Sarah Pries’ students at Jefferson Elementary
First we buy our turkey, then we get home. We open the turkey plastic then you take the turkey out. Second you put seasoning on the turkey then you take oil the turkey and cook for 30 degrees for 15 minutes. Third when it’s done cooking, you take out your turkey and you have a big feast with your turkey and your thanksgiving food! – Shailey
So I heard you don’t know how to cook a turkey well I’ll tell you. First go to Walmart and buy a turkey. Grab a bag or whatever that thing is called. Then you put it in a big pot. Then put it in the oven. I think you keep it in there for 2 hours. Well enjoy your turkey. – Tenley
So I know you don’t know how to cook a turkey. Well I will tell you how. First you get a turkey. Next you boil your turkey. Then you get the turkey on the table. Next you make your pie. Last you eat and eat. – Jaylee
First, you buy a turkey at the store and then go home and put it in the oven. Second, you put the temperature up to 18 degrees. Third, you let it cook for 10 minutes then take it out of the oven and let sit for 3 minutes. Finally you stuff the turkey and set up the feast with pumpkin pie, corn, corn bread, apple cider, and finally the best part… the turkey!!! – Dillon
Roast it, take it out of the oven. Put salt on it, put seasoning on it, put stuffing. Temp of oven 50 and you should put olives on it, mash potatoes and gravy and its good. – Cornell
First, you buy a turkey at the store. Then you put it in the oven at fifty degrees for fifteen minutes. Then, when it’s done butter your turkey and make sure you burnt your turkey with love. Then, put your turkey in the oven for 15 minutes at 100 degrees after that butter it with love. – Bentley
First get a turkey. Next butter it all around. Third cook it for 3 minutes 1,000 degrees burn your turkey. And that is how you roast a turkey. – Aerabelle
Get the turkey at a store. Bring it to your home. Put turkey in the oven. I hope you don’t burn it. Put the temp at 50 degrees for 10 minutes. Take the turkey out and have a feast with your family. – Jason
First me and my mom get a turkey from the store. Next we go home, put it in the oven, put it on 100 degrees. Then when it’s done take it out, put butter on it, season it with love and put it back in for 2 minutes. Finally take out the turkey then we bake potatoes. – Allison
First I put seasoning on it. Next I set the temperature to three minutes. Third I make stuffing. Then I put it on my plate. Last I put plates for my family. – Jordyn
First step buy the turkey at the store or hunt it. Second step pull the bones out. Third step put seasoning on the turkey. Fourth put it in the microwave and turn it on to 48 minutes long. Fifth step take it out of the microwave. Sixth make mash potatoes for the side. Last share it with your family. – Jaelynn
Buy it then get the stuffing, put it in the turkey. Then cook the turkey, wait until the popey thing pops. Side dish are corn, pie, and apples. Then enjoy your thanksgiving. – Kaleb
Go to the store and buy a turkey. Run home and measure the turkey and throw it in the oven. But don’t be crazy. Put it in for 8 degrees. Take it out of the oven. And get a plate and eat! – Amira
First you need to go to the store and buy a turkey. Then you put all the seasonings on it that you want. Next you put it in the oven and the temperature is 127 degrees. Keep the turkey in the oven for 10 minutes and be careful not to burn your turkey. Finally take the turkey of the oven. Set up your table and enjoy your turkey with your family. The side dishes are corn, mashed potatoes, and green beans. – Jaclyn
First you buy a turkey. Then put the season on a pot or something like that and you put stuffing on there and put the temperature on the oven for like 30 minutes. Put oil on it and eat up and enjoy with family and friends. – Maleiyah
First my mom goes to the store to buy the turkey and comes back. Then she turns on the oven at 50 degrees and butters the turkey and puts it in the oven for 15 minutes. Then when its done cooking my mom season it with salt. Finally we eat the turkey. – Averi
Go buy turkey at the store. Season the turkey. Put the turkey in the oven and for however long you want to. Add stuffing and veggies on the side of the plates. Set the table nice and pretty. Enjoy your food with your family and friends and be thankful. – Macyn
Buy it wherever you want to. Then you put it in the stuffing. Then you put it in the oven for 40 minutes then you take it out of the oven. Then you can have a happy Thanksgiving. – Tim
First you buy at Walmart. Then you season it. Then you put in the oven. I put the degrees on 15 for three minutes. When it is done you take it out of the oven then you put vegetables beside it. Then you put stuffing on it. And last but not least you enjoy thanksgiving with your family and friends. And be thankful. – Shayonna
First get a turkey, season it and put in the oven. Cook it at 405 degrees for 1 hour. While waiting prepare gravy and pumpkin pie. Then pop! It’s time to get the turkey out of the oven. Serve to your family. Don’t forget the gravy, pie, and all that jazz. Enjoy! – Ava
Step 1- Put oil on. Step 2 put the turkey in the oven. Step 3 turn the oven on. Step 4 turn the timer on. Step 5 and wait until the timer goes off. Step 6 and take the turkey out. Step 7 and cute the turkey. Step 8 then eat the turkey. - Jamison
First I would get a roaster. Then I would get a turkey. I would buy seasoning. I would then put the turkey on the roaster and roast it. – Gibson
First you turn on the oven to 790 degrees for 2 hours. Next you take out the guts of the turkey and put it in the oven. Then you relacks when the oven goes off just sit for 6 min. Last you eat the turkey. – Karston
This is how I roast a turkey. I buy a turkey at the store and drive back to my house and stuff it and put it in the crock pot. And wait for a while and when it was done I got it out. I put it on the table and walla I’m done. – Daphne
Mrs. Stout’s students at Jefferson Elementary
First, you go to hunt for turkeys. Next, clean it and take the feathers off and rinse the turkey. Then, put it on a giant plate and spread buffalo barbecue sauce everywhere on the turkey. Put some salt and pepper on it. Add onion around and little bits of ginger. After, put it in the oven for 43 degrees and leave it for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Finally, take it out and invite family to dinner. Happy Thanksgiving! - Vivian C.
First, you buy a turkey at Walmart. Next, you unwrap the turkey. Then, you put it in a bathtub and let it sit for one hour. After you let it sit, then you cook it for 2 hours and set the degrees for 150. Finally, you decorate the turkey. - Alexus E.
First, go hunt your turkey. Then, preheat the oven at 120 degrees. Then, put the turkey in the oven at 300 degrees for 2 hours. Later, put a meat thermometer in it to find out how hot it is. If it is too cold, put it back in. If it is just right, take it out and let it cool off. After, make stuffing and potatoes, gravy, corn, and biscuits. Finally, set the table and invite your friends over for a lovely Thanksgiving supper. Enjoy! - Jazymn L.
First you have to go to Dakotamart and buy your turkey. Then let it sit out for 30 minutes. You can put any kind of seasoning on it that you want. Put it in a Traeger grill or oven at 300 degrees for about 3 hours. - Ryan A.
