degrees. Then sit and talk or play cornhole. Finally, you can take it out and eat the fresh, nice turkey! — Jett F.
First, my dad and I hunt the turkey. Next, my mom and I take the feathers off and gut it. Then, we set the timer to 400 degrees. Finally, we cook it and eat it with friends and family. Happy Thanksgiving! — Jackson G.
First, I hunt the turkey and pluck it. Next, I preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and get more food. Then, cook it for 2 hours and let it cool for 10 minutes and add some seasons. Finally, eat it. PS have a good Thanksgiving! — Keira H.
First, my grandpa and dad hunt a turkey and my grandma plucks the feathers. Next, my Uncle Doug cooks the turkey on the smoker and my grandma makes other yummy stuff. Then, my Aunt Amy helps grandma make the stuffing and vegetables to go with the turkey, and we also make pumpkin pie and walnut pie. Finally, my whole entire family goes to the table and digs in. We eat it all! Happy Thanksgiving! — Swaylee H.
First, I go with my dad to hunt a turkey. Then we take the turkey and gut it and pluck it. Next, we get the smoker and put charcoal on it and fire it up. While we do that my mom and grandma set it up inside. Then we butter it and wrap it up in tinfoil and cook it at about 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, while everyone is coming, my dad and I take it inside. Ding dong! Looks like everybody is here. Finally, it is time to feast! Have a Happy Thanksgiving! — Tallen L.
First, hunt the turkey at farm land. Next, preheat the oven to 250 degrees and put the turkey on a platter and put it in the oven for one hour and wait till it beeps. Then, invite family and friends. Finally, dig in! — Easton M.
First, my dad and I go to White River and drive to a spot and hunt a turkey! Next, drive home and preheat the oven. When you think it is ready, set the timer and put the turkey in the oven. Then, Set the oven at 240 then let it cook. Make sure to check on it every now and then. Finally, take it out of the oven and put some lettuce around the turkey and some tomatoes with some dressing. Then sit down at the table, say your prayers, then enjoy your meal. When you’re done, enjoy the rest of Thanksgiving. — Matthew M.
First, go to the store and buy the turkey, stuffing, corn, beans, and mashed potatoes. Next, go home from the store and preheat the oven to 100 degrees and peal the potatoes and cook the other food. Then, set the table and wait for the food. Finally, take the food out of the oven and put it on the table.Have a good Thanksgiving! — Sadie N.
First, you can go buy a turkey at Walmart. Next, you have to get all the stuff out and clean it. Then, you have to put it in the oven. Finally, you eat it with your family. Jinc N.
First, go to a farm and buy one from the farmer if he lets you. Next, you pluck and rinse the turkey and put it on a pan. Put a little bit of pepper and salt on it. Then put it in the oven and preheat the oven to 450 and set it to one hour. Then, when the timers up, take it out and let it cook for 25 minutes. Finally, get all the corn, carrots, lefsa, and all the other goods. Then, gather and sit down at the table and eat! — Audrey N.
First, go outside and hunt for about 2 hours. Next, preheat the oven and put the turkey inside. Wait 30 minutes and then put the pumpkin pie in for about 6 minutes. Finally, my mom will make mashed potatoes. — Dwayne P.
First, you buy a turkey from Walmart. Next, set the oven to 100 degrees. Then, you unwrap it and put it in the oven and put it in a pan. Finally, you get it out of the oven and eat it. — Emmee P.
First, you have to hunt a turkey hopefully. Next, you have to preheat the oven to 550 and then cook it for two hours. Then, you get the other stuff ready like mashed potatoes, soup, vegetables, and fruit. Finally, you get the silverware and everything on the table and then you eat. — Alice R.
First, you go hunting for your turkey and then pluck it. Next, you preheat your oven to 100 degrees. Then, you put it in the oven for half an hour. Finally, you eat it and hope your family likes it. — Zoey R.
