  • Clean your hands often, using soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face;
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick;
  • Stay home if you are sick;
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing;
  • Wear a face mask only if you are sick;
  • Clean AND disinfect frequently-touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, counter tops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks; and
  • If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