First, buy a cold turkey. Next, cook it in the oven. Then, set the oven for 2 minutes or until done. After, when it is done, pull it out of the oven. Finally, go and eat it! And that is how you make a Turkey. - Grier C.
First, go hunt a turkey. Then, cook it at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for one and a half hours. Next, make stuffing and put some seasoning on the turkey. After that, set the table and say a prayer. Finally, dig in! - Henry C.
First you must buy a turkey at Walmart. Next you must take it and tear off the plastic. Then you have to put it in the microwave and set it for 100 degrees for 60 hours. After that you must set the table for when the guests arrive. Finally, take the turkey out and Eat! - Cadence C.
First, you buy a turkey and then you roast it. Next, you roast it at 100 degrees for several hours. Then, invite guests, family, and friends over. After, put seasoning on it and salt. Finally, cook potatoes and other foods. Invite your family and friends to the Table. - Alyrrah G.
First, you have to shoot the turkey. Then, put it in the oven and preheat it to 1,000,000,000,000 degrees and put the turkey in for 1,000,000,000,000 years. Put a whole can of chicken noodle soup on it. After that, serve 20 pieces of chicken nuggets with it. Finally…EAT! - Emily J.
First you go to Wal-mart and buy a turkey. Next you take it out of the container that it comes in. Then you put paprika on it and put it in the oven for 3 hours at 600 degrees. Finally put the turkey on plates and eat it with no hands. - Kaydence H.
First, you hunt or buy a turkey. Next, you cook the turkey for 2 hours and 30 minutes in the oven at 100 degrees. Last, you wait 2 hours and then invite family or friends. Set the table and clean your house. Also, cook some other foods to go with it. - Kemper L.
First, buy a turkey at Walmart and get the wrapper off. Next, put it in the oven at 100 degrees for 2 hours. Then, get the table ready and put out silverware, plates, and napkins. Afterwards, get the turkey out of the oven and set it on the table. Finally, invite your family over and eat! - Emmalina R.
First go to a Walmart and buy yourself a big turkey. Next you go home and put it in the oven. Then set the timer on the oven for 1 hour at 100 degrees. Check on it after 30 minutes. Then wait for it to be done. Take the turkey out and season it. Enjoy! - Elijah S.
First you go outside then hunt a turkey. Next you pluck the feathers out of the turkey and gut it. Pull all the guts out into a big bowl. After that you put the turkey in the oven for one hour at 190
degrees. Finally you get your friends together and set the table. - Jacob S.
First, you go to Walmart and buy a big turkey. Next, peel all the packaging off and let it sit out to thaw. Then, set the oven at 1000 degrees for 1 hour. After that, season your turkey with paprika then shove it in the oven. Finally, invite your friends over and enjoy! - Bailee T.
First you pat the turkey dry. Then put seasoning all over the turkey. Next cook the turkey in a turkey tin. Set the oven to 350 degrees. Put the turkey into the oven. Carve the turkey after five Hours. - Connor F.
First you go to Dakotamart and get a turkey. Next you cook the turkey by putting it in the microwave for two hours. Then you get it out of the microwave. Afterwards make the table. Finally you invite all your friends over and eat. - Ryer Z.
First I hunt a turkey. Next I put it in the stove at 100 degrees. Then I invite friends and family over. After that I serve mashed potatoes and oranges. Finally invite friends and family over to our place. Last we dig in! - Kayden B.
First, you go to a store and buy a turkey. Go to any store you want. Next, you set your crockpot for 525 degrees. Then, get your knife ready to cut the turkey. After that, you take out your seasoning. When you are done waiting for 5 hours, you can finally cut the turkey and put it on a plate. Then you…gobble it up! - Haylee O.
First you go get a bowl and you go hunt for a turkey. Next you go home to cook the turkey. Then put it on 930 degrees. After you wait until 5:00. Finally, you go to the kitchen to put on the toppings and invite friends. Now you eat and that is how you make a Turkey. - Anthony O.
First, you go hunt your turkey. Then, you pluck the turkey and get the guts out of it. Then, put it in the oven and set it for 8 hours and 600 degrees. After that, you set the table and put potatoes and seasoning on it. Finally, you take the turkey out of the oven and Eat. - Logan K.
First, hunt a turkey from the woods. Next, put it in a dish. Then, you stuff the turkey and put it in the stove for one hour. After, when it’s done cooking, you set the table. Finally, all your friends and family can come to your Thanksgiving dinner and have a great time! - Roman
First you go to a store and buy a turkey. Then you get some seasoning. Then you put the turkey in the oven at 90 degrees and wait for a while. Then you check on it. If it is done, you can slice it and eat it! - Jewelie’Anna D.
First, get a turkey from the store. Next, cook it for 4 hours at 90 degrees. Then, you have to get the table ready and cut the turkey and put it on a plate. Last, you and your family can enjoy the Meal. -BrayLen B.
