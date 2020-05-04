Hughes County had four more individuals test positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, while South Dakota officials announced 37 more new cases of COVID-19 across the state Monday, May 4 during the Department of Health daily coronavirus teleconference.
There were no new deaths state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said, with 14 new hospitalizations and 259 negative test results.
There were some updates to the community impact map Monday, he said. Beadle County had moved from minimal to moderate spread back down to no community spread.
“The definition for that is that there are no active cases in the county for that county to be able to step down from substantial spread,” Clayton said last week.
For a county to make the final move from minimal to moderate spread, down to no spread it must be free from new cases for 28 days, Clayton said. The time period is twice the known maximum incubation period to develop COVID-19.
Clay County moved from none to minimal to moderate and Union County moved up as well from minimal to moderate to substantial spread.
The counties with new cases reported Monday included one in Coddington, one in Lincoln, one in Union, six in Brown and 28 in Minnehaha County.
The age groups included three in the 0-19 age group, seven in the 20-29, nine in the 30-39, seven in the 40-49, five in the 50-59, four in the 60-69, one in the 70-79 and one in the over 80 age group, Clayton said.
Currently, there are 41 positive cases at the DemKota Beef plant in Aberdeen, Clayton said.
The state is only reporting the 41 positive cases of DemKota Beef employees and while one infected employee at any business is concerning, Clayton said, it is not a cluster or situation such as at the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls.
The state does not know if the numbers from DemKota will go up or down, they said.
“That is speculative,” Clayton said.
So people can prepare for all possibilities and be able to correct course if needed. As testing does increase, so will positive numbers, a simple fact
People with the developed antibody will most likely have had the virus and recovered, without even knowing it.
Testing statewide, nationwide is the solution, but not what people think. Statewide testing does not look like, on one day the whole state gets tested, poof, done.
There could be a chance one individual tested had not developed enough of the virus to be detected in a test. They go home, or go out to eat after it has finally started, and the state is right back where it began.
Feeling good from a negative test result could only last a dozen hours, Gov. Kristi Noem said in her daily briefing from the State Capitol.
The reason why places like old folks’ homes are testing staff and patients completely is it is where the most vulnerable live. The SARS-COV-2 virus which causes COVID-19 does not discriminate.
State officials still expect 30-70% of the population, as previously reported in the Capital Journal.
The projections on the amount possible has not changed, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Yes, social distancing was designed to lessen the blow to the hospitals and first responders. It worked.
The scene in every zombie movie or horror film where the group of heroes is close to the end of their journey, because the movie is literally almost out of time, and one person makes the group of heroes, or survivors, lose a portion of themselves due to one individual’s selfishness forcing the group to deal with the repercussions, that is what this period of the pandemic is for the state right now.
The state strongly suggests people continue to practice social distancing, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Social distancing is not about protecting the healthy; it is about protecting the weaker, and the weaker are not always as easily identified in public.
“There are a lot of different types of influenza, and every year that is different with what we are going to experience,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “But a couple of things with COVID-19 are that we don’t have a vaccine, and so we don’t have a way to protect people prophylactically and help people stay from getting sick. It is also very contagious. It is more contagious than most other influenza strains. We also don’t have effective treatment.”
Despite the promising studies hitting the airwaves, nothing has concluded and as of yet is hitting the shelves any time soon.
This is a marathon, not a sprint.
