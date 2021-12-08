The Hughes County Commission unanimously approved a $477,645.49 contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc., at its Monday meeting, setting up the Tennessee-based company to become the medical provider for Hughes County Jail.
The contract is a one-year agreement with an option to renew for three years and is still subject to final language approval by Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie. Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan said the contract is ultimately a cost-saving measure for the county jail.
“After working the numbers and rolling things around, kind of discussing what could be done and really examining what we need, what we expect, we were able to bring this in with quite a bit more nursing hours: 120 hours versus 40, and we’re looking at give or take $40,000 a month,” Callahan told the commission Monday. “That’s an extraordinary amount, but we are on track to spend that and more on our travel nurses right now, and that’s locking in a cost for a period of time.”
Callahan said late January or early February is the target date for implementation of the new contract.
One of the main selling points of the move to ACH, Callahan added, is that it would allow Hughes County Jail’s medical operations to become digital.
“All of our medical is on paper right now,” Callahan said. “Everything we do is on a scrip pad. This will also allow them to take over our technology, we’ll go to electronic medical records which are required. We’re going to have that cost coming. It also includes the laptops that they’ll need... it takes all that off us, and that’s a huge cost coming in our direction. And again, we’re not IT professionals. I don’t know what security is for medical records, but I know it’s pretty substantial, talking with Dr. Holland and others at Avera. This gets us away from that, lets us do what we do well and lets them do what they do well.”
A telehealth option is another selling point, Callahan said.
“So 24 hours a day, seven days a week, corrections staff or the nurse on duty can contact (the) provider via telephone or FaceTime, if you want to call it that,” Callahan said. “I’ve talked with Avera. It’s a lot of what they’re doing, Avera now has a very similar app.”
Following the medical services vote, the commission unanimously approved an agreement with Capital Area Counseling Service to provide mental health services at the jail, at rates of $40 per 15-minute unit of assessment services and $85 per 15-minute unit of psychiatry services.
The commission further voted unanimously to approve shift differential pay at the jail, which allows for an extra $1 per hour pay for staff on nights, weekends and holidays. Callahan said the move will make the jail more competitive in its search for employees and stimulate overtime work, which the jail relies on in its understaffed state.
“We’ve had a lot of discussion about how to stimulate our corrections officer applications and retention,” Callahan said. “Part of that’s been salary packages and COVID bonus(es)... I think we’re all in general agreement that bonuses are not the way to go for employees right now. It just sends the wrong message. But when I sat down and visited Pennington County, I visited Tripp, I visited other facilities around the state, one of the things that jumped out at me and one of the things my applicants that are applying for CO jobs are telling me affects their decision is what’s called shift differential.”
Callahan said he was able to avoid a resignation at the jail just by having the discussion of shift differential pay with the commission.
Prior to the vote, Commissioner Randy Vance said something must be done to help the jail operate at normal capacity again and sustain its own costs.
“We’ve got to do something to get this jail back to at least paying for itself,” Vance said.
Hughes County Jail contracts with a over a dozen counties. Callahan said in a July interview with the Capital Journal that the jail was holding about 100 inmates at the time despite having capacity for 150 or more.
The commission moved last month to increase the rate it was charging outside jurisdictions to hold their inmates from $80 per inmate per day to $95.
