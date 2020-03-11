- Clean your hands often, using soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face;
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick;
- Stay home if you are sick;
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing;
- Wear a face mask only if you are sick;
- Clean AND disinfect frequently-touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, counter tops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks; and
- If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
Information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