First, I went to my friends house and Walmart to get my stuff and put the turkey under water for a minute and put it on a clean pan. Next, I preheat the oven to 199 degrees and wait for the oven to beep at me and it did 7 minutes later. So I put the turkey in for 3 hours. Then, I put it on a pan and start making my pie, broccoli, carrots, lettuce, and of course the turkey and wait for my family. Finally, we sit at the table and pray and start to eat. Happy Thanksgiving! — Addison S.
First, you pick where to hunt. When you get a turkey take it home. Next, ask your wife to clip it. Then when she is done, you take it to the oven (when it is done preheating). Then, set the oven to 200 degrees. Then, you season it with your favorite season. Then you and your wife set the table and clean the place. Finally, everyone shows up and sits down. — Joe W.
First, you have to go hunting for a turkey. Then you pluck the feathers and bones. Next, you preheat the grill to 623 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, you set the table. You need forks, plates, spoons, and knives. Finally, you get to sit down with your family and have a nice meal. — Brystal W.
First, get it at Walmart and clean the turkey. Next, preheat the oven about a half an hour. Put pepper and salt on the turkey. Then, put it in the oven for an hour. Finally, get pumpkin pie and stuff to drink. Get some Jello, too! — Nicholas Z.
Sarah Lutz’s students at Buchanan ElementaryFirst, you could go to the store or you could go hunting and do it yourself. Also, you need to pull all the feathers and put it in for 20 minutes. Then you take it out of the oven and stuff it. — Leland
First, go buy a turkey. Next, gut the turkey and put seasoning on it and put flour all over the turkey so it is crispy and juicy on the inside. Then, cook the turkey in the oven. Finally, someone will do the honors of cutting the turkey and sharing the turkey with family and friends. — Emberlynn
First, you have to buy the turkey, get home, and preheat the oven. Next, you have to prep the turkey. Also, you have to put the turkey into the oven, then you set the table, and peel the corn and butter it. Finally, take the turkey out of the oven. — Seth
First, I buy my turkey. Next, put it in the oven to 80 degrees. Then, take it out of the oven. Finally, eat the turkey with pancakes. — Abrian
First, you go to buy the turkey at Walmart. You might want to do it 3-4 days before Thanksgiving. Next, pop it into the refrigerator and wait 3-4 days to cook it. Then, you can start cooking it to 365 degrees F and 5 hours. Finally, you would eat it after it cools a little bit. — Alexis
First, shoot a wild turkey that is fat and plump. Next, bring it home and cook it in the stove for 30 minutes and 130 degrees. Then, put the 170 pound turkey on a plate and pour lots of stuff and chicken nuggets on to the turkey. Finally, eat up and enjoy. — Morrie
First, I don’t know where I get my turkey. Next, we get ready. Then, we put the turkey in the oven. Finally, we eat it. — Joseph
First, we buy our turkey and we put it in the freezer. Next, we get it out of the freezer. Then, we cook it and put pepper on the turkey. Finally, our family comes to our house to eat. — L’izabella
First, you get stuffing, a duck, and a turkey and then you put all of them together. Next, you butter it. Then, you cook it. Finally, you cut it up and then eat it. — Henry
First, you go buy the turkey and put it in the fridge to thaw out for 3 – 2 days. Next, you take it out of the fridge. Then, you put it in the oven to warm up. Finally, put seasoning on it and some gravy. — Sophie
First, you take it out of the box. Next, you water it. Then, you fix its legs. Finally, you cook it. — Phoenix
First, you go to Walmart and pick up all your stuff for your feast. When you get home, you put your turkey in the oven. Next, you turn on your oven to 40 degrees F. You get all your other stuff and cook that while you're waiting to do something. Then, you check on it and you probably would put seasoning on it. Finally, you take the turkey out of the oven and let it cool down. When that is done you have a feast. — Fallyn
First, you buy the turkey at Walmart. Next, you set the timer for 10:00 minutes. Then, you butter the turkey and you put seasoning on the turkey. Then, you stuff the turkey and put it in the oven. Finally, take it out of the oven and put the turkey in the fridge for 10 seconds. Then, you take it out and you eat the turkey. — Kember
