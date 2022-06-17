All across the Stanley County Fairground, high school students are holding on for dear life.
Fort Pierre, for the third year in a row, hosted the state finals for the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association.
Approximately 340 high school students from across the state congregated in Fort Pierre for the event. The finals began on Tuesday and wrapped up on Saturday.
Each day brought two rodeos, with participants making two runs. Scores for the runs were averaged out and the best scoring participants participated in the championship on Saturday.
The Capital Journal published before the final results, which will publish at a later date. The winners will go on to compete in the national high school finals hosted in Gillette, Wyoming.
Aside from being a fun, family-friendly event, the finals also bring substantial economic benefits to the Fort Pierre and Pierre area.
“We kind of did a rough estimate of people that came to our town last year and I figured, conservatively, anywhere from 30,000 to 35,000 people came through this facility last year,” Stanley County Fairgrounds Manager Scott Deal said.
The exact amount of revenue the event generates for Fort Pierre and city businesses is not known, but it does provide economic benefit.
“It’s a huge impact on our community,” Deal said.
The fairgrounds are rented by the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association. Deal helps prepare the fairgrounds for use, a process that has become more streamlined over the years.
“This facility is open all year long, we have events all year long. To get prepared for the state high school finals it’s not so much a major undertaking because of the improvements we did but there’s a bunch of little things you’ve got to get done before everyone gets here,” Deal said.
The Stanley County Fairgrounds will host the finals one more time in 2023. After that, the contract expires and goes up for bidding.
“”We’ll have it until 2023 and then it’ll come up for bids or, if nobody else in the state wants it, they’ll more than likely give it back to us but we’ll see, that’s in the future,” Deal said.
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson noted that Fort Pierre is particularly well positioned to host the event.
“Certainly our advantage is our central location. When you have to haul a horse trailer from one corner of the state to another that’s a lot of miles,” Hanson said.
Overall, the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association state finals are one of the biggest events held in Fort Pierre.
In August, Fort Pierre will also host the South Dakota 4H Rodeo finals, another massive event for the city.
The 4H Rodeo includes youth of all ages, not just high school students.
“This year we’re predicting maybe 700 kids,” Deal said.
Both events provide economic benefit to Fort Pierre and the surrounding communities.
“We do know that when you have hundreds of families coming in for an event like that, and it’s several days long, you know you’re going to benefit from it. That’s just common sense. We welcome this event, it’s always so well run. It’s a fun event to watch. It’s wonderful to watch the contestants support each other, it’s a tremendous example of great sportsmanship and great athleticism,” Hanson said.