First you hunt for a turkey or go buy one at the store. Then you go home and set the timer for 10 hours and the oven to 20 degrees. When the turkey is cooked, put seasoning on it and stuff it. Last you make your other foods and set the table up. Put all the food on it and put your turkey in the middle. Finally you eat the food! - Gabriella Merriman
Mrs. Livermont’s students at Kennedy Elementary
I will take my turkey and cut it up and put it in the oven and let it cook and put buffalo sauce on It. - Louie
*First you have to pre-heat it. *Next after you pre-heat it the oven, you set it for 3,000 degrees and put the turkey in. *Then after it is done, let it cool down. *Last you eat it with your family. - Liana
1. Put the Turkey on the oven for 20 degrees. 2. If it is not hot enough put a cup of boiling water on it. 3. Then put it on the oven again. 4. Do the same thing if not hot. 5. If hot take it out and enjoy! - Eva
First, you catch a turkey and cut its head off and feet. Then you take off the wings and stuff it full of stuffing. Next, you put it in the oven. Then you pull it out and eat it with your family. - Aleigha
1. Put the turkey in hot water. 2. When done take it and put in a pan. 3. When it is in a pan turn it on and let it cool. 4. When done, turn it off and take it inside. 5. Then, you cut it and take some stuff out of it. 6. Wrap it up and go to your place and have Thanksgiving. Happy Thanksgiving. - Presley
First you get a turkey, then you skin it, then you stuff it. Then you put some seasoning on it. Then barbeque sauce is spread all around the turkey. Then put it in the oven for 32 min. Then you put it back in the oven for 5 min. Then you put it on the table, and you enjoy it, YUM! - Brayten
First, I would kill the turkey. Next, I would pluck its feathers and clean it. Then , I would put seasoning on it. Also, you should first bake it, then broil it until it bubbles on the top. Finally, you should put nice warm stuffing in it, and you will have a perfect turkey! - Grace
1. Buy a turkey. 2. Get it out of the wrapper. 3. Put seasoning on it. 4. Cook it. 5. Then stuff it. 6. And, Enjoy! - Julia
How I would roast a turkey is I would try to cut off some of the fat. Then, I would put it into the oven for 420 degrees for about ten minutes and that it about it. - Levi
First you put pepper, salt and bacon on your turkey and put a little chicken on it. And put a lot of stuffing on it. Then put beans on it. - Bryson
First, kill it and skin it. Second, roast it and stuff it. Then, take it out and eat it! - Lander
First. You go to the store and buy a big fat turkey. Next, you put it in the oven for five hours. Then, you wait. Finally, it’s ready for eating. - Lincoln
So, you get a turkey. Then you get the food oil. Next, you put on some salt. Then you put it in the oven. Next you put the turkey in the oven for an hour. Then when it is done you can eat it. - Bennett
Instructions: Get a turkey, cut the inside of it. What you must do is put some stuffing in there, like mashed potatoes, green beans. Then chop some bacon and put it in the turkey. Cut some little sweet peppers. Then put it in the oven for 115 degrees and Enjoy!! - Jacinda
How I’ll roast a turkey is doing it the old fashion way, with three sticks. First, I’ll find a sad sasquatch. Second, I’ll get a turkey. Third, I’ll find three sticks and a rope. The reason I got a sasquatch is to hold the turkey. Finally, I’ll eat it with the sasquatch! - Lily
I don’t know how to roast a turkey, so this is how I think…You shoot a turkey. After you shoot it, you roast it. Then you cook it if it’s not done yet. Pour boiling water in a pan. Last but not least, EAT!!!! - Daymian
I would cook a dead turkey. Then I will put stuffing in it. How about, we take some pepper and salt. Then let’s put and pepper and salt on top of the turkey. - Bowen
First you put the turkey in the oven. Then you wait for 50 min. When it is done, you take it out of the oven. - Liam
What I think I would do is, I would buy it. Then I would put seasoning on it. Then I would put the stuffing in it and then put it in the oven. When it is done, I would put it on plates for my Family. - Jayda
I would stuff it and put it on the tray. Then I would put it in the oven and when it is done, I will take it out. Then I will serve it. - Jackson
Mrs. Busch students at St. Joseph School
I think first go to Walmart and get a turkey. Next, you turn your oven to 425 temp. Then wait 15 minutes for the oven to heat up then put the turkey in for 30 minutes. - Alex U.
First, you buy a turkey. Next, you bring it home. Then you cook the turkey. After that you take it out of the oven. Last, you put it on your plate. Finally, you can eat it. - Reagan O.
First, you can shoot a turkey with a gun and bring it home. Next, you pluck the feathers away. Then you can clean the turkey with hot water and it would be shiny and clean. After that, you get a big crock pot and put the turkey in it and put it in the oven for 20 hours. Last, you take it out and put it on a plate. Finally you get the family and you dig in. - Camden L.
First, you shoot the turkey and pluck the feathers. Then, you wash the turkey, and put it in a bowl of water and put butter on it. You let it sit there. Turn the oven on to 100 degrees and put the turkey in the oven for at least 75 minutes until it’s done. Then you take the turkey out and finally you put on the table then you dig in. - Acacia K.
First, you can shoot at the turkey or if you want to take the easy way you can buy it from the store. Next, if you shoot the turkey you have to pluck the feathers out. After that, if you have gutted the turkey you have to bake the turkey. If you bought the turkey put it in the oven for a minute or 2. Last, you make sure the turkey is cooked. Finally, you can serve the turkey to your family and friends. - Mallory L.
I think you cook a turkey by stuffing it. Then you cook it and wait for 2 minutes. Then you go where you cook it, put seasoning on it. Then you put butter and salt and pepper and eat it. Yummy! - Bennett H.
First, you can by the turkey or shoot a turkey. Then, start the over on 350, then get the skin off the turkey with a knife that has a small blade but sharp. Then, season the turkey then stuff the turkey. Next, put the turkey in the oven until its golden brown. Then, find a plate for the turkey. Take it out of the oven, put it on the plate. Next, make broccoli and corn then put it on a plate. - Allison D.
First, you buy a turkey. Next, you get your oven ready for the turkey. Then, you put the turkey in the oven. After that, you wait for the timer to ring. Last, you take it out of the oven. Finally, you see if it is done and ready to eat. - Henry B.
First, you shoot it. Next, you skin it. Then, you put season on the turkey. You cook it. Last, you get it ready for Thanksgiving. Finally, you eat it every single part. Make sure you save some for me! If your teeth are hard enough you can eat the bone. If they are not then don’t eat the bone. Bye, bye turkey. Dessert time, yay! Save some turkey for your family, friends and cousins. - Grandyn H.
First, you have to hunt a turkey using either a gun or old school sword or bow and arrow. A lot of the time they are in groups so it’s a good chance you’re going to get one. Next, you go to the sink and take off the feathers. You can use a knife to take the feathers off. Then, you need to use a knife to get good meat. After that, you take it home and cook it, and serve it up to eat. - Maddox O.
First, you have to shoot the turkey. Next, you have to pluck all of the feathers off the turkey. Then, you wash the turkey off. Then, you put some kind of juice or something on the turkey with a suringe. After that, you put the turkey in the smoker for about 3 hours. Then, you take it out. You serve it at the table. Last, you say prayers and finally eat the turkey. - Rayya H.
First, you have to hunt it with a shotgun. Then, you take it home. Then, you take out the bullets. Then, you cut its head off and skin it and take the insides out. After that, you boil it. When it’s done you put it in the oven. Then wait for it to get done. Then you take it out and put it on the table and eat it. - Kaden W.
1 st - You shoot the turkey. 2 nd - You bring it in the shop and pluck the feathers out. 3 rd - You get a pot and you boil it for about 3 hours.4 th - You take it out and let it cool. 5 th - You serve it. 6 th - You say prayers. - Delaney S.
First, I think you have to go hunting and try to shoot it. Then if you don’t just try again. Next, you have to bring the turkey home and skin it or get everything out of it. Then you put it on the grill and wait for an hour or just 30 minutes. After that, you take the turkey off the grill and put salt and whatever you use on it. Last, you should put it on a plate and put a lid on it. Finally, you call friends and family and eat the turkey. - Miles H.
First, you take all the meat out of the turkey’s body. Next, you cut the meat into small slices. Then you put salt and pepper and seasoning on the turkey. After that, you boil it and cook the meat. Last, you cool the meat so it is not too hot for your guests. Finally, your guests arrive and you give them and yourself some turkey meat to eat! - Ben M.
First, you thaw the turkey out until it is not cold. Next, you put the turkey in the oven. Then you wait until it is just right. After that, you set the table. Finally, you eat the turkey. - Max R.
