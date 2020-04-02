Another COVID-19 case was reported in Hughes County and the state’s total jumped to 165, the South Dakota Department of Health reported on Thursday. That's a 28 percent increase in one day statewide, with 36 more cases reported Thursday than the 129 cases reported Wednesday. The number of COVID deaths remained at two statewide.
There are three COVID cases in Hughes County, the DOH reported Thursday, which includes all cases reported by 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 1.
The age distribution reported by the health department shows 8.5 percent of the cases are in people 70 or older and 3.6 % in people under 20 years of age. People in their 40s and 50s comprise 41 percent of the 165 cases reported on Thursday.
