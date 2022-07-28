Wind farm
Stenographer Cheri Wittler transcribes the testimony from Anthony Crutch, lead developer for ENGIE. ENGIE plans to build a 71-tower wind farm in Hughes and Hyde counties.

Michael Bollweg, owner of Tumbleweed Lodge in Hughes County, opposes the development of a nearby $300 million wind farm partly out of concern for his pheasant and grouse hunting operation.

His aunt, Jan Bollweg-Krull, however favors the 47,000-acre Harrold-area development that will include 71 wind towers in Hughes and Hyde counties, two of which will be on her land.

Hughes County Board of Adjustments members Lyle Stewart, left, Todd Johnson, Jim Oehlerking, Chairman Tom Tveit, Mark Smith and Andy Bruce listen to testimony during a Wednesday public hearing for a 71-tower wind farm.
Resident John Baldridge speaks against the 47,000-acre wind farm for Hughes and Hyde counties.