Frist, you either go get a turkey by getting one from the store or if you’re a hunting family you can shoot one. Then, you drive your turkey to your house and butter your turkey. Next, you set your timer to exactly 2 hours. After that, you get everything done and spiff up the house and watch football. Last, you finally take out the turkey and put butter, salt and pepper on it. You have to wait 10 minutes for it to dry. Finally, you put it on the table and pray. Then you cut it and eat it. That’s how you have a great Thanksgiving. - Lincoln O.
To roast a turkey if you kill it yourself then first you have to shoot it. Then, you pluck its feathers and after that you put it in hot water. Then you take it out. Next, you put it in the stove, once it’s done you put stuffing in it. Last you put whatever you want in with it. - Matthew M.
First, you need to shoot the turkey. Then, you have to clean and get all of the feathers off. Then, you have to cook it in the stove. After that, you have to put a thermometer in it so you can see how hot your turkey is. Then, you need to cut it up. Finally, you get to eat it. - Evelyn A.
First, you chop off the turkey’s head. Next, you, well I think you take its feathers off it. Then, you boil it and cook it. Last, you cut it up and eat it. - Vienna W.
First, you hunt the turkey. Next, you put it in a pot. Then, you cook it in the pot. After that, you put the ingredients in the pot. Like salt and pepper or sugar. Last, you take it out of the pot and finally put it on your plate. - Hadley L.
First, you have to get ready to go hunting and then you find one you shoot and go get it. Then, you bring it home and you cook it and you clean it. You wait then you take it out and let it cool. Then, you cut it and get the bones out and then you eat it and give it to someone who likes turkey. - Lyza J.
I think how to roast a turkey is to find a turkey. First, find a turkey. Next bring the turkey home and put it in the oven. Then put the hour on then wait then take it out. Put it on a tray and eat it with your family. - Jenny T.
First, someone spots and shoots the turkey. Next, they give the meat to a place. Then they will give it to a store or restaurant. After that, they freeze it for someone to buy and eat. Last, you buy it and cook it. Finally, you have it for Thanksgiving and to eat with your family and friends. - Tony K.
First, you need to buy a turkey. Then, you need to marinate the turkey and put pineapple on it and pineapple juice. Then you put it in the oven for 3 hours and if it’s good put some juice on it. Then it’s ready to serve. - Alex L.
I think this is how you roast a turkey. First, you get it from Corner Grocery. Next, open if from the package. Then put it on a pan. After that, you season the turkey. Then take out the fat or whatever needs to be taken out. Then, put it in the oven. Then wait for the turkey to be done roasting. Last, let it cool. Finally, enjoy it with our family and friends. - Micha K.
Mrs. Bauck’s students at Buchanan Elementary
First, get a turkey from Walmart. Make sure it’s not bad. Next, open the oven and put it in. Then close the oven and put it at 102 degrees. Keep it in for about 25 minutes. It will be awhile. Finally, take it out of the oven and set the table. Then you can invite people over and eat it. - Gavin A.
First, you go to whatever store you want and buy a turkey. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Next, put the turkey in for three hours. While you’re waiting for the turkey, go back to the store and get the rest of the food. Once you get all the food, cook the rest. Then take the turkey out and cut it up if you like. Finally, invite people over and feast. - Jace M.
First, I will get a turkey and other stuff from Walmart. Next, I will go home and turn the oven on. I will open up the other stuff and cook that first. Then, I’ll roast the turkey and put it in for 1 hour 30 minutes. Then, when the oven beeps, I will check it and see that the corn, pickles, turkey, and carrots are done too. Finally, we go to the table, pray, and we get stuffed like a turkey. - Alondra L.
First, go to Walmart to get turkey and everything you need to cook it. Next, you oven-fry them for an hour. Then, you cook everything else you need at 50 degrees. Finally, you stuff the stuffing in the turkey and eat it. - Emagizen R.
First, go to the store and get a turkey. Next, you get ingredients, seasoning, and stuffing. Then, you stuff the turkey with stuffing and season it. Finally, you bake it for one hour, and when it is done, you eat it. - Jewel R.
First, you get a turkey at Walmart. Next, you turn on the oven. Finally, you eat the turkey with family. - Avery K.
First, shoot a turkey or buy a turkey at a store. Next, if you want, put seasoning on it. Turn on the oven for at least 1 hour and 15 minutes. Then, take it out of the oven and put it in the freezer to cool off. Take it out of the freezer and put it on a plate. Cook other things to go with your turkey or else it wouldn’t be a good meal. Finally, serve it to your family and enjoy. - Alex R.
First, get a turkey from a farm, Dakotamart, or order one. Next, unwrap it if you live at a house or go shoot one if you live on a farm. Then, put it in the oven and set it for how long it takes to cook. After it’s done, take it out and let it cool for a few hours. Finally, you chop the turkey up and eat it. You could eat all of it or leave it in the fridge if you are not hungry anymore. - Alonzo P.
First, buy a turkey from Walmart or Dakotamart. Next, take it home and season it. If you want, you can stuff it. That makes it really yummy! Then, prepare the oven or grill so you can cook it. If you use the oven, then set it for 130 degrees I think. Then put it in the oven for 45 minutes. Finally, take it out and eat it. Delish! - Nenda E.
First, go to a store and buy a turkey. Next, cut it open and stuff it with stuffing. Then, preheat the oven and roast it for twenty minutes. Finally, take it out of the oven and season it and eat it. - Cooper A.
First, go to Walmart to buy a turkey. Next, serve the turkey with corn, potatoes, peas, and cauliflower. Then, put the turkey in the oven at 50 degrees for 60 minutes. Finally, eat the turkey! - Trenton M.
First, go to Walmart and buy a turkey. Next put it in the oven for 2 hours at 45 degrees. Then take it out. It will be perfect. Then, cut it up into circles if you want. Finally, eat the turkey and have a great time. - Kyler B.
First, go to the store and buy the turkey. Next, get chicken stuffing and stuff the turkey. Then, roast the turkey on the smoker at 20 degrees and leave it on for about 20 minutes. Finally, eat the turkey with your family. - Brianne C.
First, go to Walmart or Dakotamart and buy a turkey and stuff for your meal. Pay and go home. Next, prepare your space, get ingredients, and stuff your turkey with fruits and vegetables. Then, preheat the Instapot or oven to 430 degrees Fahrenheit and put the turkey in for 2 hours. Finally, set the table, eat, and then play games with the family and have a good time. - Sophie F.
First, go to Walmart and buy a turkey. Next, drive home and start preheating the oven to 170 degrees. Then, start cooking it for 1 hour. Finally, cut up the turkey and eat it with your family. - Karim B.
First, go to Walmart and buy a turkey. After that you can go home. Next, when you get home you stuff the turkey with stuffing. Then, after you’ve stuffed it, you preheat the oven to 500 degrees and cook it for 35 minutes. Finally, after you’ve cooked it you can eat it. When you’re done, you save the leftovers for another day until they’re gone. - Landon H.
