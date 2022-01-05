Hughes County Commissioner Tom Rounds noted that it used to be state prison workers wanted to switch to counties, but today they can’t compete. And with state workers looking at a possible six percent across-the-board raise under the budget proposed by Gov. Kristi Noem, that situation could get worse.
“We had three resignations at the very last meeting that left our jail and went to the Women’s Prison,” Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan said during Monday’s meeting of Hughes officials and area state legislators.
The Hughes County Commission sat down Monday with state Sen. Mary Duvall, R-Dist. 24, and state Rep. Mike Weisgram, R-Dist. 24, to communicate the problems they currently face, especially jail understaffing, surging court-appointed attorney fees and courthouse security.
“(Hughes County Manager) Kevin Hipple is always really good about reaching out as issues come up,” Duvall said. “These conversations tonight really were a carryover from some of the conversations we heard a year ago.”
Weisgram said he has also been in contact with Hughes officials about the issues they faced in the past year.
“Several of the commissioners have contacted me on these ongoing issues, and one is going to result hopefully in some legislation,” Weisgram said. “None of them are new, the sheriff’s contacted us about his shortages, and there’s an amount of things we can work that would be hopefully helpful, but a lot of things are issues that are just statewide that really don’t have a solution at the moment.”
On the topic of Hughes County Jail, Callahan said his office is open to any ideas to combat staffing shortages. In an attempt to make up the jail’s costs, the county recently raised the daily charge to hold inmates from outside jurisdictions from $80 per inmate per day to $95. Callahan said it had been at least two decades since that figure had been adjusted, and Hughes County Jail contracts with over a dozen counties.
“I think everything’s on the table,” Callahan said. “We’re taking everything very seriously. You have to right now.”
Callahan said he foresees the jail having a staffing crisis for about two years, given current conditions. The notion of National Guard intervention came up briefly at the meeting, though it was noted that such a deployment could take law enforcement officers who serve in the South Dakota National Guard away from their day jobs.
Callahan said he looked into the possibility of using the National Guard, but said it is “a very complex call.”
“Like we told the state legislators, you just don’t know what the future’s going to bring or when this labor shortage is going to go off,” Callahan said. “But we have an obligation to the run the jail, run it safely, and that’s what we’re going to do. And everything’s on the table for that.”
Echoing Weisgram, Duvall said that Hughes County’s issues are playing out in county buildings across South Dakota.
“A lot of these problems are not unique to just Hughes County and it’s going to take concerted statewide effort to work our way out of some of these things,” Duvall said. “For example, the prison system, court-appointed attorneys. That’s not just Hughes County problems. It’s going to take all of us rolling up our sleeves and coming up with solutions.”
Hipple told the Capital Journal that he appreciated Monday’s discussion, though he doesn’t know what, if anything, will come of it in the 97th state legislature that begins Tuesday.
“I think the biggest thing there was just to have a frank discussion back and forth about our concerns and issues and what they see as possibilities,” Hipple said. “I don’t know that anything will actually concrete come of it, but it was a good discussion, they’re more aware of where we have concerns, and we understand a little better about where they’re coming from.
