The Hughes County Commission did a new thing last week in granting a disabled military veteran a retroactive property tax reduction for four years.
Dale Bertsch is a retired veteran of the Vietnam War who long has been active in veteran’s issues in South Dakota, while working for years as a senior aide to Gov. Mike Rounds, then U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds. In the 1980s and 1990s, Bertsch was a senior staff employee with the state Legislative Research Council.
Bertsch appeared before the five-member County Commission on Monday, Jan. 6.
All military veterans assessed as 100 percent disabled qualify for a reduction, or abatement, on property taxes on their primary home, of the first $100,000 in assessed value on the home.
(Last year, the legislature increased the abatement benefit to include the first $150,000 of the veteran’s primary domicile’s assessed value. That change will kick in for tax assessments done in 2020.)
In Pierre in recent years, an abatement, or reduction, of $100,000 of property value is worth about $1,500 in terms of a lower annual property tax bill.
Bertsch, who declined to comment to the Capital Journal, had been seeking eight years of property tax abatement based on his argument that his 100-percent disability dates to about 2012.
However, the Veteran’s Affairs office had disputed details about his disability for several years, meaning he did not qualify for the property tax abatement, said Melissa Flottmeyer, tax equalization director for the county.
But in the past year or so, the VA approved the finding of his 100 percent disability, and Bertsch promptly came to her office to apply for the abatement, Flottmeyer told the Commission last week.
He asked for eight years of abatement, which would mean the county paying him back a total of about $12,000 in property taxes, or not charging him that much. Of course, most of the tax revenue belongs to the Pierre Public School District and the City of Pierre, for which entities the county collects all property taxes.
There was some discussion in recent months by the Commission about how such a retroactive tax abatement might set a precedent that could hit the county in the wallet.
Normally, if a disabled veteran, or any property owner, seeks an abatement, which can be based on a variety of reasons — including a new assessment, or a fire, or other challenges to the tax rate — the owner has a year to seek the abatement.
In Bertsch’s case, the Commission had Fort Pierre attorney Randy Seiler, who has been providing legal counsel to the Commission, for an opinion. Seiler told them that state law limited them to going back only four years to abate property taxes.
Bertsch told the Commission he had long experience working in veterans’ issues and dealing with the VA. “I know they are understaffed, but, man, I really think I got run through the ringer,” Bertsch told the Commission last week.
They told Bertsch about the four-year limit last week, and he said he could understand that. He was glad to get four years of abatement.
“I appreciate it,” Bertsch told the Commission.
Commission Chairman Randy Vance told him: “I know we appreciate what you have done for your country and it’s too bad we couldn’t help you out with more than that.”
The abatement added up to a total subtraction of $6,399 on Bertsch’s property tax bill figured in for the years 2016-2019 on his home, which was assessed in 2019 at a value of $176,210, said Flottmeyer. (This year the home is assessed at about $181,000. And for this year and on, Bertsch will qualify, like all disabled vets, for the abatement on the first $150,000 of assessed value of his home.)
Flottmeyer said there are perhaps 30 military vets in the county with 100 percent disability who qualify for the special abatement. The value of the abatement varies based in part, on the mill levy in, say, Blunt or Harrold or Pierre, or in rural areas of the county, and of course, the value of their homes.
County leaders said Bertsch’s case is the first one in memory of a retroactive abatement being granted for a disabled veteran in the county.
But such retroactive abatements have been granted a few times going back maybe two or three years, depending on the circumstances of the property owner’s situation, County Manager Kevin Hipple told the Commission.
Sometimes, for example, tax bills are figured wrong due to county actions and are corrected later. But in general, it is up to the property owner to notice any mistakes on a tax bill.
Commission Norm Weaver told the Capital Journal he doesn’t think any big precedent will be set by this vote which might affect the county’s budget.
“I don’t think there are too many cases like this out there,” he said.
The City of Pierre also has to approve the rebate, which is scheduled for later this month, as does the Pierre School District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.