First, go to Dakotamart and buy a big, fat turkey. Next, take it home and cook it in the oven. Put it at 40 degrees and leave it in the oven for 30 minutes. Then, take it out and put some salt and pepper on it. I would make some mashed potatoes and put it on a different plate if I had time. Finally, I would eat it all with my family. - Diana V.
First, buy a turkey and take it home. Next, open it and set it in the oven for one hour. Then, when it’s done, take it out and put it on the table. Finally, I will eat it with my entire family. - Levi D.
First, I’ll help my mom put the turkey in the oven to cook. Next, my mom grabs a knife to cut it. Then we’ll make potatoes and salad. We save the leftovers in the refrigerator. Then we’ll go to Bob’s house to eat pumpkin pie. Finally, I eat a piece of bread and I am still hungry. - Taya P.
First, I go to Menards and buy a turkey. Then I go to the car and go to another shop to buy the rest of the ingredients. Next, I go home and get the turkey ready. Then, I put stuffing and ingredients in the turkey and put it in the oven at 45 degrees. I leave it there for close to 1 hour. Finally, I get the table ready, and when the turkey is ready, I take it out of the oven and cut it. When I finish cutting it, I call my family for dinner and we eat. - Chris M.
First, you go shoot a turkey and take it home. Next, put it in the oven for some hours. Then, you put it on the table with the corn and gather everyone. Finally, you and your family have the best Thanksgiving and eat. - Triston S.
Alli Hedman’s students at Kennedy Elementary
First, you de-frost it and then you pre-heat your oven. Next, you put it in the oven. Then, stuff it with stuffing. Finally, you eat it! - Olivia
First, de-frost it and pre-heat your oven. Next, put your turkey in the oven. Then get a plate and put your turkey on it. Finally eat it! - Zoey
First, you defrost it. Next, you preheat oven. Then, you put it in the oven. Finally, you eat it. - Amara
First, you put it in the oven. Next, when it’s done in the oven you put it on a plate. Then, you get stuff to eat it. Finally, you eat it. - Theran
First you open it. Next put it in the oven. Then chek the teamperature. Last eat it. - Jordan
First, you buy a turkey. Next, you put pellets in your grill. Then, you cook it. Finally, you eat the Turkey. - James
First you cook it. Next you take it out. Then you stuff it. Last you eat it.- Lex
First buy a turkey from the store. Second cook the turkey on your stove. Next put the turkey on your plate. Now you can eat the turkey. - Avery
First, I buy a turkey at Walmart. Next, I put my turkey in the oven at home. Last I eat my turkey with my family at the table. - Ryon
First, de-frost it and pre-heat your oven. Next, you put it in the oven. Then, you butter it. Finally, you eat it. - Aubrey
First, you shoot it to kill it. Then, you puck it all the way. Next, you cook it and check it to make sure it’s done. Last, you eat it up. - Ethan
First: you kill the turkey. Next: you put the turkey. Last you eat it. - Trevin
First, cook the turkey, Second, stuff the turkey. Third, check the turkey. Fourth, eat the turkey. - Brayden
First you get a turkey. Second you bring it back. Third you cook the turkey. Fourth then you put the turkey on a plate. Then you can eat it. - Lilly
First: You can buy it from the store. Then: You put it in the oven. Next: You put it on a plate. Finally: You eat the turkey. - Colt
First, put it in the oven. Next, set the temperature. Then, take it out of the oven. Finally, let it cool down and put it on a plate. - Arnold
Go to the store to get a turkey, if you already have on thats good. Second, put it in the microwave, and while you can preheat the oven. Third, the turkey is ready for the oven. Four, now you can greess the pan and you can put the turkey in the oven, and get a big plate put the turkey in the midle and put whatever you whant on the sides. - Lela
First you got to defrost it. Next pre heat the oven. Then cook it. Last, eat it. - LaTrelle
Matt Thorson’s students at Jefferson Elementary
First, you need to get a turkey. Next, you put vegetables by the turkey. Next, you put these seasonings on: salt and pepper. Next, make sure you cut it up perfectly. Next, put it in the oven at 300 degrees for 15-20 minutes. After that, you make soup here are the ingredients, paprika, chicken, salt, pepper, and diced tomatoes. Now take the turkey out of the oven. Make the soup in a crockpot. Put the soup at 400 degrees for 40 minutes. Now a delicious meal is made. - Kaden G.
First, you trap the turkey. Then you take it home. Next you pluck the feathers and you chop its head off! Then if you have two turkeys you will chop the other turkey’s head off! Then you put them in the oven one at a time. Next after you put it in the oven turn the temperature up to 399 degrees. Then you take them out. Then serve them. Then you pray. Next you eat. Have a happy Thanksgiving. The end. - Abby B.
First, you go buy a turkey. Then you unwrap it and preheat the oven to 500 degrees and then put it in the oven for two hours when it is done you take it out and cut the legs and wings and other parts off, and put it on the table. - Kiersten S.
First, you can go hunting for a turkey or go to Walmart and buy one. You can trap one or go hunting and go shoot one. And next you can roast a turkey or you can put it in the oven, but first you need to warm it up for 1 hour in the oven and you need to take it out and your family is eating Thanksgiving dinner. - Dominic T.
Step one buy a Turkey off of Amazon and take the Turkey and unbox it and stuff the Turkey and then stick the Turkey in the oven for 1 degree for 1 second and then take it out. Step two take it out with oven mits and places it on the table and then cut it. Finally, eat it with other foods. The end. - Mathew N.
First, go buy the turkey at Walmart and make sure no cats get it. Then preheat for half a hour and put in for 30 and take off the wrapping. Next, put salt and pepper on it and put it in for 4 hours and leave it. Finally put on gloves and take it out and put it on a plate with stuffing. Pumpkin pie, and soup. - Breanna M.
First you either purchase or hunt the turkey. And then you have to dip the turkey in warm water and pluck the feathers season it and preheat the oven or grill. Then guy it and put it in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. While the turkey is cooking make mashed potatoes. When the turkey is done cooking, sprinkle salt and pepper on it and after that, cut the turkey into little pieces and serve it at the dinner table, and last but not least, DIG IN!!! - Logan B.
First, I hunt my turkey. Next, I pluck my turkey. Then you preheat the oven to 400 degrees. You put the turkey in the oven for 50 minutes. Next, you put it in the oven. The last you put the turkey on your table and you cut it open and put it on the plates and you eat. The end. - Madisynn S.
First, you get a turkey call and you go to the woods. Then a turkey might come and you jump on the turkey and drag him home. Next you pluck the feathers off the turkey and you get your friends and they can get the spices and you put the turkey in the oven for 1 hour and 2 minutes. You set the oven for 50 degrees. Finally, you get jelly, stuffing, salt, and pepper and you pull the turkey out of the oven and you have a big feast. - Kinsley S.
