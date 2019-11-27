The state Department of Public Safety, which includes the Highway Patrol, announced on Wednesday where, in a general way, troopers and local law officers will be setting up checkpoints next month to stop all drivers, looking for intoxicated ones.
Sobriety checkpoints are scheduled to be set up in 14 counties — including Stanley County — across the state during December, Tony Mangan, Public Safety spokesman, said in a news release.
The checkpoints are held each month “as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving,” Mangan said.
Counties that have checkpoints scheduled for December are: Beadle, Brown, Brule, Clay, Codington, Custer, Douglas, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lawrence, Minnehaha, Pennington, Roberts and Stanley.
They are funded by the state Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