First, my family roasts the turkey for 1 hour to 1 hour and 30 minutes. Then, it is roasted. Next, we put seasoning on the turkey and get some corn and pumpkin pie. We have mashed potatoes, chips, stuffing, and cupcakes. When we are done eating, we go outside and play tag, hide and seek, and bean bags. -Taylon
First, you have to get a turkey and get it in the stove, or you can grill the turkey. If you got a stove bought turkey, get seasoning for it. Next, when the turkey is done put seasoning on it. At this point, you could get your turkey all cut up. Then, you can put it all on the plate and maybe put a little bit of turkey aside because you will probably not have enough room on the plate. Finally, you can get out all the vegetables and all the other foods such as corn, green beans, buns, and mashed potatoes. Oh, and obviously turkey. — Kaidyn
First, I will get a turkey from the store. Then, I’ll take it home and take the feathers all out. Next, I will put a couple of spices on my turkey and cut it up to pieces. Then, I would cook it and eat it. That is how to roast a turkey. — Jackson
First, you go get the turkey. Then, you put it in the oven for 5 hours. Next, you go to the store to buy plates for your food to set on and go get drinks. Then, you cut it and let it cool down. Finally, you can eat it with your family. — Brayden
First, you thaw it out. Next, coat in butter and types of seasoning. Then, put it in the oven for 36 degrees Fahrenheit. Finally, you take it out of the oven and then you eat it. — Kaslyn
First, you either go hunting or go to Walmart and buy a turkey and bring it home and put in in the freezer. Next, take it out of the freezer. Start the oven and set it at 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, put it in the oven for about 3-4 hours. Finally, you take the turkey out of the oven and let it cool down so you can eat it. — Jamyson
First, you put celery in the pan. Next, you put turkey on top. Then, you paint with butter and herbs. Finally, put it in the oven. — Trey
First, you can put the turkey in the oven and leave it in for 5 minutes. Next, you take the turkey out and make cranberries, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, pies, beans, and corn. Finally, you eat it with your family. — Diesel
First, you buy the turkey and the other stuff at the store. Next, you go home and unpack the food. Then, you put the stuffing in the turkey and put it in the oven for an hour. When the turkey is ready, you can take it out and cook the other food. Finally, you invite all your family to eat the food with you. — Sara
First, you buy the turkey, bring it home, and put it in the oven for 3 hours at 550 degrees F. Next, get the turkey cut up and then put stuffing and cranberries on the side. Finally, enjoy the turkey. — Tucker
Lori Mullen’s reading group studentsFirst, you buy a turkey. Then you take off the bag and you put it in a cake pan. Next, you turn on the offen and you leave this turkey in the offen. Last, you take out the turkey and cut it up. Finally, your friends are at your house and they take a bit of your turkey and they say, this is the best! The end. — Isabella C.
First, get a turkey out. Open the oven, and then tere the bag up. What a menu. When the turkey is done it’s redde for dinner. — Kamryn B.
First, put it in the oven for like 20 mints or 15 mints. Next, turn it on. then turn it off. Last, it is ready, then it is time to eat. — Cameron S.
First, you put the turkey in the ovin and turn it on. Then, you put stuff in it and on it. Then after that you take it out. Finally you can eat it. The turkey tasts good. — Chauncey R.
I am only here for pie. Diamond F. First, I am going to turn on the stove. Next, I am going to put the turkey in for a few minus. Right after that I get the turkey, Next I stuffed it with stuffing. My Turkey is the best. Diamond F.
First, your put suffing inside of the turkey. Then put it in the oven and turn it on. Then wate for the ding ding ding. I am coming. Then you take it out then wate for it to cool down. Finally I invite my family and have Thanksgiving. Willard H.
First I get the turkey out and take the bag off. Put it in the pan. You put it in the oven for 3 to 4 hours. You let it cool. Your put some stuffing in the turkey. — Patti M.