1. You go find a turkey at the store. 2. Find a parent or an adult then preheat the oven to 230 degrees. 3. Grab the turkey put it in the oven. 4. Grab the turkey out of the oven with mittens. Then put it on the plate put it on the table. 5. Then eat it with mashed potatoes and some other Food. - Jersie J.
This is how you cook a turkey. First, you go in your back yard and hunt a turkey and shoot it. Next, you get the breast out of the turkey and put the turkey in the bath tub and turn the hot water on all the way up. And leave it in for 10 minutes. Then you take it out of the bath tub and go outside and throw it on the ground and pick up the pieces that come out. At last, you put the pieces on a plate and serve it to someone with corn and beans. - Brecken F.
First, you go to the woods and with a fun and find a turkey and shoot it. When you get to your house and then you put it in hot water for 9 minutes and when minutes are done you pluck the feathers. When you’re done with that then you put it in the oven for 1 hour and a half. Then you eat it with plates and other foods and that’s how to roast a turkey. - Hudson H.
First, you have your brothers, dad, mom, or anyone hunt a turkey. Second, have them pluck the turkey. Third, bring the turkey home and freeze it. Fourth, the next day preheat the oven to about 275 degrees for 30 minutes. Next, take the turkey out of the freezer. Then put it in the oven for about one hour. Then take it out and stuff it. Then put the turkey on the platter. Finally eat it when every one gets there with cranberry’s, vegetable, and potatoes. - Hayden N.
First, you buy the turkey at Walmart. Next, you get the turkey ready and take the wrapper off. Third you get the oven to 300 degrees. Next, you put seasoning on it. Fifth, you put the turkey in the oven. Next, you wait for 10 minutes then you cut it up. Then serve it with a knife. Next you serve it a plate. Last you serve it with potatoes. - Wyatt B.
Step 1: go to the store and get a turkey. Step 2: Take the wrapping and season it. Step 3: Preheat oven for 20 degrees. Step 4: When done preheating set 2 hours and 20 minutes. Step 5: Put turkey in oven. Step 6: While cooking, set table for dinner. Step 7: Get turkey from oven when done. Step 8: Sit down and have a delicious feast. - Avery M.
First, you go to the grocery store and buy a Turkey. You take off the wrapping and put it in the oven and precook it to 305 degrees. When it is done you can take it out of the oven and put spices on it and butter on it and put it back in the oven and put it on 305 degrees again and let it cook. When it is done take it out of the oven and let it cool off and you can eat it with stuffing, pumpkin pie, and marshmallow pudding, and last put it on a plate and put it on the table. Enjoy. - Claire H.
First, you get the turkey at the store. Next, you turn on the oven then you roast the turkey for 2 hours. And then you get the turkey out of the oven. You cool off. Next, you cut the turkey. Then you put the turkey on a plate. Then you put stuffing on the plate. Last you eat the turkey. - Jaxtin S.
1. You first need a turkey you can go to the store or you can hunt a turkey. 2. you need to buy the turkey or just take it home with you. 3. You get a pan and put the turkey on the pan you need to put the turkey in the oven. 4. You need to shut the oven door, put the oven for 20 minutes don’t leave it on too long. 5. When the turkey is done take it out of the oven. 6. Let it cool down so it will not be too hot. 7. When it’s done cooling down you can cut the turkey. 8. When you are done cutting the turkey you put the turkey on a plate and you can eat the turkey. - Jordyn B.
Denise Overweg’s students at Kennedy Elementary
First, you go to the store and you get the turkey. Then you put it in the oven for 105 degrees for 10 minutes. You take it out and let it cool for five minutes. Then you cut it and serve it. - Lexi
First you go to the grocery store and then you put it in the oven. You take it out. You put it on a plate and eat it. - Izaak
Grandma and I go to the store. We buy a turkey. Grandma calls my family. My cousins and I play outside while the turkey’s cooking. When the turkey is done we stuff it. We eat it and my cousins and I sneak homemade sugar cookies. The turkey is good. Yum! - Izabella
First, go and find a turkey. Then get a shotgun and “Bam!” Get a pot of water and put it over the fire. Then eat it and the temp is 1500 degrees for ten minutes. - Colt
My mom gets the turkey at Walmart. She gets all the juice out of the turkey and then she puts the turkey in the oven for 200 degrees. She takes it out then puts it on the table then we eat it. - Kassiah
Shoot it with a shotgun and pluck the feathers off. Cook it in the oven. What I do I cut it up with my fork and knife to pieces and pour gravy on it and I start eating it with my fork and that’s all of my turkey. - Jylia
First get a gun and shoot the turkey. Then cut the feathers off. Roast it on a plate at 120 degrees for one hour and twenty minutes. Finally get the plate out of the oven. Eat it with pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes! - Blake
First you have to kill the turkey. Next you clean the turkey. Pluck the feathers out of it and put it in the oven for forty-five minutes at 450 degrees. Take it out of the oven and eat it! - Sophia
We get it from Walmart. We take off the feathers. We get the juice out of it. We put it in the oven. Then we put it at 300 degrees. Then after it’s done we put it on the kitchen table. Then we eat it. - Laila
Roast it at 250 degrees. Take it out and butter it. Put it back in the oven for 40 minutes at 250 degrees. Get a crock pot. Put three cups of water and the turkey in it for 5 minutes at 105 degrees. Enjoy with mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie! - Tait
Go into the forest with a gun and shoot the turkey. Bring it home. Take the bullet out. Get all the feathers off. Get all the bad tasting stuff out. Put it on the stove in a pan. Enjoy! - Evan
Get a gun and a knife. Get a turkey baster. Shoot the turkey and cut off his head. Put it in the oven at 200 degrees F. Pass it out to everyone! Have fun and eat that turkey then have the best Thanksgiving you ever had! - Layne
Go to the grocery store. Put the turkey in really hot water. Then let it sit to cool off. Put the turkey in the oven. Take the turkey out of the oven and put the stuffing in the turkey. Eat the turkey with salt and pepper and butter. Happy Thanksgiving! - Brynlee
Get a shotgun and kill it. Cook it. Roast it at 310 degrees. Take the turkey out and leave it out for 10 minutes. Put it back in the oven for an hour. Take it out again and enjoy it! - Jett
My dad and grandpa go hunting for a turkey at Grandma’s. Once they get it they clean it up so my grandma can cook it and the rest of the dinner. Once dinner is done my whole family enjoys our Thanksgiving meal. Then we find my elf, Joey and pets. - Steven
First you get a shotgun. Next you go to the place you are going to hunt it. Find the turkey. Then you shoot the turkey. Then you take it home. Then you cut it’s head off. Then you smoke it for five hours at 300 degrees. Then you eat it. - Trey
First you shoot a turkey. Next you pluck the feathers and chop off the head. Then you stuff the turkey. Last you put it in the oven for 40 minutes at 350 degrees. Finally you eat the turkey. That is how you make a turkey! - Tace
First you buy the turkey at the store. Next you heat the turkey in the oven. You have to heat it to 320 degrees. The timer goes for one hour. Then you take it out of the oven. Then you cut it up and then you eat it! - Ryker
First, buy a turkey. Second, you have to thaw your turkey because the turkey that you buy will be frozen. Third, preheat your oven. Last, after the turkey is cooked, you set up your table for eating. Put the turkey on a plate. Then you can eat. Happy Thanksgiving everyone! - Destiny
Grab a gun or knife. Find a turkey. Kill it or you can’t eat it. Preheat the oven for 10 minutes. Make sure it’s dead. Cut the head off. Cook it for two hours at 155 degrees F. MAKE SURE THE TURKEY IS DEAD!!! Ok. - Brittany
First you buy a turkey from Walmart. Then you take it home and bake it for two hours at 300 degrees. Next you take it out of the oven and then butter it. Last you cut it up and enjoy! Happy Thanksgiving! - Skyler
Shelby Heckenlaible’s students at Buchanan Elementary
First, you go to Cow Creek to hunt the turkey and pluck the feathers. Next, preheat the oven timer and put seasoning on it. Then, put it in the oven for 50 minutes. Finally, call your friends and dig in. - Kevin A.
