Hughes County added one more active case of COVID-19 during the weekend, while 30 more new cases were announced Monday morning, June 15, during the South Dakota Department of Health teleconference update.
Hughes County is now at five active cases, while Stanley County remains at two.
There were only 18 counties with new cases announced by the state Monday. These included one in Bennet, Buffalo, Clay, Davison, Hutchinson, Lake and Meade counties; two in Beadle, Brookings, Brown and Clark counties; three in Lincoln County; and six in both Minnehaha and Pennington counties, state officials said.
There were no updates made to the community impact map, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said. However, there were updates to the clusters officials are tracking.
DemKota Beef has 159 recovered of 165 employees to become infected. The number of infected has not risen in more than a week.
JackLinks has 91 recovered of 117 employees, while Dakota Provisions has 41 of 71. However, these facilities have not stopped adding numbers to the infected list as of yet.
There have been more than 60,000 tests performed by the state, as officials have shown the ability to perform the maximum number they said they could. South Dakota is not in the lead for testing, but it by no means at the end of the line.
The state’s long-term care, four-tiered, mass testing event is days away from its conclusion, officials said Monday.
“We have, as of this morning, completed testing for 7,502 residents and 9,680 staff for a total of 17,182,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said. “The remaining individuals are scheduled to have mass testing here in the coming days.”
The number of infected during mass testing remains 0.4%, or less than one-half of 1%.
“So far, we have a total of 38 positive residents and 31 staff identified after those testing events,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
The state is 85% complete with tier 3 and half done with tier 4, Malsam-Rysdon said.
South Dakota officials anticipate in the coming days, they will be “substantially complete” with the testing of the long-term care facilities before moving on to the congregate living care.
As the mass testing of long-term care ends in a few days, so will the next statewide mass testing event begin for testing the congregate care facilities, Malsam-Rysdon said.
With testing for the virus increasing, there are also new tests coming online, such as the antibody test.
State officials may eventually utilize numbers from the new antibody tests, now becoming approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but they are still analyzing the data, they said.
It is not something currently done and it must be carefully evaluated so if the state does utilize the data and share it on the website, this is appropriately represented, Clayton said.
For the antibody test to produce effective data the state can use, two different antibody tests, using completely different media and formats, must be done consecutively to ensure the validity of the test, Clayton said.
Antibody testing does not tell an individual if they have the virus; only that they may have been exposed at some time. Antibodies do not guarantee immunity, Clayton said.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