First, hunt a turkey and pull the feathers off. Next, make sure to set the oven to 350 and let it warm up. Then, put the turkey in a pan and put it in the oven. Finally, eat it with family and friends. - Townes B.
First, get a turkey from a farm and clean it. Next, take the feathers off and put it in the oven and set the timer at 3 hours and 50 minutes. You can also cook a pumpkin pie. Then, you have to set the table and get the forks, spoons, and plates. Finally, get the turkey for your family and friends and good luck! - Nikki D.
First, you hunt the turkey. Then, you have to get other supplies. Then, you pick all the feathers and the bones out of the turkey and set the oven to 350 degrees. Then sit and talk or play cornhole. Finally, you can take it out and eat the fresh, nice turkey! - Jett F.
First, my dad and I hunt the turkey. Next, my mom and I take the feathers off and gut it. Then, we set the timer to 400 degrees. Finally, we cook it and eat it with friends and family. Happy Thanksgiving! - Jackson G.
First, I hunt the turkey and pluck it. Next, I preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and get more food. Then, cook it for 2 hours and let it cool for 10 minutes and add some seasons. Finally, eat it. PS have a good Thanksgiving! - Keira H.
First, my grandpa and dad hunt a turkey and my grandma plucks the feathers. Next, my Uncle Doug cooks the turkey on the smoker and my grandma makes other yummy stuff. Then, my Aunt Amy helps grandma make the stuffing and vegetables to go with the turkey, and we also make pumpkin pie and walnut pie. Finally, my whole entire family goes to the table and digs in. We eat it all! Happy Thanksgiving! - Swaylee H.
First, I go with my dad to hunt a turkey. Then we take the turkey and gut it and pluck it. Next, we get the smoker and put charcoal on it and fire it up. While we do that my mom and grandma set it up inside. Then we butter it and wrap it up in tinfoil and cook it at about 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, while everyone is coming, my dad and I take it inside. Ding dong! Looks like everybody is here. Finally, it is time to feast! Have a Happy Thanksgiving! - Tallen L.
First, hunt the turkey at farm land. Next, preheat the oven to 250 degrees and put the turkey on a platter and put it in the oven for one hour and wait till it beeps. Then, invite family and friends. Finally, dig in! - Easton M.
First, my dad and I go to White River and drive to a spot and hunt a turkey! Next, drive home and preheat the oven. When you think it is ready, set the timer and put the turkey in the oven. Then, Set the oven at 240 then let it cook. Make sure to check on it every now and then. Finally, take it out of the oven and put some lettuce around the turkey and some tomatoes with some dressing. Then sit down at the table, say your prayers, then enjoy your meal. When you’re done, enjoy the rest of Thanksgiving. - Matthew M.
First, go to the store and buy the turkey, stuffing, corn, beans, and mashed potatoes. Next, go home from the store and preheat the oven to 100 degrees and peal the potatoes and cook the other food. Then, set the table and wait for the food. Finally, take the food out of the oven and put it on the table.Have a good Thanksgiving! - Sadie N.
First, you can go buy a turkey at Walmart. Next, you have to get all the stuff out and clean it. Then, you have to put it in the oven. Finally, you eat it with your family. Jinc N.
First, go to a farm and buy one from the farmer if he lets you. Next, you pluck and rinse the turkey and put it on a pan. Put a little bit of pepper and salt on it. Then put it in the oven and preheat the oven to 450 and set it to one hour. Then, when the timers up, take it out and let it cook for 25 minutes. Finally, get all the corn, carrots, lefsa, and all the other goods. Then, gather and sit down at the table and eat! - Audrey N.
First, go outside and hunt for about 2 hours. Next, preheat the oven and put the turkey inside. Wait 30 minutes and then put the pumpkin pie in for about 6 minutes. Finally, my mom will make mashed potatoes. - Dwayne P.
First, you buy a turkey from Walmart. Next, set the oven to 100 degrees. Then, you unwrap it and put it in the oven and put it in a pan. Finally, you get it out of the oven and eat it. - Emmee P.
First, you have to hunt a turkey hopefully. Next, you have to preheat the oven to 550 and then cook it for two hours. Then, you get the other stuff ready like mashed potatoes, soup, vegetables, and fruit. Finally, you get the silverware and everything on the table and then you eat. - Alice R.
First, you go hunting for your turkey and then pluck it. Next, you preheat your oven to 100 degrees. Then, you put it in the oven for half an hour. Finally, you eat it and hope your family likes it. - Zoey R.
First, I went to my friends house and Walmart to get my stuff and put the turkey under water for a minute and put it on a clean pan. Next, I preheat the oven to 199 degrees and wait for the oven to beep at me and it did 7 minutes later. So I put the turkey in for 3 hours. Then, I put it on a pan and start making my pie, broccoli, carrots, lettuce, and of course the turkey and wait for my family. Finally, we sit at the table and pray and start to eat. Happy Thanksgiving! - Addison S.
First, you pick where to hunt. When you get a turkey take it home. Next, ask your wife to clip it. Then when she is done, you take it to the oven (when it is done preheating). Then, set the oven to 200 degrees. Then, you season it with your favorite season. Then you and your wife set the table and clean the place. Finally, everyone shows up and sits down. - Joe W.
First, you have to go hunting for a turkey. Then you pluck the feathers and bones. Next, you preheat the grill to 623 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, you set the table. You need forks, plates, spoons, and knives. Finally, you get to sit down with your family and have a nice meal. - Brystal W.
First, get it at Walmart and clean the turkey. Next, preheat the oven about a half an hour. Put pepper and salt on the turkey. Then, put it in the oven for an hour. Finally, get pumpkin pie and stuff to drink. Get some Jello, too! - Nicholas Z.
Sarah Lutz’s students at Buchanan Elementary
First, you could go to the store or you could go hunting and do it yourself. Also, you need to pull all the feathers and put it in for 20 minutes. Then you take it out of the oven and stuff it. - Leland
First, go buy a turkey. Next, gut the turkey and put seasoning on it and put flour all over the turkey so it is crispy and juicy on the inside. Then, cook the turkey in the oven. Finally, someone will do the honors of cutting the turkey and sharing the turkey with family and friends. - Emberlynn
First, you have to buy the turkey, get home, and preheat the oven. Next, you have to prep the turkey. Also, you have to put the turkey into the oven, then you set the table, and peel the corn and butter it. Finally, take the turkey out of the oven. - Seth
First, I buy my turkey. Next, put it in the oven to 80 degrees. Then, take it out of the oven. Finally, eat the turkey with pancakes. - Abrian
First, you go to buy the turkey at Walmart. You might want to do it 3-4 days before Thanksgiving. Next, pop it into the refrigerator and wait 3-4 days to cook it. Then, you can start cooking it to 365 degrees F and 5 hours. Finally, you would eat it after it cools a little bit. - Alexis
First, shoot a wild turkey that is fat and plump. Next, bring it home and cook it in the stove for 30 minutes and 130 degrees. Then, put the 170 pound turkey on a plate and pour lots of stuff and chicken nuggets on to the turkey. Finally, eat up and enjoy. - Morrie
First, I don’t know where I get my turkey. Next, we get ready. Then, we put the turkey in the oven. Finally, we eat it. - Joseph
First, we buy our turkey and we put it in the freezer. Next, we get it out of the freezer. Then, we cook it and put pepper on the turkey. Finally, our family comes to our house to eat. - L’izabella
First, you get stuffing, a duck, and a turkey and then you put all of them together. Next, you butter it. Then, you cook it. Finally, you cut it up and then eat it. - Henry
First, you go buy the turkey and put it in the fridge to thaw out for 3 – 2 days. Next, you take it out of the fridge. Then, you put it in the oven to warm up. Finally, put seasoning on it and some gravy. - Sophie
First, you take it out of the box. Next, you water it. Then, you fix its legs. Finally, you cook it. - Phoenix
First, you go to Walmart and pick up all your stuff for your feast. When you get home, you put your turkey in the oven. Next, you turn on your oven to 40 degrees F. You get all your other stuff and cook that while you're waiting to do something. Then, you check on it and you probably would put seasoning on it. Finally, you take the turkey out of the oven and let it cool down. When that is done you have a feast. - Fallyn
First, you buy the turkey at Walmart. Next, you set the timer for 10:00 minutes. Then, you butter the turkey and you put seasoning on the turkey. Then, you stuff the turkey and put it in the oven. Finally, take it out of the oven and put the turkey in the fridge for 10 seconds. Then, you take it out and you eat the turkey. - Kember
First, my family roasts the turkey for 1 hour to 1 hour and 30 minutes. Then, it is roasted. Next, we put seasoning on the turkey and get some corn and pumpkin pie. We have mashed potatoes, chips, stuffing, and cupcakes. When we are done eating, we go outside and play tag, hide and seek, and bean bags. -Taylon
First, you have to get a turkey and get it in the stove, or you can grill the turkey. If you got a stove bought turkey, get seasoning for it. Next, when the turkey is done put seasoning on it. At this point, you could get your turkey all cut up. Then, you can put it all on the plate and maybe put a little bit of turkey aside because you will probably not have enough room on the plate. Finally, you can get out all the vegetables and all the other foods such as corn, green beans, buns, and mashed potatoes. Oh, and obviously turkey. - Kaidyn
First, I will get a turkey from the store. Then, I’ll take it home and take the feathers all out. Next, I will put a couple of spices on my turkey and cut it up to pieces. Then, I would cook it and eat it. That is how to roast a turkey. - Jackson
First, you go get the turkey. Then, you put it in the oven for 5 hours. Next, you go to the store to buy plates for your food to set on and go get drinks. Then, you cut it and let it cool down. Finally, you can eat it with your family. - Brayden
First, you thaw it out. Next, coat in butter and types of seasoning. Then, put it in the oven for 36 degrees Fahrenheit. Finally, you take it out of the oven and then you eat it. - Kaslyn
First, you either go hunting or go to Walmart and buy a turkey and bring it home and put in in the freezer. Next, take it out of the freezer. Start the oven and set it at 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, put it in the oven for about 3-4 hours. Finally, you take the turkey out of the oven and let it cool down so you can eat it. - Jamyson
First, you put celery in the pan. Next, you put turkey on top. Then, you paint with butter and herbs. Finally, put it in the oven. - Trey
First, you can put the turkey in the oven and leave it in for 5 minutes. Next, you take the turkey out and make cranberries, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, pies, beans, and corn. Finally, you eat it with your family. - Diesel
First, you buy the turkey and the other stuff at the store. Next, you go home and unpack the food. Then, you put the stuffing in the turkey and put it in the oven for an hour. When the turkey is ready, you can take it out and cook the other food. Finally, you invite all your family to eat the food with you. - Sara
First, you buy the turkey, bring it home, and put it in the oven for 3 hours at 550 degrees F. Next, get the turkey cut up and then put stuffing and cranberries on the side. Finally, enjoy the turkey. - Tucker
Lori Mullen’s reading group students
First, you buy a turkey. Then you take off the bag and you put it in a cake pan. Next, you turn on the offen and you leave this turkey in the offen. Last, you take out the turkey and cut it up. Finally, your friends are at your house and they take a bit of your turkey and they say, this is the best! The end. - Isabella C
First, get a turkey out. Open the oven, and then tere the bag up. What a menu. When the turkey is done it’s redde for dinner. - Kamryn B.
First, put it in the oven for like 20 mints or 15 mints. Next, turn it on. then turn it off. Last, it is ready, then it is time to eat. - Cameron S.
First, you put the turkey in the ovin and turn it on. Then, you put stuff in it and on it. Then after that you take it out. Finally you can eat it. The turkey tasts good. - Chauncey R.
I am only here for pie. Diamond F. First, I am going to turn on the stove. Next, I am going to put the turkey in for a few minus. Right after that I get the turkey, Next I stuffed it with stuffing. My Turkey is the best. Diamond F.
First, your put suffing inside of the turkey. Then put it in the oven and turn it on. Then wate for the ding ding ding. I am coming. Then you take it out then wate for it to cool down. Finally I invite my family and have Thanksgiving. Willard H.
First I get the turkey out and take the bag off. Put it in the pan. You put it in the oven for 3 to 4 hours. You let it cool. Your put some stuffing in the turkey. - Patti M.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.